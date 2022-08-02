Severe storm threat will cover Tuesday night but Wednesday will be calmer

Read on www.cbs3duluth.com
Related
cbs3duluth.com
Warm front will turn Friday toasty but a cold front Saturday could stir up storms
High air pressure has settled over the Northland and that will make Thursday night calm and dry. It will make Friday sunny, too. At the same time, a warm front working in from the west will raise temperatures to a range of 85-90 degrees. That front will be the lead element of a low which will turn things towards clouds on Saturday and then a cold front will lift up storms. That will cause Sunday to drop below 70. But, things will warm up again next week.
cbs3duluth.com
Nicer weather for the second half of the week
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: There is the opportunity for a stay shower or two to start the day today but as we head through the rest of the day we will see clouds begin to clear across the region leaving us with partly cloudy skies through much of the afternoon. Temperatures today climb into the mid and upper 70s across the area. You will notice it is a tad breezy as yesterday and last night’s system makes its departure with winds gusting upwards of 30 MPH. Tonight’s temperatures fall back into the 50s with partly to mostly clear skies overhead.
cbs3duluth.com
Some stronger storms possible later today
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Today: We start our day with a mixture of sun & clouds with clouds generally on the increase through the rest of the day today. As we head towards early this afternoon that is when we see the threat of some showers and storms. I think the better shot at shower and thunderstorms comes later this evening and tonight. Some thunderstorms could be strong to severe in nature with the main threats being hail upwards of 2″ in size and wind gusts possibly up to 70 MPH at times. One thing we will keep an eye on is warmer air above our heads may cap and hamper the growth and development of thunderstorms. Highs today make it into the 70s on the shores of Lake Superior with the 80s further inland.
Here’s What Conditions To Expect This Month In Duluth
It seems like summer is in the rearview mirror already. While this isn't entirely true, it's not here for much longer in true Twin Ports fashion. Last month, the Old Farmer's Almanac was forecasting a pretty typical summer month with periods of sunshine and periods of warmth. I feel like we got a pretty good mix of both, including some very hot days.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Duluth Boy Captures Sweetest Video Of A Deer And Dog In His Front Yard
We see them everywhere in this area, on the side of the road, running in and out of traffic, in our yards. Of course, I am talking about deer. For some people, they are a nuisance in eating their flowers or shrubs but I think they are some of the most beautiful animals on earth. Yes maybe I have watched Bambi one too many times but those big brown eyes and long eyelashes, ugh.
cbs3duluth.com
Battle of the Twin Ports: law enforcement and first responders face off for a good cause
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - First responders from Duluth and Superior faced off on the field in a friendly game of softball for a good cause. Dr. Ken Larson lost his infant child to an illness decades ago. Ever since, he’s made it his life’s work to help families...
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Solon Springs, Virginia, Hermantown
Solon Springs, WI- A big construction project begins Monday, August 8. Governor Tony Evers approved a contract a nearly $7-million resurfacing project on US 53. From County Road M to the railroad tracks north of Solon Springs crews will be addressing several aging problems. Some repairs include new concrete along the whole stretch, new guardrails around the bridge over the tracks, culvert work and more. Construction is expected to last through October. The road will remain one lane in each direction during the project.
cbs3duluth.com
SETTING SAIL: Tall ships cruise into Two Harbors for first day of Festival of Sail
TWO HARBORS, MN -- The 2022 Festival of sail kicked off Thursday as people from all over the nation flocked to the North Shore to watch the tall ships. “Two Harbors has always been one of my favorite places to be,” said Frank Taylor, a visitor from the Twin Cities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Telegram
Photos: Sneak a Peek night at the Head of the Lakes Fair
SUPERIOR — With temperatures that seemed more fitting for early October than early August, folks donned sweatshirts and pants as they visited the Head of the Lakes Fairgrounds in Superior for Sneak a Peek night on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Food, rides, games, livestock and car races were on display...
Highway Road Work South Of Superior Starts August 8
A heavily-traveled section of Wisconsin Highway 53 is about to see some maintenance work. The end results should create a better driving experience on the route south of Superior, near Solon Springs. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is about to start a road construction project on Monday, August 8 on...
Campground Hour North Of Duluth Had The Cleanest Toilets I’ve Ever Seen
Sometimes when you are camping, "roughing it" means you have to use a bathroom that isn't in the best shape. It's a real bummer. This summer we had a great trip to a campground just an hour north of Duluth, and one of the perks was it was the cleanest vault toilet I've ever seen.
cbs3duluth.com
Duluth’s Miller Hill post office location shutting down
DULUTH, MN -- Duluth’s Miller Hill post office location is closing. According to the United States Postal Service, the Matterhorn Drive location lost its building lease and will stay closed until further notice. Beginning Monday, August 15, through Friday, September 2, Miller Hill post office customers may pick up...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs3duluth.com
DNR investigates possible oil spill in northern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating a possible oil spill near the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Reservation in far northern Wisconsin. The department said Enbridge Inc. reported Wednesday that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated along the company’s Line...
cbs3duluth.com
Two hurt in downtown Duluth rollover crash
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Police say a rollover crash in downtown Duluth may have been caused by an intoxicated driver. According to DPD, it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in front on Tech Village on Superior Street near Lake Avenue. A 65-year-old woman was driving, crossed the center line, hit...
cbs3duluth.com
Historic Old Central High items set for auction causes community dust up
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Relics from Historic Old Duluth Central High School are set to be auctioned off on Saturday, but some alumni have mixed feelings. The Historic Old Central High School Museum Committee used to display items like marching band uniforms and other high school memorabilia in a museum inside the century-old building.
FOX 21 Online
14 Year-Old Boy Dies In Bayfield County Drowning
BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. — On Wednesday a boy went under the water and drowned in Wisconsin, according to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Deep Lake, Town of Hughes, Wisconsin. It was reported that a 14 year-old boy was swimming in the middle...
perfectduluthday.com
The “Souvenir of Duluth” decorative pillow cover
It’s certainly no odder than the Pink Aerial Lift Bridge Dollhouse Toilet, but the Duluth pillow cover still qualifies as an oddity. I nabbed the image from an eBay listing circa 2018 and figured it was a one-off thing someone made, but then …. I noticed there is a...
cbs3duluth.com
Invasive zebra mussels confirmed in Embarrass Mine Pit
EMBARRASS, MN -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources confirmed a report of invasive zebra mussels in the Embarrass Mine Pit near Aurora. Zebra mussels were also confirmed in the nearby St. James Mine Pit in Aurora in July 2021. The DNR is now working with the city of Biwabik...
Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America
Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
cbs3duluth.com
Spooner looks to reload after losing strong class of 18 seniors
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - After hovering around the .500 mark for the past five seasons, the Spooner football team is looking to take a step forward this year. The Rails lost a strong class of 18 contributing seniors from last year’s campaign, including All-Conference lineman Nick Adler. They’ve embraced a new motto of “Doesn’t Matter Get Better” in training camp, with goals of turning the page and competing in what will once again be a tough Heart O’ North conference.
Comments / 0