ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Game within a game? Attack on slot-like machines was snuck into state budget — while casinos are headed to Hampton Roads

By Katie King, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Jjov_0h2GXGmK00
Shannon Bradley plays a Queen of Virginia skill game at Kellys Tavern in Virginia Beach on July 29, 2022. \"I once won $1,600 in one sitting on these,\" Bradley said. \"But I also lost $700 in one sitting. At the end of the day its basically luck.\" There is an ongoing court case about the legality of the games and state legislators recently tried to ban them. Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

It’s been a tough few years for restaurants.

The pandemic, labor shortages and the rising cost of food have taken a toll. But Boyd Melchor, owner of Kelly’s Tavern, a local franchise with several locations throughout Hampton Roads, said skill games have helped some bars and restaurants stay afloat.

“The customers love them,” he said. “These skill games are getting a lot of us through.”

Skill games resemble slot machines, but winners are not determined solely on luck; users have to interact with the game.

In the past few years, Virginia has gone back and forth on whether the games are allowed. Those in favor say they’re fun for customers and offer support to small businesses during a challenging time. Others argue the games are harmful to the state’s new casinos and the Virginia Lottery. A court hearing later this year will decide the matter. But amid the ongoing litigation, the state’s budget included language that clarified and expanded the definition of a skill game — a move that drew ire from some lawmakers and local business owners.

“Language was literally put in the budget in a manner that prevents legislators from opining and voting on that language,” said Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach. “It was never brought up as legislation nor discussed previously.”

The skill game language wasn’t the only measure slipped into the budget this year. Some other significant measures that came in through the back door: a reversal on earned sentence credits for inmates , a provision banning Richmond from holding a local referendum on casino gaming and language creating a new misdemeanor crime for marijuana possession .

The General Assembly passed legislation outlawing skill games in 2020, but former Gov. Ralph Northam delayed the ban to help the state raise money for a COVID-19 relief fund.

The ban went into effect in 2021, until state Sen. Bill Stanley filed a lawsuit on client Hermie Sadler’s behalf arguing it was illegal. The court issued an injunction allowing skill games that already were registered with the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority to continue until the matter is settled.

The provision passed in this year’s budget clarified the definition of skill games and expanded it to include more machines, including those that let a user increase the chance of winning free games by paying more than the ordinary cost to play.

Stanley said the new language would technically ban a wide range of games, including some standard arcade games.

“I don’t think they really know what they’re doing,” said the Republican from Franklin County.

Stanley doubts most legislators would have signed off on the language. He said it also broke an “unwritten rule” in the General Assembly not to pass a measure related to an ongoing court case. But he said most lawmakers were shut out of the process because it was inserted into the budget.

Del. Tim Anderson, R-Virginia Beach, also believes it was inappropriate.

“I am very concerned that a handful of budget negotiators added language to the budget that was never discussed during our session that is intended to improperly interfere with the pending litigation,” Anderson wrote in an email. “Restaurants in Hampton Roads depend on the reliable and consistent revenue these games produce and through the backdoor maneuvering of legislating through the budget, many Hampton Roads restaurants may soon find these machines being removed.”

For a bill to become law, it generally must pass through multiple committees and floor votes during the legislative session. But the budget proposal is created by a budget committee comprised of a handful of lawmakers.

The majority of the General Assembly only votes on the budget as a whole item, meaning anyone who had objections to the language about skill games would have had to vote down the entire budget to keep it from passing.

Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, and Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax — who both led this year’s budget committee and took the lead in hammering out the details of the budget — both have sponsored bills in the past seeking to ban skill games.

Neither responded to a request for comment.

Melchor said he doesn’t think the machines should be so controversial. Casino lobbyists argue skill games could be harmful to their businesses, but Melchor doesn’t see any real threat.

“I just don’t think there will be any competition at all,” he said, adding small establishments only offer a couple of games and attract a different clientele than casinos.

Richard Green, owner of Champs Sports Bar and Grill in Virginia Beach, which also offers some skills games, said the only people who oppose the games “are the lobbyists for the casinos and the politicians trying to please them.”

But others think the games have negative consequences.

Del. David Bulova introduced a bill banning skill games in 2020. It was co-sponsored by Knight. An identical bill was carried in the Senate by Howell and co-sponsored by Sen. Tommy Norment, R-James City.

Bulova previously told a House subcommittee that skill games were harmful to the Virginia Lottery and charitable gaming.

The Virginia Lottery’s profits go to support K-12 public schools in the state.

Lawmakers should not feel “trapped” into supporting the games just because they had become popular throughout the state, said Bulova, a Fairfax Democrat.

“I think we need to ask ourselves, ‘Is this really in the best interest of Virginia that we create a system where you have mini gambling parlors in every corner of the commonwealth?” he said. “I hope you will think our policies need to be more thoughtful than that.”

The upcoming court case related to skill games is slated for November.

Katie King, katie.king@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 2

Related
WJLA

Gov. Glenn Youngkin to sign bills that will help construct new schools in Virginia

WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News spoke to Gov. Glenn Youngkin about two bills he’s signing Friday that will create a program to fund the construction of new schools in Virginia. “This is one of the first times in a long time that the state government is going to be investing this kind of money into school construction across the commonwealth and we have a grant program, we have a loan program, and the two will come together based on level of need in order to provide localities some real support you know, we have to make sure that our kids have the kinds of facilities to learn and thrive, " Youngkin told 7News.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in Virginia

If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia Beach, VA
Lifestyle
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
WSLS

Governor Youngkin announces details of Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend

RICHMOND, Va. – Back-to-school shopping is back, and this year, prices for those essential school items are expected to be much higher than normal. Thankfully, Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend is returning soon. On Thursday, Governor Youngkin announced that select items will be free of sales tax from 12:01 a.m....
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

Conservative group threatens lawsuit after being told it can’t publish Virginia’s voter rolls

A Republican-backed group that aims to promote “election transparency” by publishing voter data from across the country on its website is threatening legal action against Virginia over a new state law banning outside groups from publishing voter rolls online. The Virginia Department of Elections recently sent a letter to the Voter Reference Foundation, run by […] The post Conservative group threatens lawsuit after being told it can’t publish Virginia’s voter rolls appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
Person
Janet Howell
Person
David Bulova
WAVY News 10

Drone 10: Military Circle Mall

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Drone 10 flew over Military Circle Mall in Norfolk. The mall is closing and set to be demolished in the first quarter of 2023 for the future redevelopment of the site. Read the full story HERE. View more Drone 10 shots HERE.
NORFOLK, VA
WHSV

Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia scenic railway is now in service. The newest way to see the beautiful scenic views of the Shenandoah Valley. Right now there are two trip options leaving from Staunton. One west which will take you through western Augusta County with a view of Shenandoah mountain and the mountains on the western side of the Shenandoah Valley. The train will head as far west as Goshen before heading back to Staunton.
STAUNTON, VA
Washingtonian.com

How to Get From DC to the Beach Without a Car

There’s nothing like hitting the beach to beat DC’s summer heat. It’s only a few hours drive to popular Delaware, Virginia, and Maryland vacation destinations—but what if, like a lot of District dwellers, you don’t own a car? We mapped out potential vehicles and routes to sandy spots with day trips in mind (though overnights encouraged).
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads#Casino Gaming#Slot Machine#Kelly S Tavern#The Virginia Lottery
covabizmag.com

Behind the BIZ: Hampton Roads Executive Airport

What began more than 60 years ago as a sleepy airfield sporting grass runways and gravel roads, has since become a major transportation hub. Under the leadership of the Fox family, Hampton Roads Executive Airport—a privately-owned, public use facility located in Chesapeake—has become more than an airport; it is a thriving platform for regional economic activity and job creation.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
WTKR

Bus brings recreational activities to neighborhoods across Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - The City of Hampton is bringing recreational activities to neighborhoods across the city. The Rec 'n' Roll Scuttle Bus started July 11 and will last until August 17. The Scuttle Bus is loaded with recreation equipment and games, and also has a WiFi hot spot. The bus...
HAMPTON, VA
NBC Washington

Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property

A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy