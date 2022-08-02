MLB Trade Deadline: Yankees, Mets additions for postseason push

NEW YORK, NY – The MLB trade deadline is set for Tuesday at 6 p.m., both the New York Yankees and New York Mets have made moves to upgrade their rosters leading up to the playoff push.

Thus far, the Yankees have added 4 players to their roster who are expected to make an impact.

The Yankees traded for all-star left field Andrew Benintendi to add to their already dangerous lineup.

They have also improved their pitching, trading for reliever Scott Effross from the Cubs and making a deal with the Oakland Athletics for highly regarded starting pitcher Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trevino.

The Yankees also traded away left fielder Joey Gallo on Tuesday to the Los Angeles Dodgers for double-A pitcher Clayton Beeter.

While the Mets have not made as big of splashes as the Yankees have, the Mets have made a couple of moves thus far.

The Mets acquired Daniel Vogelbach, a big lefty bat from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

They also dealt for outfielder Tyler Naquin and pitcher Phillip Diehl from the Reds.

Darin Ruf is another addition the Mets have made.

Acquiring Ruf in a trade from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for JD Davis and prospects.

