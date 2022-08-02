Severe storm threat will cover Tuesday night but Wednesday will be calmer

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Today: We start our day with a mixture of sun & clouds with clouds generally on the increase through the rest of the day today. As we head towards early this afternoon that is when we see the threat of some showers and storms. I think the better shot at shower and thunderstorms comes later this evening and tonight. Some thunderstorms could be strong to severe in nature with the main threats being hail upwards of 2″ in size and wind gusts possibly up to 70 MPH at times. One thing we will keep an eye on is warmer air above our heads may cap and hamper the growth and development of thunderstorms. Highs today make it into the 70s on the shores of Lake Superior with the 80s further inland.

DULUTH, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO