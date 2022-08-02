ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Nationwide task force formed to fight robocalls

By Joe Hopkins
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — A nationwide task force has been formed to investigate and take legal action against telecommunications companies responsible for robocalls, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita announced Tuesday.

Rokita said the bipartisan Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force will include 50 attorneys general led by Indiana, Ohio and North Carolina.

“Robocalls aren’t just a Hoosier problem. They are a nationwide problem,” AG Rokita said in a press release. “That is why I am proud to lead my fellow attorneys general in the fight against these scammers and robocallers. If the telecom industry won’t police itself, this unprecedented task force will.”

In the release, Rokita said the new task force has issued civil investigative demands to 20 gateway providers and other entities that are accused of being responsible for 60% of robocalls.

“Gateway providers that bring foreign traffic into the U.S. telephone network have a responsibility to ensure the traffic is legal, but these providers are not taking sufficient action to stop robocall traffic,” reads the release. “In many cases, they appear to be intentionally turning a blind eye in exchange for steady revenue.”

According to the National Consumer Law Center and Electronic Privacy Information Center, over 33 million scam robocalls are made to Americans every day, noted the AG. Rokita also said an estimated $29.8 billion dollars was stolen through scam calls in 2021.

The AG’s office offers the following tips to avoid scams and unwanted calls:

  • Be wary of callers who specifically ask you to pay by gift card, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency. For example, the Internal Revenue Service does not accept iTunes gift cards.
  • Look out for prerecorded calls from imposters posing as government agencies. Typically, the Social Security Administration does not make phone calls to individuals.
  • If you suspect fraudulent activity, immediately hang up and do not provide any personal information.
  • Contact our Consumer Protection Division at 1-888-834-9969 or donotcall@atg.in.gov .
  • Add your number to the Indiana Do Not Call List
  • File a Do Not Call or Text complaint here .
