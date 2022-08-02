ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Jan. 6 texts of Trump Defense officials wiped clean by Pentagon, court filing shows

By Dan Mangan, @_DanMangan
CNBC
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cnbc.com

Comments / 45

Bernardo Valdes
2d ago

This is what the GOP and those that support trump dont see. This is an evil man that wanted to stay in power no matter what. He doesnt believe in laws his kids or anyone. This is a bitter old man that just wants fame and fortune and has never been held accountable! Wake up America!!!!

Reply(2)
14
just the facts please
2d ago

u think there deleted but realistically its in the cloud hiding. I SAY HIRE A PROFESSIONAL HACKER AND I BET THEY WILL SHOW UP

Reply(1)
19
George Smith
2d ago

Evil runs deep in our country, May our LORD and SAVER turn us from our Evil ways.

Reply(2)
17
Related
Newsweek

Trump 'Will Be Prosecuted' and 'Is Going Down,' Glenn Kirschner Predicts

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner predicted Saturday that Donald Trump "will be prosecuted" in state and federal court, asserting that the former president "is going down." Some prominent legal experts have repeatedly floated the possibility that an ongoing probe in Georgia's Fulton County could lead to criminal charges against the...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Gomez
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will go under oath and testify before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone was in the West Wing on Jan. 6 and warned Donald Trump’s team against committing “every crime imaginable.” Trump’s former deputy press secretary, who resigned from his administration after the insurrection, is also set to speak before the committee. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani spoke out Trump's legal woes, saying the former president “should have pardoned himself.”July 7, 2022.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Defense Department#Trump Defense#American Oversight#District Court
MSNBC

Trump coup exposed: Midnight military meeting led Trump to Jan. 6 rally, Navarro plot

The 7th Jan. 6th hearing unleashed new details on the shady, ‘off the books” meeting with Trump and controversial figures Sidney Powell and the CEO of Overstock which reportedly centered on the extreme plot to order the military to help steal the election. In Pat Cipollone’s testimony he claimed to not understand how they got into the White House, asking immediately ‘Who are you?’ when entering to break up the meeting. As The Beat previously reported, an aide of Peter Navarro allegedly let in these plotters who were not cleared to be in the White House. Navarro, the normally loud Trump warrior, told Ari Melber he had “no comment on that” meeting. July 14, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Army
NBC News

Judge dismisses Trump's 'immunity' claim in Jan. 6 lawsuits

A federal judge on Tuesday denied former President Donald Trump's bid to dismiss three lawsuits brought by police officers injured in the Jan. 6 riot, rejecting his assertion that he is "absolutely immune" from the claims. The lawsuits, brought on behalf of four U.S. Capitol Police officers, seek to hold...
POTUS
Vice

Alex Jones Begs Judge Not to Allow ‘White Supremacy’ Evidence at Trial

Alex Jones’ lawyers in the Sandy Hook case have asked a judge not to allow evidence of white supremacy or far-right extremism in the courtroom. Jones, the host of Infowars and a far-right conspiracy theorist, has already lost the defamation lawsuit over his involvement in spreading a conspiracy that painted the parents of children murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting as “crisis actors,” so the jury trial is set to determine how much he will pay in damages.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy