Vodka Recall Issued Over Concerns of Glass in Product

Those with a hankering for dill pickle-flavored vodka may want to think twice before taking a sip. On Aug. 2, Minhas Sask Ventures Inc. recalled Sask Prairie brand Dill Pickle Flavoured Vodka after pieces of glass were found inside at least one bottle. The recall, however, isn't widespread, and only affects consumers Canada.
This Dog Food Has Been Recalled Due to Potential Listeria Contamination

If you've recently purchased your pup food from Primal Pet Foods, you'll want to double-check the details on the packaging. According to Food Safety News, Primal Pet Foods voluntarily recalled 396 units of Raw Frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula because it was potentially contaminated with listeria. The company...
Oat Milk, Protein Shakes, and Coffee Among 53 Drinks Recalled Due to Possible Contamination

If you’ve recently jumped on the oat milk train — as many have done in recent years — you may want to hold off on picking some up during your next store run. Food service industry leader Lyons Magnus recently recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products containing oat milk due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from microorganism cronobacter sakazakii. Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
Even More Frozen Pizzas Just Got Recalled

Pizza night just got even more difficult to enjoy. Following similar recalls in New England and Florida, Danny's Sub and Pizza on July 28 recalled nearly 20,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza products. The products were recalled were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. Consumers were first alerted to...
Here’s why the nation’s second-largest grocery chain recalled three seafood items

A hat trick of packaging mistakes caused a food allergy danger and the recall of three ready-to-eat brand shrimp and/or crab dishes from Albertsons Companies stores. That’s a list of stores that includes, along with Albertsons, Safeway, JewelOsco, Eagle, Vons, ACME, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, King’s, Pak ‘N Save, Shaw’s and Star Market. According to foodindustry.com, this collection of stores is the nation’s second largest supermarket chain (behind Kroger) and fifth largest grocery seller.
The Horrific Reason A Michigan Restaurant Had To Close Early

It has been a tough rebound for the restaurant industry since the beginning of pandemic as people return to indoor dining. The industry is down 750,000 jobs or roughly 6.1% of its workforce from pre-pandemic levels as of May, which is adversely affecting those on both sides of the service equation (per CNBC).
Additional Ready Dough Pizza products recalled

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A recall alert is being reissued to modify the number of pizza products included in an original recall. The recall affects Ready Dough Pizza products. The newest recall, issued on July 29, expanded the recall to include 1,423 pounds of additional Ready Dough Pizza products. The Food Safety and Inspection Service identified additional types of pizza products in commerce that fall within the scope of this recall, including pizza products containing pepperoni, ham, bacon, and chorizo, according to a press release.
Schnucks Issues A Product Recall

Officials with Schnucks issued an allergy alert for one of its 12-ounce packages of Schnucks Fruit and Nut Trail Mix, saying it may contain undeclared milk, a known allergen. People who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk could run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.
Hot Dogs and Corn Dogs Recalled Across Multiple Grocery Stores

We can only hope that you haven't been on a hot dog kick while grilling this summer because a few different products have just been recalled with multiple grocery stores pulling them off the shelves. In a notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, two chicken-based hot dog items, as well as a corn dog product, have been recalled. The first one is Maple Lodge Farms' Original Chicken Wieners. The other two recalls affect Zabiha Halal and its Original Chicken Wieners and Corn Dog items.
Why H-E-B Is Recalling Its Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

If you enjoy mint chocolate chip ice cream, you're definitely not the only one. When The Food Channel calculated America's favorite ice cream flavors in 2022, mint chocolate chip landed in the impressive third place slot, bested only by chocolate and vanilla ice cream, respectively. Rich chocolate indulgence coupled with refreshing minty flavor — what more could you ever want in a icy cold summer treat?
'Tequila is the big winner' as more people embrace at-home cocktails, Drizly CEO says

More people are toasting with tequila, according to alcohol-delivery company Drizly's customer base. "Tequila is the big winner here and the type of alcohol people are drinking at home," Drizly CEO Corey Rellas told Yahoo Finance (video above) about COVID-19 era trends that have stuck around. At-home cocktail making "reset"...
Here's the Latest on the Massive Recall That Includes Popular Beverages From Oatly and Stumptown

Dozens of widely used products from popular beverage makers including Oatly and Stumptown Coffee Roasters were voluntarily recalled last week by California-based, product development company Lyons Magnus. The explanation for the recall is the "potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii," according to a press release written...
Lyons Magnus recalls 53 products including alternative milks and protein shakes

Lyons Magnus has issued a voluntary recall for 53 products due to potential bacterial contamination. The products included in the recall range from milk alternatives to prepackaged coffees to protein shakes and other nutritional beverages. Lyons Magnus said the potential contamination could be from Cronobacter sakazakii -- the same bacteria responsible for stopping the production of Abbott's baby formula earlier this year.
Are we losing our appetite for sandwiches? Soaring price of ingredients for fillings takes a bite out of our beloved lunchtime snack

The great British sarnie is facing an unprecedented cost-of-filling crisis. As well as soaring prices for ingredients, the sandwich is also under threat from working from home, changing tastes and staff shortages at manufacturers. Makers have been forced to slash the number of their products, raise prices and offer £1,200...
