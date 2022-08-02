ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi Lottery Draw for August 2nd, 2022: CASH 3 and CASH 4 Midday Draw

By WXXV Staff
wxxv25.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WJTV 12

Back-to-Back: Mississippi Match 5 jackpots hit by 2 players

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 17 drawings with no jackpot winners, the Mississippi Match 5 had two jackpot winners in a row. A player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30 drawing. The jackpot reached reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint […]
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

A Winning Bet: The future of gaming in Mississippi

This week we celebrate the 30th anniversary of legal casino gambling in Mississippi. After last year’s record-breaking revenue, what is next? What does the future of gaming look like in the Magnolia state?. After achieving record-breaking revenues in 2021, what’s next for gaming in Mississippi? How do we continue...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi company offers alcohol delivery service

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi company has taken alcohol delivery into its own hands. The founder of Moonshine Mississippi received a license to deliver alcohol in the state in October 2021. In April 2021, Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1135, which allows home delivery of liquor, beer, wine or light spirits from local package […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
WKRG

Mississippi ends Emergency Rental Assistance Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced Mississippi would end the federal government’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The governor said he instructed the Mississippi Home Corporation to stop accepting applications to the program on August 15, 2022. In Mississippi, this program is referred to as the Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program (RAMP).
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Mississippi to stop accepting applications for rent relief program

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is opting out of a federal program that helps pay rent and utility bills. Gov. Tate Reeves said the Mississippi Home Corporation will stop accepting applications on Aug. 15, in an effort to encourage people to get back into the workforce. "If you've already applied...
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

Mississippi governor halts rental assistance funds

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi will soon stop accepting applications to a federal rental assistance program created during the COVID-19 pandemic to help people stave off evictions, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday. The Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program will not accept any applications past Aug. 15, and the state will return as much as $130 million for the program back to the federal government. The total amount that will be returned to the Treasury Department will decrease with each new application that is approved or recertified, according to the governor’s office. “It’s time our state returns to pre-pandemic policies,” Reeves said at a press conference. “We will continue to say ‘no’ to these types of projects and handouts that encourage people to stay out of the workforce.” While Reeves praised a “booming” Mississippi economy, he said there are still too many people in the state “being paid not to work.” Labor shortages across the country have led to staffing woes for some employers and increased job opportunities for some workers.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
#Mississippi Lottery Draw
THV11

Arkansas woman wins $2 million in Mega Millions drawing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the historic $1.337 billion dollar jackpot on Friday, many Americans flocked to purchase a lottery ticket with hopes to have a chance at the winnings. Although the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois, a total of 81, 281 Arkansans won prizes...
ARKANSAS STATE
Magnolia State Live

Tate Reeves halts Mississippi’s involvement in federal rental assistance program, a move called ‘heartless’ by one critic

Mississippi will soon stop accepting applications to a federal rental assistance program created during the COVID-19 pandemic to help people stave off evictions, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday. The Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program will not accept any applications past Aug. 15, and the state will return as much as...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippifreepress.org

Legalizing Cannabis In Mississippi: The Complexity of Regulating Federally Illegal Markets

Many political leaders and citizens wrote off cannabis’ legalization in Mississippi on May 14, 2021, after the Mississippi Supreme Court killed Initiative 65, a medical-marijuana program that 68% of Mississippian voters approved in November 2020. The move shattered many hearts, and I was left having conversations with activists who had no idea what to do next. To add salt to this newfound wound, this decision also prevented the people from using the ballot-initiative process.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS 42

466,000 Mississippi children to get P-EBT benefits for Fall 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Leaders announced 466,000 Mississippi children who participated in the National School Lunch Program are expected to receive Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits for the fall. This comes after the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) received federal approval to distribute the benefits. Additionally, children under […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Eleven food establishments — including a college concession stand — cited in latest Mississippi restaurant inspections. Here’s the list.

In the last full week of July, 11 restaurants and eateries received the lowest health inspection grade that the Mississippi Department of Health gives to restaurants, bakeries, school cafeterias and other eating establishments. The food establishments that received a “C” letter grade between July 24 and July 30 were:...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Center Square

Mississippi chosen for vehicle manufacturing facility

(The Center Square) – A new workforce investment in Mississippi is expected to create 90 jobs, Gov. Tate Reeves said. The governor announced on his Facebook page that Terberg Taylor Americas Group LLC will open a specialty vehicle manufacturing facility through a $15.9 million investment. The project is a joint venture between Taylor Group of Companies in Louisville and Royal Terberg Group of The Netherlands.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippians warned to watch out for fall armyworms

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Each year, Mississippi’s pastures, hay fields and lawns are threatened by fall armyworms. Keith Whitehead, who works in Franklin County with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said no one knows each year how bad the fall armyworm problem will be or when the insects will show up. “They’re going […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

