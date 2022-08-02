July ’22 Ratings: CNN Jan. 6 Committee Hearing Coverage Drives Month-to-Month Growth; Network Sees Losses From 2021

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Fox News’ The Five marked yet another month at No. 1 in average total viewers, averaging 3.21 million total viewers in the 5 p.m. hour during the month of July 2022. That’s now seven out of the past eight months that the panel news-talk program has averaged more viewers than any other cable news show; a remarkable achievement for a non-primetime programming. The Five also averaged the second-largest A25-54 audience on cable news (410,000), according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO