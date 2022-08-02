ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

pymnts.com

Ulta Beauty Will Invest $20M in Emerging Tech Startups Through Prisma Ventures

Beauty retailer Ulta Beauty has launched a $20 million digital innovation fund, Prisma Ventures, that will invest in emerging technology startups working to improve online and in-store experiences, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 3) press release. The announcement comes on the heels of some recent new and expanded partnerships for...
pymnts.com

The ConnectedEconomy™ Monthly Report: Paycheck-To-Paycheck Consumers Digitally Disengage

NEW STUDY: Inflation Causes Widespread Digital Pullback by Financially Strapped Consumers. The latest PYMNTS “ConnectedEconomy™ Monthly Report,” finds a widespread digital pullback by cash-strapped consumers in almost all of the 67 activities that PYMNTS tracks. Inside the August Report. 7M: How many fewer cash-strapped consumers bought airfare...
pymnts.com

Autonomy Partners With DigiSure to Offer Embedded Insurance for Car Subscriptions

Electric vehicle (EV) subscription company Autonomy has partnered with Protection-as-a-Service company DigiSure to offer embedded insurance for car subscriptions. By partnering with DigiSure to enter the insurance category, as it plans to do with the launch of its insurance offering in mid-August, Autonomy will be able to digitally onboard, evaluate and qualify subscribers for auto coverage, the companies said in a Thursday (Aug. 4) press release.
pymnts.com

Vori Raises $10M for Grocery Store Inventory Management

Digital B2B grocery supply chain-focused inventory management platform Vori has wrapped up a Series A funding round totaling $10 million that the company will use to improve talent acquisition, expand its United States operations and broaden its product offerings. Vori will soon launch Vori Back Office to allow more independent...
pymnts.com

Paycheck-to-Paycheck Consumers Cut Back on Online Restaurant Ordering

As food prices rise, consumers who don’t have a financial safety net to fall back on are no longer springing for restaurant delivery and takeout as much as they did in previous months. PYMNTS’ new study, “The ConnectedEconomy™ Monthly Report: Paycheck-To-Paycheck Consumers Digitally Disengage,” finds that consumers who live...
pymnts.com

Attentive Partners With Shopify to Advance Buying by Text

Conversational commerce firm Attentive is partnering with eCommerce platform Shopify to make it easier for shoppers to make direct purchases after receiving a text message from a brand. Built with Shopify’s Shop Pay checkout flow, Attentive’s text-to-buy solution enables consumers to purchase items directly through text message conversations with brands...
pymnts.com

PayStand Acquires Yaydoo in One of Latam’s Biggest Tech Mergers

Blockchain-enabled B2B payments company PayStand has acquired Mexican FinTech Yaydoo, marking what the company called “one of the biggest technology unions” in Latin America. PayStand said in a Wednesday (Aug. 3) press release that the scale of the combined company could put it on the path to an...
pymnts.com

UK Committee to Probe Country’s Approach to Crypto

The United Kingdom’s Crypto and Digital Assets All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) has unveiled the details of an inquiry into the British cryptocurrency and digital assets industry. The investigation will examine “a range of key areas, including the U.K.’s current approach to regulation of crypto and digital assets and...
pymnts.com

Developing An Infrastructure Risk And Control Strategy: How To Prepare For Black Swan Events

NEW REPORT: Supporting Resilient Growth While Navigating Black Swan Events. In the PYMNTS report, “Developing An Infrastructure Risk And Control Strategy: How To Prepare For Black Swan Events,” a collaboration with Citi, three key banking survival elements are discussed and the critical role they play in mitigating risk and maintaining growth in the midst of a sudden and unexpected shift.
pymnts.com

Coinbase Legal Chief Urges Regulators to Fill Stablecoin Protection Gaps

While lawmakers and regulators focus on stablecoins’ potential to destabilize the broader economy and the financial system on which it’s built, Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal said they should be taking a harder look at another set of uncertainties that require an immediate response. Speaking Wednesday (Aug....
