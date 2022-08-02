ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
July ’22 Ratings: CNN Jan. 6 Committee Hearing Coverage Drives Month-to-Month Growth; Network Sees Losses From 2021

By A.J. Katz
AdWeek
 3 days ago
Even Par
2d ago

I thought it VERY telling that the J6 committee didn't play the part where Trump told the crowd to protest peacefully at the Capitol. For SOME REASON that part didn't make it into their record. Gee, I wonder why?

Reply(19)
131
Vanilla Soul
2d ago

The 01/06 committee hearings are merely political one sided political theater , designed to enthrall the liberal base .

Reply(5)
90
James Wood
2d ago

Well honestly, their ratings were so low to begin with that they really needed another biased, partisan liberal event to bail them out somewhat. Funny, I didn't see them mention which network has the most viewers, wonder why? (He said sarcastically)

Reply(1)
33
