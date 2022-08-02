Colby Sawyer – Pittsboro’s New Water Filtration System

Election Day is just more than three months away and the Orange County Board of Elections recently approved the local early voting sites for the midterm cycle. The five-member board unanimously voted to add the Chapel Hill Public Library as its sixth early voting location during a meeting on Tuesday. Previous early voting locations of Orange Works at Hillsborough Commons, the Carrboro Town Hall Complex, the Chapel of the Cross in Chapel Hill, Seymour Senior Center in Chapel Hill and Efland Ruritan Club were also approved.

ORANGE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO