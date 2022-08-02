Maine Man Accused Of Kidnapping Woman At Gunpoint In New Hampshire

Read on 92moose.fm
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMUR.com
Reward announced for information leading to arrest of a New Hampshire kidnapping suspect
There is a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a kidnapping suspect. Police said Peter Curtis, 34, should be considered armed and dangerous. He abducted a woman late last week at random and in a public place, police said. They said she was unharmed. Officers said Curtis...
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial: Defense attorney says lead motorcyclist was drunk and is at fault in New Hampshire crash that killed 7
On Thursday, the defense began their case in the trial of a West Springfield man accused of killing seven motorcyclists during a crash in Randolph, New Hampshire. Defense attorneys claimed that the lead Jarhead Club motorcyclist was at fault in the gruesome 2019 crash. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, faces seven negligent...
WMUR.com
Officials answer questions about Northfield killings of mother, 2 children
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — The press conference is over. Stay tuned for updates. The New Hampshire attorney general's office will be available on camera Friday afternoon to answer questions regarding a triple-homicide case in Northfield. Officials will speak about the shooting deaths of a 25-year-old woman and her two sons...
WCVB
Authorities identify mother, two young kids found dead inside New Hampshire home
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — According to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office, police were called to the home around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a 911 call for help. "When authorities arrived, they found three deceased individuals inside the residence, an adult female and two juveniles," the attorney general's office said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
police1.com
N.H. police recruit dies after first day of academy
BOW, N.H. — A man starting the police academy has died, the Police Standards and Training Council announced Tuesday evening. The man died away from the police academy campus in Concord, according to the council, and his death was not considered to be suspicious. "This tragedy comes as a...
WMUR.com
Fatal shooting at gas station in Nashua under investigation
NASHUA, N.H. — A deadly shooting Friday at a gas station in Nashua is under investigation. Multiple police agencies responded to the shooting scene at a Sunoco gas station on Amherst Street. Sources told WMUR that crews arrived at the shooting call at around 11:30 a.m. First responders attempted...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man faces charges after traffic stop in Louisiana
MANY, La. — A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested in Louisiana. Officials with the Vernon Parish sheriff's office said James Machado, of Meredith, led police on a chase Wednesday after he allegedly made several traffic violations. When he was eventually stopped, investigators said...
What to Say if You’re Caught Driving 161 MPH in New Hampshire
You know how it goes. You’re fiddling around with your radio dial, looking for your favorite station, and next thing you know, you’re accidentally driving 161 miles per hour and leading a police chase right out of “The Blues Brothers.”. Maybe that was the plight of a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Can You Legally Bury a Dead Person in Your Backyard in Maine?
A weird story happened in Maine a few years ago that got us thinking about dead people, and where we put them. 72-year-old Carolyn Farnell died in her home in East Baldwin. She was, according to authorities, buried in her backyard by her 43-year-old son, Shawn Farnell. No foul play is suspected. It seemed Carolyn was in poor health and her son was simply carrying out her final wishes.
WMTW
Maine man accused of abducting woman by gunpoint in NH sought by U.S. Marshals
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — The U.S. Marshal Service and authorities in New England are searching for a Maine man who they say abducted a woman by gunpoint. Officials are asking for help finding Peter M. Curtis. Curtis is wanted in connection with the abduction of a woman in Brentwood, New...
WMUR.com
Death of New Hampshire police academy recruit puts focus on mental health
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The death of a New Hampshire police academy recruit on the second day of classes is the focus of a full-scale investigation. The director of Police Standards and Training announced the untimely death after the man's body was found in his vehicle at about 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
WMUR.com
Person struck by vehicle on Everett Turnpike in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — A man was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua. Officials said Nicholas Lheureux, 26, of Nashua, suffered life-threatening injuries when he was hit in the right breakdown lane of the southbound side of the roadway near exit 6. The driver was uninjured.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
As Fatalities Climb For 2022, Another Maine Motorcyclist Has Been Killed in a Crash
It has been a rough year for motorcycle enthusiasts in Maine as the number of fatalities has taken a sharp upward turn in 2022. Already in 2022, Maine is on track to pass the number of motorcycle fatalities logged in all of 2021. Sadly, another motorcycle crash has led to...
Motorcyclist killed in Scarborough, Maine Collision
A motorcyclist died Wednesday morning after being hit by a car on Route 114 in Scarborough. Scarborough police say the car was making a left-hand turn into the Nonesuch River Golf Course at around 9:15 a.m. when it collided with a motorcycle. The motorcyclist, whose identity was not released, died...
Maine Mother, 2-Year-Old Daughter, Seriously Hurt After Collision With Dump Truck
According to WGME 13, Wednesday afternoon crash has left a Maine mom and her toddler-aged daughter in serious condition. The news station reports that the crash happened just before 4:30 on Route 113 in the Maine town of Standish. Officials tell reporters that a Volvo, driven by a 32-year-old woman...
whdh.com
Salem, N.H. man arrested after recording woman in bathroom stall
SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A Salem, New Hampshire man was arrested after allegedly recording or taking photos of a woman while she was in a bathroom stall. On May 30, the Salem Police Department took a report from a woman who said she was using a women’s bathroom in a Mall Road business when she noticed someone holding a cell phone under the stall divider, either recording or taking pictures of her. She confronted him outside the bathroom and provided a physical description to police.
mynbc5.com
Puppies stolen from Vermont home, 1 still missing
COVENTRY, Vt. — Vermont State Police are searching for a missing puppy that was reported stolen along with two others last month. On Monday, state troopers were called to investigate the theft of three puppies from a home on Nebelski Road in Coventry. The owners, Daniel Rich, 48, and Jennifer Rhodes, 52, said that three of their 6-week-old puppies were stolen from an outdoor enclosure on July 25.
WMUR.com
Fire in North Hampton under investigation
NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — Officials in North Hampton are investigating the cause of a building fire. The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. Tuesday at Granite Post Green on Lafayette Road. Crews found a postal building at the park engulfed in flames, officials said. No one was hurt.
North Hampton, New Hampshire’s Donut Love Sold to Owners of Popular Chain
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. We've all heard the tired cliche that cops like coffee and donuts. But if you master the art of making them, as North Hampton native and police officer Mike Oliveira has, you'll not only create a successful business, but find some pretty impressive suitors eager to take the reins.
One Out-of-Stater Thinks Maine is Full of Drunk Chainsmokers
Maine has its good and bad qualities, like everywhere. If you spend enough time on Reddit, you'll see a few trends about the way out-of-staters talk about us. Aside from asking questions about vacation spots and things like that, they have a deep tendency to tell us what they think of us. I suppose it's fair because a lot of Mainers are only too eager to share how they feel about people from away.
92 Moose
Augusta, ME
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0