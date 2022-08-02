Read on www.wksu.org
3 years after Dayton shooting, Whaley calls out DeWine for ‘cowardly inaction’ on gun violence
Nan Whaley, Democratic candidate for Ohio governor, said there’s a clear difference between her and Republican incumbent Mike DeWine when it comes to the issue of guns: “I will fight to reduce gun violence and Mike DeWine won’t.”. Whaley has made gun regulations a priority in her...
What the Kansas abortion vote might mean for a ballot effort here in Ohio
By a nearly two to one margin earlier this week, voters in Kansas turned down a measure that would have stripped protection for abortion rights from that state’s constitution. In Ohio, it's too late to mount a similar effort in time for this November's election, but some groups are...
Record low turnout and incumbent upsets mark historic Ohio August primary
The statewide primary for state legislative races — which could cost Ohio up to $25 million — saw a voter turnout of just 7.9%. Candidates were vying for their party’s nomination in 99 Ohio House district races and 17 Ohio Senate district races. There were also contests...
Morning Headlines: Results from Ohio's unusual August primary are here ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 3:. Could Akron vote in November on a civilian review board of its police?. Diebold Nixdorf reduces 2022 outlook, cites supply chain, inflation. DeWine says school safety issues go beyond shootings. Akron neighborhoods cancel National Night Out events, citing protests, safety concerns.
As Indiana moves to ban abortions, baby boxes in the state increase
Indiana is installing boxes in which newborns can be anonymously surrendered, usually at a fire station. Baby boxes have seen a surge in use and more are planned as Indiana moves to ban abortions. WFYI’s Jill Sheridan reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To...
Pigs, produce, and politicians are staples of the Ohio State Fair
The scent of barbecue sauce wafted in the air on the midway at the Ohio State Fair Tuesday as author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance tasted various pork ribs. Vance emerged from judging the barbecue contest without any sauce on his shirt and a few minutes later, he was talking to reporters about a different contest — the race for the U.S. Senate.
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day donates $1 million to fund mental health research
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day is continuing his efforts to raise awareness about the importance of mental health. At a press conference Wednesday, the Days announced they are donating $1 million dollars to the university's Wexner Medical Center. The money will fund The Nina and Ryan Day Resilience Fund, through the Department of Psychiatry.
Bride Sweeney defeats Monique Smith, Kent Smith wins over John Barnes: Ohio Aug. 2 primary results
In a low-turnout Aug. 2 primary, Republican and Democratic voters in Northeast Ohio selected their state legislative candidates to face off in the November election. Few voters cast ballots in this primary – a contest scheduled deep into the summer thanks to the prolonged legal battles over redistricting. In Cuyahoga County, just 10% of registered voters showed up, according to unofficial results.
Here are results from several key Northeast Ohio races in the Aug. 2 special primary
On Tuesday, Democratic and Republican voters will pick their parties’ Ohio House and Senate nominees for the November general election. Here are results from several of those races in Northeast Ohio.
'I feed people, that's my heart.' One Kentucky chef delivers food and hope to flood victims
More than 1,300 people have been rescued from the flooding in Eastern Kentucky that’s killed at least 37. Now the region is in a heat wave — making rescue difficult and putting vulnerable people, many without shelter, water or electricity, at further risk. One of the bright spots in this grim story has been the national response — donations are pouring in, mostly financial.
Here comes more heat. Here's what to do to stay healthy.
Temperatures are expected to rise into the 90s in Northeast Ohio Wednesday — with heat index values reaching into the triple digits. This isn't the first heat wave this year. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a heat advisory on the first day of summer for parts of Northeast Ohio as forecasted temperatures and heat index values reached dangerous levels.
