LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone in Louisville has won the second place prize in the Kentucky Lottery's "Lucky For Life" drawing. Lottery officials said in a release that the ticket that was sold in Louisville for Thursday night's drawing matched the five white ball numbers but not the Lucky Ball -- winning the game’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO