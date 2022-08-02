Officials: Thousands of Lake County residents emailed false voter information

Read on www.mynews13.com
WCJB
Marion County Commission district 4 race features three republican candidates
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s primary election is just over two weeks away. On the ballot in Marion County are three Republicans vying for the county commission district four seat. First on the ballot is general contractor Keith Poole. On his campaign website, he describes himself as an “American...
WCJB
Ocala City Council will host a special meeting to decide how to proceed with the Rojas Vs Ocala court case
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala City Council will hold a special meeting to decide how to move forward with the court case, Rojas Vs Ocala on Friday. The meeting will start at 12 p.m. It will be held in the council chambers on the second floor of city hall.
villages-news.com
State panel dismisses ethics complaint filed by Villager against Sumter commissioner
An ethics complaint against Sumter County Commissioner Roberta Ulrich was dismissed at a meeting late last month of the Florida Commission on Ethics. Filed about two months ago by Villager Gilbert Windsor, the complaint was among 11 dismissed at the commission’s July 22 meeting for “legal sufficiency.”. The...
More questionable use of county resources by Zalak to support his election campaign
In a new public service video being shared to Marion County government’s 63,000 Facebook followers, County Commissioner Carl Zalak is seen standing alongside Sheriff Billy Woods talking about ways to keep kids safe from online predators. While no one would doubt the importance of the message, the timing of...
click orlando
‘Shame on them:’ Lake supervisor of elections calls out ‘lies’ emailed to voters
TAVARES, Fla. – Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays held a news conference Tuesday to address “confusion” for some voters allegedly caused by emails sent from the Republican Party of Lake County and an organization called Florida4America.org. According to a news release, Hays said the Republican...
WCJB
Two candidates face off for the Marion County School Board District two seat
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Don Browning who was appointed the Marion County School Board district two seat last summer by the governor announced he won’t be running for reelection. So candidates Lori Conrad who’s a veteran teacher and business owner will face Joseph Suranni who’s currently a student services...
theapopkavoice.com
Developing Story: City dismisses Camp Wewa's manager
Gary Fuchs, the first manager of Apopka's Camp Wewa, has been dismissed by the City according to a post on Fuchs' Facebook page, and confirmed by Parks and Recreation Director Radley Williams. "So, once again the proverbial cat is out of the bag so I wanted to make the following...
WESH
Marion County in need of bus drivers for start of school year
"Most of my kids call me Miss J. They don't call me Miss Jackson because most of the kids can't remember my name. So I say, maybe you call me Miss J." Melissa Jackson has been a Marion County school bus driver for the past 18 years. Jackson tells WESH 2 News, "this worked out perfect for me as a single mother at the time. My kids were small."
villages-news.com
Wildwood mayor shocked by growth outside The Villages as city pressed to deliver more services
Like a double-sided coin, rapid growth brings in more revenue for Wildwood, but also boosts demand for city services. Supply chain issues are delaying some capital projects, but city officials also are working to complete an aggressive five-year strategic plan that will map the growing city’s direction. More than...
wlrn.org
State officially kills Florida Turnpike extension, citing public opposition
State transportation officials on Thursday officially killed a proposal that would have extended Florida's Turnpike from where it now ends at Interstate 75 near Wildwood east to connect with U.S. 19. It would have impacted large areas in either Citrus, Sumter, Levy and Marion counties. They cited public opposition that...
WESH
Central Florida school districts implement safety measures, guardians for upcoming academic year
Fla. — In May, the school year ended in such a heavy way, with the attack on an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Questions about the safety of our schools naturally resurfaced in that aftermath. Florida tried to make the classroom a safer place in 2018 post-Parkland by...
floridapolitics.com
State to halt plans for Northern Turnpike Extension
'Why do we have to fix the problems when they’re not ours to begin with?'. The state is putting the brakes on the Northern Turnpike Extension, concluding that it makes better sense to make improvements to Interstate 75 than build a new corridor through rural communities. The news, first...
Bay News 9
Orlando investigates report of city staffer blocking access to women's clinic
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando officials are investigating allegations that one of the city's parking employees used an official vehicle to intentionally block access to a women’s clinic where abortions are performed, stopping patients and a doctor from entering. What You Need To Know. A city of Orlando employee...
Another PAC attack mailer hits mailboxes
Local voters are receiving a direct mail piece from a political action committee aimed at county commission candidate Rachel Sams. Sams is running in the Aug. 23 Republican primary for the District 4 county commission seat against incumbent Carl Zalak and Keith Poole. There are also two write-in candidates in this race.
flaglerlive.com
Joe Mullins Declares Himself and His Companies ‘Insolvent,’ ‘Riddled with Debt’ and ‘Potentially Bankrupt’
Emperor Joe Mullins, it turns out, has no clothes. At least when he’s under oath. Mullins, a Flagler County commissioner for almost four years and chairman of the commission since November, has portrayed himself as a business expert, an economic development leader and a champion of conservative fiscal responsibility.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says senior citizens need property tax relief
I would like to propose that the government of the state of Florida takes a good look at really helping out the senior population in this great state. When a person reaches the age of retirement – say, 64 years old – the state should cancel out the requirement of collecting annual taxes on their homes. The reasons behind this are listed below.
mynews13.com
State Attorney Andrew Warren responds after suspension by Gov. DeSantis
TAMPA, Fla. — State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit representing Hillsborough County has been suspended for what Gov. Ron DeSantis's office called "neglect of duty" and a "blanket refusal to enforce criminal laws" in Florida. What You Need To Know. Gov. Ron DeSantis announces suspension of...
Villages Daily Sun
State tosses away complaint lobbed at Sumter Commissioner
Supporters of disgraced former Sumer County Commissioner Gary Search have failed in their attempt to discredit the woman tapped by Gov. Ron DeSantis to replace him. Commissioner Roberta Ulrich did nothing illegal or unethical in voting on a recent rezoning issue, The Florida Commission on Ethics has concluded. The agency...
villages-news.com
Villagers worried about security and traffic as new development proposed in their backyard
Changes for four proposed housing projects along Powell Road and County Road 462 were endorsed Tuesday at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of comprehensive plan amendments and-or zoning changes for Turkey Run, Wildwood Landing Phase 2, Townhomes at Powell and the Villas at Wildwood. The Wildwood City Commission could take final action on the recommendations later this month.
villages-news.com
Florida Turnpike extension halted due to heavy community backlash
Bowing to community pressure, the Florida Department of Transportation announced Thursday it will halt the northern turnpike extension project at least temporarily. The department announced it has completed an alternative corridor evaluation study without a recommendation for a specific corridor and “will not pursue the project any further until options can be reassessed to address concerns of the department and the community.”
