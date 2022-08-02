Mississippi Lottery Draw for August 2nd, 2022: CASH 3 and CASH 4 Midday Draw

Read on www.wxxv25.com
Back-to-Back: Mississippi Match 5 jackpots hit by 2 players
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 17 drawings with no jackpot winners, the Mississippi Match 5 had two jackpot winners in a row. A player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30 drawing. The jackpot reached reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint […]
A Winning Bet: The future of gaming in Mississippi
This week we celebrate the 30th anniversary of legal casino gambling in Mississippi. After last year’s record-breaking revenue, what is next? What does the future of gaming look like in the Magnolia state?. After achieving record-breaking revenues in 2021, what’s next for gaming in Mississippi? How do we continue...
Mississippi company offers alcohol delivery service
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi company has taken alcohol delivery into its own hands. The founder of Moonshine Mississippi received a license to deliver alcohol in the state in October 2021. In April 2021, Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1135, which allows home delivery of liquor, beer, wine or light spirits from local package […]
HAPPENING NOW: South Mississippi lending a hand for Kentuckians devastated by flooding
There’s not much topography on a football field. But that’s not stopping George County’s quest to get to the top. Bayou View gets new track at no cost to city thanks to PTA. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. It took the school PTA only about a month...
Mississippi ends Emergency Rental Assistance Program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced Mississippi would end the federal government’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The governor said he instructed the Mississippi Home Corporation to stop accepting applications to the program on August 15, 2022. In Mississippi, this program is referred to as the Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program (RAMP).
Mississippi to stop accepting applications for rent relief program
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is opting out of a federal program that helps pay rent and utility bills. Gov. Tate Reeves said the Mississippi Home Corporation will stop accepting applications on Aug. 15, in an effort to encourage people to get back into the workforce. "If you've already applied...
Mississippi governor halts rental assistance funds
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi will soon stop accepting applications to a federal rental assistance program created during the COVID-19 pandemic to help people stave off evictions, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday. The Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program will not accept any applications past Aug. 15, and the state will return as much as $130 million for the program back to the federal government. The total amount that will be returned to the Treasury Department will decrease with each new application that is approved or recertified, according to the governor’s office. “It’s time our state returns to pre-pandemic policies,” Reeves said at a press conference. “We will continue to say ‘no’ to these types of projects and handouts that encourage people to stay out of the workforce.” While Reeves praised a “booming” Mississippi economy, he said there are still too many people in the state “being paid not to work.” Labor shortages across the country have led to staffing woes for some employers and increased job opportunities for some workers.
Some Mississippi residents can get up to $3,500 for safe rooms
Residents in eight Mississippi counties can get up to $3,500 to build safe rooms as part of a pilot program. A safe room, also known as a storm shelter, must be built to withstand 250 mph-winds and, if in a flood plain, must be built above ground, state officials said.
Arkansas woman wins $2 million in Mega Millions drawing
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the historic $1.337 billion dollar jackpot on Friday, many Americans flocked to purchase a lottery ticket with hopes to have a chance at the winnings. Although the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois, a total of 81, 281 Arkansans won prizes...
Airbnb apologizes, removes Mississippi ‘slave cabin’ from listings after being taken to task in viral video
Airbnb removed a Mississippi property described as a “slave cabin” from its listing Monday after a New Orleans lawyer went on social media to criticize and question why any place used to house slaves could be used as a bed and breakfast. Wynton Yates, a Black lawyer from...
Comeback Coolers holding packing party to help Kentucky flood victims
Comeback Coolers brings Gulf Coast volunteers together again. Happening today at 6:30, Comeback Coolers is hosting their traditional packing party for flood victims in Kentucky. News 25’s Sabria Reid has more.
Tate Reeves halts Mississippi’s involvement in federal rental assistance program, a move called ‘heartless’ by one critic
Mississippi will soon stop accepting applications to a federal rental assistance program created during the COVID-19 pandemic to help people stave off evictions, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday. The Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program will not accept any applications past Aug. 15, and the state will return as much as...
Legalizing Cannabis In Mississippi: The Complexity of Regulating Federally Illegal Markets
Many political leaders and citizens wrote off cannabis’ legalization in Mississippi on May 14, 2021, after the Mississippi Supreme Court killed Initiative 65, a medical-marijuana program that 68% of Mississippian voters approved in November 2020. The move shattered many hearts, and I was left having conversations with activists who had no idea what to do next. To add salt to this newfound wound, this decision also prevented the people from using the ballot-initiative process.
466,000 Mississippi children to get P-EBT benefits for Fall 2022
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Leaders announced 466,000 Mississippi children who participated in the National School Lunch Program are expected to receive Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits for the fall. This comes after the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) received federal approval to distribute the benefits. Additionally, children under […]
New State of Mississippi Health Officer wants to eliminate health disparities
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s newest State Health Officer discussed his priorities and upcoming agenda during a news conference on Thursday, August 4. Dr. Dan Edney discussed various issues including COVID-19, monkeypox, abortion and violence prevention. Edney, who was born and raised in the Mississippi Delta, shared that one of his top priorities is to […]
Eleven food establishments — including a college concession stand — cited in latest Mississippi restaurant inspections. Here’s the list.
In the last full week of July, 11 restaurants and eateries received the lowest health inspection grade that the Mississippi Department of Health gives to restaurants, bakeries, school cafeterias and other eating establishments. The food establishments that received a “C” letter grade between July 24 and July 30 were:...
Mississippi chosen for vehicle manufacturing facility
(The Center Square) – A new workforce investment in Mississippi is expected to create 90 jobs, Gov. Tate Reeves said. The governor announced on his Facebook page that Terberg Taylor Americas Group LLC will open a specialty vehicle manufacturing facility through a $15.9 million investment. The project is a joint venture between Taylor Group of Companies in Louisville and Royal Terberg Group of The Netherlands.
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Mississippi on August 25th
Later this month, a popular discount grocery store chain will open another new store in Mississippi. Read on to learn more. Aldi, known for its low prices on everything from groceries to home goods, is opening a new store location this month on Thursday, August 25, 2022, in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.
A Mississippi man returns to Little Rock to retrace steps that were life changing
Jim Robertson returns to Little Rock after 62 years to retrace the life-changing steps he took after becoming blind.
Mississippians warned to watch out for fall armyworms
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Each year, Mississippi’s pastures, hay fields and lawns are threatened by fall armyworms. Keith Whitehead, who works in Franklin County with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said no one knows each year how bad the fall armyworm problem will be or when the insects will show up. “They’re going […]
