Dolphins cut DT Adam Butler after failed physical

By Mike Masala
 3 days ago
The Miami Dolphins have been making transactions non-stop this offseason, and that isn’t stopping this week.

On Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins announced that they cut defensive tackle Adam Butler with a failed physical designation. The former Commodore had been sidelined during training camp with an undisclosed injury.

The Dolphins signed Butler last offseason to a two-year deal after four seasons with the New England Patriots. In his one year with Miami, he tied his career low in tackles (17) and sacks (two).

With his release, the Dolphins save $4.15 million in cap space and take on no dead cap hit.

Interior defensive line could end up being a rather deep position for Miami despite Butler’s release, as they currently have Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, Raekwon Davis, John Jenkins, Benito Jones and Ben Stille have all shared time inside.

