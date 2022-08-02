Colby Sawyer – Pittsboro’s New Water Filtration System

Read on chapelboro.com
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this month
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family Farm
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photos
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identified
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud Case
chapelboro.com
Kevin Lindley – Chatham County Environmental Quality Director
Chatham County Environmental Quality Director Kevin Lindley spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, August 2. He discussed the new Solarize the Triangle initiative that incentivizes residents and business to install solar systems. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Orange County Adjusts, Scales Back COVID Testing Schedule
The Orange County Health Department announced its new hours of operation for drive-thru and walk-in COVID-19 testing in Hillsborough and Chapel Hill. The updated hours went into effect at the beginning of August. The health department continues to scale back its offerings as at-home COVID-19 tests become more and more...
The cost to fix all of Durham's rough roads: $180 million
Durham, N.C. — It would cost the city of Durham about $179,214,054 to get its roads the repairs they need. Durham resident Gerry Green pointed out what he’s noticed about the city’s roads. “One, they get littered like all get out,” Green said. “And two, they need...
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: ‘Building Integrated Communities’ in Chapel Hill
Aaron discusses Chapel Hill’s Building Integrated Communities project with Sarah Viñas, the town’s affordable housing director.
chapelboro.com
Hillsborough and Carrboro Win Resident Satisfaction Awards
The Towns of Hillsborough and Carrboro have been recognized for outstanding resident satisfaction. The two towns were among 18 communities nationwide which received the ETC Institute’s “Leading the Way” Award. The award “was created to recognize local governments for outstanding achievement in the delivery of services to residents,” and has been given out annually since 1999.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Library Joins 2022 Early Voting Locations in Orange County
Election Day is just more than three months away and the Orange County Board of Elections recently approved the local early voting sites for the midterm cycle. The five-member board unanimously voted to add the Chapel Hill Public Library as its sixth early voting location during a meeting on Tuesday. Previous early voting locations of Orange Works at Hillsborough Commons, the Carrboro Town Hall Complex, the Chapel of the Cross in Chapel Hill, Seymour Senior Center in Chapel Hill and Efland Ruritan Club were also approved.
chapelboro.com
Orange County: Longtime Homeowners Assistance and Climate Action Grants
Chair of the Orange County Commissioners Renee Price spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, August 3. She discussed the Longtime Homeowners Assistance Program, The Climate Action Grant, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Orange County Launches ‘Recycling Star’ Raffle to Educate, Reward Residents
Orange County residents may have noticed some new stickers on their blue curbside recycling bins as part of the Solid Waste Management department’s new Recycling Star. The initiative aims to educate people on what can be recycled — with some extra incentives for those who do it best.
Downtown Durham’s parking loophole disappeared without warning. Here’s what happened.
The gates in Durham’s garages and parking lots used to lift at 7 p.m. on weeknights and remain open all weekend, but the city ended the practice in July.
wraltechwire.com
VinFast buys land at site of future $4B plant in Chatham County for $44M
CHATHAM COUNTY – Electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast took another step in ramping up the planned $4 billion electric vehicle assembly and battery plant in Chatham County this week, buying 1,765 acres of land for approximately $44 million. The purchase of the land, which sits along Moncure Flatwood Road in...
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Carrboro Arrest, Water Shutoffs
In today’s news: Carrboro police make an arrest in last month’s road-rage shooting; OWASA resumes disconnections for nonpayment.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill: University Games, Social Districts, and UNC Students Return
Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, August 4. She discussed Chapel Hill’s bid to host the University Games, Social Districts, the return of students to UNC, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Early Voting, University Games, Davie Shrine
In today’s news: Orange County adds a new early voting site, the World University Games consider the Triangle, and Ava Pukatch finds a shrine.
'Good, bad and ugly:' New plan for the historic Market House in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — Monday night, Fayetteville City Council voted unanimously to re-purpose the Market House. The Market House has been part of Fayetteville for almost 200 years. During that time, it's served many purposes: A market place, a town hall, a landmark and the logo for the city. In...
Changes to Raleigh zoning laws allow for historic mansion to be sold, turned into $2M luxury townhomes
Raleigh, N.C. — Residents of a historic downtown Raleigh area are organizing against the city's latest changes to rezoning laws that are allowing a private resident to sell their mansion to a developer to build 17 luxury townhomes on their former property. The townhomes will cost a resident around...
WRAL
Public safety incident closes parking deck at RDU
A public safety incident caused the airport to temporarily close the parking deck Tuesday morning. A spokesperson from Raleigh-Durham International said:. A public safety incident early this morning caused the airport to temporarily close the parking deck. Vehicles are not permitted to enter the lot at this time. All traffic is being re-routed to Park Economy 3. We will provide additional guidance when the deck reopens.
Live roaches & flies in Raleigh: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Aug. 2)
At a Durham restaurant this week, the ceiling was leaking above where chicken was being cooked and “a black oil-like substance was dripping onto the cooked chicken.”
Fuquay-Varina police hope new IDs will increase inclusivity
Fuquay-Varina, N.C. — A local police department is now recognizing a new form of ID that is only recognized in seven states. Those behind it say it builds trust with law enforcement and creates safer, more inclusive communities. It's called the community action ID. The need for IDs is...
cbs17
‘It’s just heartbreaking’: McDougald Terrace community must find new place to hold programs after community center vandalized
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A community center in Durham can no longer use its space after a break-in occurred on Monday. The TA Grady Community Center is on Lakeland Street in Durham. The center holds the Jobs Plus Program and hosts community meetings for residents. Officials said the building...
Fayetteville inches forward in deciding fate of historic Market House
Conversations surrounding whether to preserve downtown Fayetteville's Market House and how it should be used have remained heated and divisive.
