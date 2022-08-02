ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springville, UT

wdrb.com

SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured

A New Mexico man who was driving drunk without a valid license barreled through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in the western part of the state, injuring at least 15 people, officials said Friday. Jeff Irving, 33, was arrested late Thursday and faces charges that include aggravated driving...
wdrb.com

Man dies in crash involving semi truck in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died in a crash with involving a semi truck in southern Indiana. It happened Wednesday at about 9 a.m. in Jefferson County in Indiana. Indiana State Police says Richard Casey of Laconia, Indiana, was driving his truck on State Road 56 near Hanover when he crossed the center line.
wdrb.com

4 men facing federal charges in connection with Louisville area carjackings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four men are facing federal charges in connection with carjackings in the Louisville area. In a news release, the U.S. Attorney's Office said 19-year-old Mauricio Diaz and 18-year-old Fahad Alisawi carjacked at least four vehicles in Louisville over several days in May while "brandishing a firearm."
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

How to help eastern Kentucky residents recovering from deadly flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flood recovery efforts will continue in eastern Kentucky for many months to come. The state has appealed to the public to donate money along with bottled water, cleaning supplies, diapers and personal hygiene items. At this point. clothes, household items and furniture are not requested. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Louisville residents, SOS International partner for eastern Kentucky flood relief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville residents and organizations are gathering supplies this week to provide relief to victims of flooding in eastern Kentucky. SOS International, a Louisville-based relief organization, partnered with the Mayor Greg Fischer's office to collect supplies to send to those affected by the historic natural disaster. Donations...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

KY WFO JACKSON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO JACKSON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 5, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky, south central Kentucky. and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in east. central Kentucky, Estill....
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

'Lucky For Life' lottery ticket sold in Louisville worth $25K a year for life

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone in Louisville has won the second place prize in the Kentucky Lottery's "Lucky For Life" drawing. Lottery officials said in a release that the ticket that was sold in Louisville for Thursday night's drawing matched the five white ball numbers but not the Lucky Ball -- winning the game’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life.
LOUISVILLE, KY

