July ’22 Ratings: CNN Jan. 6 Committee Hearing Coverage Drives Month-to-Month Growth; Network Sees Losses From 2021

Even Par
2d ago
I thought it VERY telling that the J6 committee didn't play the part where Trump told the crowd to protest peacefully at the Capitol. For SOME REASON that part didn't make it into their record. Gee, I wonder why?
Vanilla Soul
2d ago
The 01/06 committee hearings are merely political one sided political theater , designed to enthrall the liberal base .
James Wood
2d ago
Well honestly, their ratings were so low to begin with that they really needed another biased, partisan liberal event to bail them out somewhat. Funny, I didn't see them mention which network has the most viewers, wonder why? (He said sarcastically)
AdWeek
July ’22 Ratings: MSNBC Remains Cable’s 2nd-Most-Watched Network, But Sheds Adults 25-54
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Driven by live coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearings, MSNBC was the second-most-watched basic cable network for the month of July, both in total day (765,000 viewers) and during primetime (1.295 million viewers). This is according to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen for the month of July.
AdWeek
July ’22 Ratings: Fox News Averaging More Total Viewers Than Any Other Cable Network, But Sees Drop From June
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. New month, similar result: Fox News Channel is the most-watched outlet on cable television, both in total day and in primetime. FNC...
AdWeek
Week of July 11 Evening News Ratings: Top-Ranked World News Tonight Posts Gains From Previous Week
According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, World News Tonight with David Muir averaged 7.17 million total viewers and 1.26 million adults 25-54 during the week of July 11. The 7.17 million figure means World News Tonight is the most-watched show on U.S. TV—excluding sports—for the week. Additionally, ABC’s evening newscast has now defeated its competition from NBC and CBS 189 of the past 190 weeks in average total viewers—and 118 of the last 120 weeks among adults 25-54.
AdWeek
Here Are Top-Rated Cable News Shows for July ’22
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Fox News’ The Five marked yet another month at No. 1 in average total viewers, averaging 3.21 million total viewers in the 5 p.m. hour during the month of July 2022. That’s now seven out of the past eight months that the panel news-talk program has averaged more viewers than any other cable news show; a remarkable achievement for a non-primetime programming. The Five also averaged the second-largest A25-54 audience on cable news (410,000), according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data.
Wyoming voters tell CNN 'hell no,' 'absolutely not' when asked if they will support Liz Cheney
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., took heat from Wyoming voters during a Friday segment of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" when asked about their support for the current congresswoman and the proposition of awarding her a fourth term in office. "Hell no!" said one self-described Trump supporter, who later went on to...
MSNBC's Claire McCaskill: Republicans want 'dogs sniffing women at airports' to stop out-of-state abortions
MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill attacked Republicans supporting "extreme" bans on abortion while appearing on "Chris Jansing Reports" on Tuesday. The former Missouri senator rebuked recent efforts from the GOP in certain states enacting abortion bans following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June. With her state enacting strict abortion laws and several states' primary elections underway, McCaskill suggested that this could be a turning point for voting.
ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC ignore voicemail Joe Biden allegedly left for Hunter Biden on business dealings
The mainstream media has largely ignored a leaked voicemail President Joe Biden purportedly left for his son Hunter Biden about his overseas business dealings, maintaining that any materials that allegedly originated from his son’s now-infamous laptop would not be discussed. President Biden has repeatedly denied discussing Hunter's business ventures...
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MSNBC guest says Herschel Walker is 'what Republicans want from their Negroes'
The Nation’s Elie Mystal once again attacked Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker while appearing on MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross" on Saturday. Cross began by questioning a poll that claimed that Walker is only a few percentage points behind Democrat and current Georgia Sen. Raphael...
Democrats should hang their heads in shame for helping oust principled Republican
Rep. Peter Meijer's vote to impeach Donald Trump made him a target of Democrats, who purchased a TV ad that boosted Meijer’s GOP primary opponent.
Meghan McCain melts down after Kari Lake, GOP extremists come out on top in Arizona elections
Meghan McCain on Wednesday dialed back her excitement around the Arizona's GOP gubernatorial primary after pro-Trump Kari Lake, one of McCain's political enemies, made an overnight comeback in the polls. On Tuesday, early results showed Karrin Taylor Robson, the Arizona Board of Regents member running against Lake, ahead by 8...
Al Qaeda expert has theory on why al-Zawahiri was killed
The US successfully targeted al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Afghanistan, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. The US government has not yet confirmed his death. CNN’s National Security Analyst Peter Bergen has more.
MSNBC
Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis
The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday. Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will...
Dana Perino: ‘Consensus Building’ That KJP Is ‘Not Able To Effectively Communicate On Behalf Of The President’
Dana Perino, co-anchor of America’s Newsroom and co-host of The Five joined the Guy Benson Show to react to an RNC supercut mocking White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for repeatedly saying “I don’t have anything” when being asked questions at multiple press briefings. Perino reacted...
Daily Beast
Disgraced Bill O’Reilly Eyes Job at Chris Cuomo’s New Network
This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here. NewsNation is apparently not done stacking its roster with media men accused of misconduct. Bill...
Marjorie Taylor Greene pushes conspiracy theory on Al Qaeda leader's death: "Is there proof?"
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is seen outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday, June 24, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., used her congressional Twitter account to claim that Democrats engaged in a conspiracy to claim terrorist mastermind Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed to boost their midterm fortunes.
Mark McCloskey, Who Aimed Gun at BLM Protest, Faces Heavy Defeat in Primary
McCloskey was among the candidates in a crowded field of Republicans in Missouri's primary for the U.S. Senate.
‘Game over’: Steve Bannon audio reveals Trump planned to claim early victory
Recording shows the president intended to ‘take advantage’ of early vote lead and declare himself the winner prematurely
