ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsboro, NC

Colby Sawyer – Pittsboro’s New Water Filtration System

By Andrew Stuckey
chapelboro.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on chapelboro.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chapelboro.com

Kevin Lindley – Chatham County Environmental Quality Director

Chatham County Environmental Quality Director Kevin Lindley spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, August 2. He discussed the new Solarize the Triangle initiative that incentivizes residents and business to install solar systems. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Orange County Adjusts, Scales Back COVID Testing Schedule

The Orange County Health Department announced its new hours of operation for drive-thru and walk-in COVID-19 testing in Hillsborough and Chapel Hill. The updated hours went into effect at the beginning of August. The health department continues to scale back its offerings as at-home COVID-19 tests become more and more...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsboro, NC
Government
City
Pittsboro, NC
chapelboro.com

Hillsborough and Carrboro Win Resident Satisfaction Awards

The Towns of Hillsborough and Carrboro have been recognized for outstanding resident satisfaction. The two towns were among 18 communities nationwide which received the ETC Institute’s “Leading the Way” Award. The award “was created to recognize local governments for outstanding achievement in the delivery of services to residents,” and has been given out annually since 1999.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Library Joins 2022 Early Voting Locations in Orange County

Election Day is just more than three months away and the Orange County Board of Elections recently approved the local early voting sites for the midterm cycle. The five-member board unanimously voted to add the Chapel Hill Public Library as its sixth early voting location during a meeting on Tuesday. Previous early voting locations of Orange Works at Hillsborough Commons, the Carrboro Town Hall Complex, the Chapel of the Cross in Chapel Hill, Seymour Senior Center in Chapel Hill and Efland Ruritan Club were also approved.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Filtration#Urban Construction
wraltechwire.com

VinFast buys land at site of future $4B plant in Chatham County for $44M

CHATHAM COUNTY – Electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast took another step in ramping up the planned $4 billion electric vehicle assembly and battery plant in Chatham County this week, buying 1,765 acres of land for approximately $44 million. The purchase of the land, which sits along Moncure Flatwood Road in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
WRAL

Public safety incident closes parking deck at RDU

A public safety incident caused the airport to temporarily close the parking deck Tuesday morning. A spokesperson from Raleigh-Durham International said:. A public safety incident early this morning caused the airport to temporarily close the parking deck. Vehicles are not permitted to enter the lot at this time. All traffic is being re-routed to Park Economy 3. We will provide additional guidance when the deck reopens.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy