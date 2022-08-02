Naked and Afraid XL Season 8 Was Filmed in Montana, but Where?

Read on 971kissfm.com
Ryan Bingham is heading back to Yellowstone for season five this November. The musician turned actor is celebrating the home state of the series in a new video posted to Instagram. The video features a performance of “Big Country Sky” in front of a large outdoor audience. It also includes footage of scenic views of the state and Bingham spending time there. Check out the clip below.
