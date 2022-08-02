ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

40 Years Ago, Henry Darger’s Landlords Discovered His Epic Art. A New Lawsuit Argues They Had No Right to Sell it.

By Tessa Solomon
ARTnews
ARTnews
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20eEPf_0h2GWuBB00

Click here to read the full article.

The legal battle over the lucrative legacy of outsider artist Henry Darger has taken a new turn. A distant relative of the artist and the Estate of Henry Joseph Darger have filed a legal action against Darger’s former landlords, who have been the longtime stewards of the artist’s work. They are accused of copyright infringement , among a slew of other wrongdoing.

The suit alleges that Kiyoko Lerner and her late husband Nathan have for decades been illegally profiting from Darger’s art and writings, including his famed 15,000-page illustrated manuscript, “In the Realms of the Unreal,” despite no credible evidence of ownership.

In 1972, Darger, a retired Chicago custodian moved out of his rented one-bedroom apartment of 40 years to St. Augustine’s Home for the Aged. When the Lerners, his landlords, came to empty the room, they found hundreds of drawings, watercolors, and collages collected in haphazardly constructed albums. Darger died a year later at age 81. Shortly after his death, the Lerners began promoting and selling his work.

For nearly 40 years, the Lerners have claimed that Darger left the contents of his apartment to Nathan in a verbal agreement sometime in 1972; Nathan subsequently gave them to Kiyoko, they said. They also claimed that when Darger was preparing to move into the nursing home, they asked him if he would like to keep anything in his apartment. In their telling, Darger replied, “I have nothing I need in the room. It is all yours. You can throw everything away.” Their promotion of his work is credited with Darger’s posthumous celebration as a visionary outsider artist.

Darger never married, had no children, and died with no immediate surviving relatives and no will.

The new lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago, asserts that the Lerners have no legal stake to his legacy and should face consequences for profiting off it. The Lerners “have generated tens of hundreds of millions of dollars from the unauthorized exploitation of the Darger works,” the complaint reads.

The complaint provides a battery of alleged wrongdoing, including deceptive trade practices, unfair competition, public exhibition, distribution, illegally trademarking certain works, among “other violations of federal and state law.” Kiyoko Lerner is also accused of “anticybersquatting” (registering a domain name of a trademark with the intent of making a profit of it) for “officialhenrydarger.com.” The website provides a detailed biography of Darger, as well as reproductions of his art and writings accompanied by the warning that “images may not be reproduced, copied, transmitted or manipulated without written permission of Kiyoko Lerner.”

The lawsuit comes six months after a group of Darger’s purported relatives made a legal claim to his legacy. The relatives, many of them cousins several times removed, filed an action in an Illinois probate court in January seeking to be declared the heirs to his estate. They assert that the landlords had no right to share or sell Darger’s art. The suit is ongoing. This summer, the probate division of a Chicago court agreed to make the lead plaintiff and representative of the family, Christen Sadowski, the “supervised administrators of the estate.” Sadowski is now “authorized to take possession of and collect the assets of the Estate, including its copyright and personal property interests,” according to court.

The Lerners, who both had connections to the art world, brought the work to the attention of Chicago collector and art patron Ruth Horwich, who helped organize Darger’s first exhibition in 1977. Widespread acclaim came in the 1990s with a solo show at the American Folk Art Museum in New York. In 2008, Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art in Chicago opened a permanent exhibition dedicated to the contents of Darger’s living and working space.

The most significant—and sought-after—entries in Darger’s oeuvre are pages from seven hand-bound novels about British school girls adventuring in a fantasy world beset by warring nations and child exploitation. It has a lengthy title — The Story of the Vivian Girls, in What is Known as the Realms of the Unreal, of the Glandeco-Angelinian War Storm, Caused by the Child Slave Rebellion — and an unnerving juxtaposition of cheerful colors and frequent episodes of the abuse and murder of children. Scholarship has poured over the allegorical significance of the story: Darger, who described himself in his biography as a “protector” of children, was an orphan and institutionalized at a young age for behavior issues.

The enigmatic artist’s notoriety and market value has continued to rise. In 2019, Christie’s sold a double-sided illustration from In the Realms of the Unreal for $684,500, well above its estimate of $500,000, which the lawsuit cites as evidence of the Lerners’ profiting off Darger’s work.

If the Lerners are deemed to have violated the law, they could be ordered to recoup the proceeds to Darger’s estate, but given the separate lawsuit of Darger’s would-be heirs, it’s unclear how the profits would be shared.

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 9

Sam Clyde
2d ago

Those people were probably the only people that paid any attention to him in his declining years. Where was this "family" when the stuff needed boxed up and moved from his apartment? Why didn't gmhe tell one of them they could have it? Because they weren't around helping.

Reply
16
Big C 85
2d ago

this wouldn't happened If no money was made and the art was tossed in the garbage. Amazing how people feel entitled to things when they were never there to begin with. Having a relation in family shouldn't matter it's actually being there and being around not just waiting for a handout.

Reply
14
P2412
2d ago

Who buried him was the next of Kin. So who buried him and why weren't they around to clear out his place? If it hadn't been for his Landlord his legacy wouldn't been lost forever. Also, it wasn't the Landlord responsibility to look for any known relatives.

Reply
12
Related
ARTnews

A German Woman Turned Herself in for a Brazen Art Theft, but Claims She Lost the Painting

Click here to read the full article. A 31-year-old woman in Hamburg, Germany, filed a police report about herself for the theft of a Pieter Aertsen oil painting from a Bielefeld museum, authorities announced on Wednesday. Normally, this would signal an unusually neat end to a case of art theft—except for the fact that the alleged thief misplaced the painting she said she stole. On April 27, a still-unidentified woman removed the 16th-century painting Portrait of a Young Woman from its frame in broad daylight, tucked it into a large folder, and walked out of the Museum Huelsmann in Bielefeld. According to...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Google Acquisition of Chicago Building Forces Massive Jean Dubuffet Sculpture to Relocate

Click here to read the full article. A 10-ton Jean Dubuffet sculpture in Chicago is being relocated after Google acquired the building facing the space where it is currently set. The 1984 sculpture Monument with Standing Beast, which rises 29 feet into the air, has stood in front of the James R. Thompson Center, a government office, for more than 30 years. Now, it will reside elsewhere in the city, according to the Chicago Sun-Times, which reported news of the sculpture’s move on Monday, just a few days after Google bought the building for $105 million. The fiberglass sculpture will now reside...
CHICAGO, IL
ARTnews

Ousted Orlando Museum Director Behind Seized Basquiat Exhibit Had a History with ‘Discovered’ Artworks

Click here to read the full article. Aaron De Groft, the former director of the Orlando Museum of Art, seems to have had a history of collecting works with contested provenance for the institutions he worked at, the Observer reported Friday. Prior to his appointment at the OMA, De Groft served as director of Virginia’s Muscarelle Museum of Art from 2005 to 2018, where he doubled the collection, often with “previously unremarkable paintings from the 16th century to the 19th century, bought at auctions for low prices and then attributed to famed European artists from that time period,” according to the...
ORLANDO, FL
ARTnews

Claes Oldenburg, Pop Artist Who Monumentalized the Everyday, Dies at 93

Click here to read the full article. Claes Oldenburg, whose oversized sculptures of everyday objects made him one of the leading artists of the Pop art movement, died in his home on Monday at 93. He had been recovering from a fractured hip. Representatives for Paula Cooper Gallery and Pace Gallery, both of which represent Oldenburg, confirmed the news. Oldenburg, who often worked in collaboration with his late wife Coosje van Bruggen, made sculptures that raised objects as diverse as a nondescript light switch, a hamburger with a pickle on top, and a shuttlecock stood on its end to the status...
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
ARTnews

Perry Rubenstein, Art Dealer Who Faced Grand Theft Charges, Dies at 68

Click here to read the full article. Perry Rubenstein, a dealer with deep social connections in New York and Los Angeles whose career was brought to a halt by a grand theft conviction, has died at 68. His ex-wife, PR executive Sara Fitzmaurice, confirmed Rubenstein’s passing and said he died of natural causes. “Perry had some twists and turns on his journey, but his true north was always his unconditional love for his daughters, and his legacy will live on with them,” Fitzmaurice wrote in an email. “He will be truly missed.” Prior to spending six months in jail several years ago,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wonderwall.com

Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far

Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
WORLD
RadarOnline

Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance

Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Dutch 'Indiana Jones' recovers one of the most-sacred Catholic artefacts ever stolen: Relic 'containing drops of Jesus's blood' is returned six weeks after it was taken from French church

An art detective known as the 'Dutch Indiana Jones' has recovered one of the most-sacred artefacts ever stolen from the Catholic Church. Arthur Brand, who is known for his incredible skills in tracking down stolen art, has found the 'Precious Blood of Christ' relic - a reliquary said to contain Jesus's blood - six weeks after it was taken from an abbey in northern France.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Darger
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
Damien Hirst
LiveScience

14 biggest historical mysteries that will probably never be solved

There are some historical mysteries that may never be solved, from the date that Jesus was born to the identity of Jack the Ripper to the location of Cleopatra's tomb. Sometimes, that's because the relevant excavated material has been lost or an archaeological site has been destroyed. Other times, it's because new evidence is unlikely to come forward or the surviving evidence is too vague to lead scholars to a consensus.
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Perfectly Preserved Ancient Wooden Sculpture Found in Peru

Click here to read the full article. A wooden sculpture was unearthed at Chan Chan, the capital of the Chimú Kingdom, late last month, the Peruvian cultural ministry announced in a statement. The sculpture is one of the oldest found at the site and appears to be “in a perfect state of preservation.” Chan Chan, meaning Sun Sun, was a large adobe city spanning roughly seven and a half miles, making it one of the largest pre-Columbian sites in South America. The city included nine rectangular complexes, each with their own temples, reservoirs, cemeteries, plazas, storefronts, and elite residences. Having emerged in...
WORLD
theodysseyonline.com

What painting is concealed beneath the famous Mona Lisa?

What painting is concealed beneath the famous Mona Lisa?. The painting "Portrait of Mrs. Lisa Giocondo," or "Mona Lisa" for short, was created by the master Leonardo da Vinci in 1503–1505, but it was not completed until 1516, shortly before his death. The canvas was inherited by da Vinci's student, Salai, according to the will.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibition#Art Show#Home For The Aged
ohmymag.co.uk

These mysterious ‘dragon houses’ are yet to be explained by archaeologists

In the heart of the mountains of southern Evia, off the Greek coast, stands a curious structure of some twenty ancient ruined buildings. Little is known today about the massive stone block structures, from the identity of its architects to the date of its emergence. Commonly called ‘Drakospita’ ('dragon houses')...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Business Insider

Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 wheelchair from her vacation in Florida to California, instead of her home in New York — and it got broken along the way

Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair to California instead of New York. The chair was damaged on both the outward and return journeys. "I can't believe someone would treat a wheelchair the way mine was treated," the passenger said. Delta broke a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair on a trip...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ARTnews

Archaeologists Find ‘Important’ 2,500-year-old Tomb of Ancient Egyptian General Near Giza

A group of archaeologists have uncovered the tomb of an ancient Egyptian general at a site south of Giza, in a find that experts in the country have hailed as major. The tomb in Abusir once belonged to Wahibre-mery-Neith, who once led a group of foreign soldiers during a period when Egypt’s empire was expanding. The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities said that the tomb dates to sometime between the 26th and 27th dynasties, putting it just before 500 B.C.E.
SCIENCE
ARTnews

ARTnews

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
965K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy