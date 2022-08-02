Dallas ISD superintendent lays out security plan

The superintendent of Dallas ISD has detailed security plans as students head back to school. Students in five schools returned Monday. Other schools begin the 2022-2023 year next Monday, and the rest return on August 15th.

Stephanie Elizalde, who started as Dallas superintendent on July 1st, said previous bond elections have provided $100 million to provide security.

"All of this is such a delicate balance," Elizalde said. "Do we traumatize kids every time something's happening and yet, how do we ensure we have safety? We want the day to continue as normal as possible while also maintaining safety."

Elizalde said the money has been used to install security cameras, video door bells, weapons detection systems and classroom door locks.

"We want to continue to have the safe schools we have had in the past so our students and our team can enjoy teaching and learning and growing together," Elizalde said.

Elizalde said the district has also installed secure lobbies.

"Those secure vestibules are the best practice because you can contain, if you will, in an area completely away from the rest of the school," Elizalde said.

She said the Texas Education Agency recommends two active shooter drills a year.

"This continual training cannot just be a one and done," Elizalde said, saying middle and high schools all have metal detectors.

