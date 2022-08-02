ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Officials: Thousands of Lake County residents emailed false voter information

By Katie Streit
mynews13.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.mynews13.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Elections
Lake County, FL
Government
City
Tavares, FL
County
Lake County, FL
Local
Florida Government
theapopkavoice.com

Developing Story: City dismisses Camp Wewa's manager

Gary Fuchs, the first manager of Apopka's Camp Wewa, has been dismissed by the City according to a post on Fuchs' Facebook page, and confirmed by Parks and Recreation Director Radley Williams. "So, once again the proverbial cat is out of the bag so I wanted to make the following...
APOPKA, FL
WESH

Marion County in need of bus drivers for start of school year

"Most of my kids call me Miss J. They don't call me Miss Jackson because most of the kids can't remember my name. So I say, maybe you call me Miss J." Melissa Jackson has been a Marion County school bus driver for the past 18 years. Jackson tells WESH 2 News, "this worked out perfect for me as a single mother at the time. My kids were small."
MARION COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Hays
wlrn.org

State officially kills Florida Turnpike extension, citing public opposition

State transportation officials on Thursday officially killed a proposal that would have extended Florida's Turnpike from where it now ends at Interstate 75 near Wildwood east to connect with U.S. 19. It would have impacted large areas in either Citrus, Sumter, Levy and Marion counties. They cited public opposition that...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

State to halt plans for Northern Turnpike Extension

'Why do we have to fix the problems when they’re not ours to begin with?'. The state is putting the brakes on the Northern Turnpike Extension, concluding that it makes better sense to make improvements to Interstate 75 than build a new corridor through rural communities. The news, first...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Election Local#Spectrum News
Ocala Gazette

Another PAC attack mailer hits mailboxes

Local voters are receiving a direct mail piece from a political action committee aimed at county commission candidate Rachel Sams. Sams is running in the Aug. 23 Republican primary for the District 4 county commission seat against incumbent Carl Zalak and Keith Poole. There are also two write-in candidates in this race.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says senior citizens need property tax relief

I would like to propose that the government of the state of Florida takes a good look at really helping out the senior population in this great state. When a person reaches the age of retirement – say, 64 years old – the state should cancel out the requirement of collecting annual taxes on their homes. The reasons behind this are listed below.
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
mynews13.com

State Attorney Andrew Warren responds after suspension by Gov. DeSantis

TAMPA, Fla. — State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit representing Hillsborough County has been suspended for what Gov. Ron DeSantis's office called "neglect of duty" and a "blanket refusal to enforce criminal laws" in Florida. What You Need To Know. Gov. Ron DeSantis announces suspension of...
FLORIDA STATE
Villages Daily Sun

State tosses away complaint lobbed at Sumter Commissioner

Supporters of disgraced former Sumer County Commissioner Gary Search have failed in their attempt to discredit the woman tapped by Gov. Ron DeSantis to replace him. Commissioner Roberta Ulrich did nothing illegal or unethical in voting on a recent rezoning issue, The Florida Commission on Ethics has concluded. The agency...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villagers worried about security and traffic as new development proposed in their backyard

Changes for four proposed housing projects along Powell Road and County Road 462 were endorsed Tuesday at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of comprehensive plan amendments and-or zoning changes for Turkey Run, Wildwood Landing Phase 2, Townhomes at Powell and the Villas at Wildwood. The Wildwood City Commission could take final action on the recommendations later this month.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Florida Turnpike extension halted due to heavy community backlash

Bowing to community pressure, the Florida Department of Transportation announced Thursday it will halt the northern turnpike extension project at least temporarily. The department announced it has completed an alternative corridor evaluation study without a recommendation for a specific corridor and “will not pursue the project any further until options can be reassessed to address concerns of the department and the community.”
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy