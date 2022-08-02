ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why is China angry about Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan?

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, landed in Taiwan Tuesday as part of her tour of Asia, ignoring threats from China and warnings from President Joe Biden. Pelosi’s stop in Taiwan has caused Chinese leaders to issue warnings that measures will be taken if she does visit the island and that “As for what measures, if she dares to go, then let’s wait and see.”
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US gov’t says Iran may try to assassinate US officials

In a June 16 report obtained this week, U.S. intelligence officials said they believe Iran is still plotting to assassinate current and former U.S. government officials as revenge for the January 2020 drone strike on Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, which was ordered by President Donald Trump. A U.S. government intelligence...
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

How China Wants to Replace the U.S. Order

Beijing has for years been chipping away at the pillars of the U.S.-led global order—subverting its foundational institutions, international norms, and liberal ideals—but Chinese President Xi Jinping had not offered a comprehensive vision of how a China-led replacement might work. That is changing. Xi has collected his ideas...
FOREIGN POLICY
The New York Times

Pelosi Trip to Taiwan Would Test China’s Appetite for Confrontation

An amphibious landing as part of Taiwanese military exercises in Pingtung, Taiwan, July 28, 2022. (Lam Yik Fei/The New York Times) Soon after Beijing’s last big confrontation with Washington over Taiwan, Xi Jinping, then a rising official in a Chinese province that faces the disputed island, joined a reserve artillery division and later had himself photographed in military greens, cap turned backward as he peered through the sights of an anti-aircraft gun.
FOREIGN POLICY
Defense One

Today's D Brief: Pelosi departs Taiwan; China announces live-fire drills; PACT Act heads to Biden's desk; E.Ky flood update; And a bit more.

Taiwan blockade in the works, or tough-guy posturing to save face? China’s military will begin several days of live-fire drills surrounding the island of Taiwan, beginning at noon local time Thursday and running through noon Sunday, in a bellicose and short-notice gesture widely seen as a direct response to the rare visit Tuesday by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D.-Calif.
FOREIGN POLICY
In S. Korea, Pelosi avoids public comments on Taiwan, China

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — After infuriating China over her trip to Taiwan, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met South Korean political leaders in Seoul on Thursday but avoided making direct public comments on relations with Beijing and Taipei that could further increase regional tensions. Pelosi, the first House speaker to visit Taiwan in 25 years, said Wednesday in Taipei that the American commitment to democracy in the self-governing island and elsewhere “remains ironclad.” In response, China on Thursday began military exercises, including missile strike training, in six zones surrounding Taiwan, in what could be the biggest of their kind...
FOREIGN POLICY

