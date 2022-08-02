Read on www.wdrb.com
SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured
A New Mexico man who was driving drunk without a valid license barreled through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in the western part of the state, injuring at least 15 people, officials said Friday. Jeff Irving, 33, was arrested late Thursday and faces charges that include aggravated driving...
Texas man arrested for flying to Louisville, scamming elderly woman out of money
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A scam in Scottsburg, Indiana, caused an elderly lady to hand over a large sum of cash. Police say the suspects claimed to be federal agents and convinced her that her Social Security account had been compromised. They told her she needed to transfer a large...
Man dies in crash involving semi truck in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died in a crash with involving a semi truck in southern Indiana. It happened Wednesday at about 9 a.m. in Jefferson County in Indiana. Indiana State Police says Richard Casey of Laconia, Indiana, was driving his truck on State Road 56 near Hanover when he crossed the center line.
'Batman' shows up in eastern Kentucky with message for kids affected by floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You've heard it said that not all heroes wear capes, but sometimes a cape-wearing hero is exactly what a community needs. According to a report by LEX 18, the Dark Knight has shown up in eastern Kentucky with a message for children impacted by the recent floods.
Protestors speak at Jefferson Square Park, call for Kentucky's AG to be held accountable
The Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression rallied in Jefferson Square Park. Attorneys, civil rights activists and family members of Breonna Taylor gathered in Louisville's Jefferson Square Thursday afternoon to celebrate after four officers involved in the raid that killed Taylor were federally charged in her death.
4 men facing federal charges in connection with Louisville area carjackings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four men are facing federal charges in connection with carjackings in the Louisville area. In a news release, the U.S. Attorney's Office said 19-year-old Mauricio Diaz and 18-year-old Fahad Alisawi carjacked at least four vehicles in Louisville over several days in May while "brandishing a firearm."
'It's not pretty' | Survivors of eastern Kentucky flooding tell harrowing stories of survival
Kindness of Kentuckians shines through after devastating floods in eastern Kentucky. "And for all the volunteers here, thank you, god bless you," Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones said. "We couldn't do this without you"
How to help eastern Kentucky residents recovering from deadly flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flood recovery efforts will continue in eastern Kentucky for many months to come. The state has appealed to the public to donate money along with bottled water, cleaning supplies, diapers and personal hygiene items. At this point. clothes, household items and furniture are not requested. The...
TikTok goes wild over Kentucky man playing tobacco cans to hit songs
LEXINGTON, KY. (WDRB) -- Noise coming from Jon Damron's Lexington apartment is far from what a neighbor would ever complain about. "I'm a guitar player," Damron said. "I started at a fairly young age." His talent on the guitar is not what's striking a chord about Damron with people around...
Louisville residents, SOS International partner for eastern Kentucky flood relief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville residents and organizations are gathering supplies this week to provide relief to victims of flooding in eastern Kentucky. SOS International, a Louisville-based relief organization, partnered with the Mayor Greg Fischer's office to collect supplies to send to those affected by the historic natural disaster. Donations...
KY WFO JACKSON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO JACKSON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 5, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky, south central Kentucky. and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in east. central Kentucky, Estill....
'Lucky For Life' lottery ticket sold in Louisville worth $25K a year for life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone in Louisville has won the second place prize in the Kentucky Lottery's "Lucky For Life" drawing. Lottery officials said in a release that the ticket that was sold in Louisville for Thursday night's drawing matched the five white ball numbers but not the Lucky Ball -- winning the game’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life.
