ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

MLB Trade Deadline: Yankees, Mets additions for postseason push

By Brian Rudman
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ayXYO_0h2GSNLi00

NEW YORK, NY – The MLB trade deadline is set for Tuesday at 6 p.m., both the New York Yankees and New York Mets have made moves to upgrade their rosters leading up to the playoff push.

Thus far, the Yankees have added 4 players to their roster who are expected to make an impact.

The Yankees traded for all-star left field Andrew Benintendi to add to their already dangerous lineup.

They have also improved their pitching, trading for reliever Scott Effross from the Cubs and making a deal with the Oakland Athletics for highly regarded starting pitcher Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trevino.

The Yankees also traded away left fielder Joey Gallo on Tuesday to the Los Angeles Dodgers for double-A pitcher Clayton Beeter.

While the Mets have not made as big of splashes as the Yankees have, the Mets have made a couple of moves thus far.

The Mets acquired Daniel Vogelbach, a big lefty bat from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

They also dealt for outfielder Tyler Naquin and pitcher Phillip Diehl from the Reds.

Darin Ruf is another addition the Mets have made.

Acquiring Ruf in a trade from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for JD Davis and prospects.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 34

Multiple charged after 40-person fight in Owego

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – Multiple people were charged after a 40-person fight in Owego last week, police said. Owego Police and the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Avenue near Main Street for a disturbance on Monday, July 25 around 9:00 p.m. Officers found about forty people “involved in a large argument and fighting” […]
OWEGO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
Q 105.7

Family Of Yankees Fans Welcome New Bronx Bomber Back Home

On Tuesday, left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery was traded by the New York Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pinstripes organization is the only baseball family that the 29 year-old ever knew. In return for Montgomery, general manager Brian Cashman acquired the Gold Glove centerfielder that he desired for his playoff run, Harrison Bader. In a strange turn of events, the 28 year-old Bader is coming home to his family in New York, which happens to be a group of Yankees fans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Michael Kay unloads on Joey Gallo after Yankees trade

Leading up to the trade deadline, where his departure from the Yankees was such a certainty that the slugger packed his bags Monday night instead of Tuesday, Joey Gallo embarked on a brutally honest media tour, supplying the ammunition for countless depressing exit interviews about his time in the Bronx.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound

Jacob deGrom made his season debut on Tuesday night, tossing five innings of one-run ball while striking out six batters in the New York Mets’ loss to the Washington Nationals. After the game, deGrom expressed how happy he was to be back on the mound. However, he did have one regret from Tuesday night, a […] The post Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Darin Ruf
Person
Frankie Montas
Yardbarker

Mets Insider Asks An Important Jacob deGrom Question

For the first time this year, the New York Mets sent their ace out to the mound. deGrom had been out since the end of spring training with a shoulder injury and had spent the past several months rehabbing. But last night, he finally got a chance to pitch in...
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Mlb Trade Deadline#The New York Yankees#Cubs#The Oakland Athletics#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The San Francisco Giants#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
Yardbarker

New York Mets take first of five with Braves in thriller | Main Takeaways

The New York Mets did a great job taking the first of a huge five-game series with the Atlanta Braves. The Mets took last night’s game 6-4 at Citi Field. This win puts the Mets up to 67-38 on the year. The Mets are now 9-1 over their last 10 games. In the battle between these two in the NL East, the Mets now have a 4.5-game lead.
QUEENS, NY
DBLTAP

MLB The Show 22 Mets Theme Team

The MLB season has seen a lot of great moments. Now that we have a lot of great cards in the game, it's time to take a look at our Mets theme team in MLB The Show 22.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Yardbarker

Grading the New York Yankees trade deadline

The Yankees have had a busy deadline, making big moves left and right. With how much pressure Brian Cashman had to make big trades and improve this team, he’s done wonders. Instead of looking at the deadline as a whole, I’ll break down each trade and grade how the Yankees and Brian Cashman did in each trade.
MLB
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy