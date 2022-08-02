Police say father allegedly killed his 3 children and wife in Lake Nona murder-suicide

Read on www.baynews9.com
fox35orlando.com
1 shot while riding in car in Orlando, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies said a person riding in a vehicle in Orlando was shot by someone in another vehicle early Monday,according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said they received a call for shots fired shortly before 2 a.m. at Old Cheney Highway near East Colonial...
Leesburg police find woman dead in laundry room
LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg police are investigating what led to the death of a woman in the 1200 block of Penn Street Monday morning. Police responded to a suspicious incident around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a call from friends that they believed their 37-year-old friend could be dead. When...
Man recovering credit card skimmer kicks Brevard County K-9 officer, sheriff says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County K-9 officer took a bite out of crime after it was kicked by a fleeing suspect, according to Sheriff Wayne Ivey. Investigators said Marios Stoean ran from deputies Friday night after they caught him trying to retrieve a “credit card skimmer” at a bank’s ATM.
“Taste Like Chicken” Florida Man In Country Illegally Arrested After Retrieving ATM Skimmer, Kicking K9
A Florida sheriff is questioning when criminals going to learn that their county is not the place you want to commit a crime and it’s certainly not the place you want to kick a law enforcement K-9. Deputies say in Brevard County on Friday night,
WESH
FHP: Multiple people hurt in 2-vehicle crash, fire in Oviedo
OVIEDO, Fla. — Oviedo Fire responded to both a two-vehicle crash and fire Sunday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol says the scene was located on County Road 419 and happened around 5:30 p.m. near Snow Hill Road. Troopers say the crash was a T-Bone crash and one vehicle didn't yield...
Bay News 9
Officials: 2 dead, including suspected gunman, after shooting at OBT hotel
Two people, including the suspected gunman, died Saturday afternoon following a shooting at a South Orange Blossom Trail hotel, officials said. Three people were injured in the Saturday afternoon incident, Orange County Sheriff's Office investigators said. Deputies responded to the scene at about 12:36 p.m. and encountered "one man with...
westorlandonews.com
Deadly Weapons, Drugs Seized from Orlando Residence
Orlando police have been very active keeping the community safe, with another discovery of deadly weapons and drugs earlier this week. The Orlando Police Department announced that six firearms, multiple other weapons, 1.5 pounds of THC and felony amounts of cannabis, MDMA, and cocaine were located within the residence. Here’s...
click orlando
Ocklawaha girl, 11, found after being reported missing, endangered, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: 11-year-old Arianna Lauren Michelle Ames was located and is safe, Marion County deputies said Saturday morning. ORIGINAL: An 11-year-old girl was reported missing and endangered after she was last seen in Ocklawaha Thursday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Arianna...
Man dies after being shot multiple times, Orlando police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man died after being shot multiple times near Rosemont, according to Orlando police. It happened Friday evening in the 4500 block of Lake Martin Lane. When North Patrol officers arrived on scene, they found a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. The investigation is active....
Florida Cold Case Solved After 15 Years With Fingerprint Technology
In January 2007, Felix Paguada-Lopez was the victim of a brutal home invasion where he was shot and killed. The case remained unsolved for 15 years. This month, detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Cold Case Unit secured an arrest warrant for Cameron
Bay News 9
Officials: Clermont man runs into burning building to save 2 elderly men
MONTVERDE, Fla. — A week after a Montverde house fire that Lake County firefighters said is potentially arson, Spectrum News 13 is hearing from the man who ran into that burning house, saving two elderly men. What You Need To Know. Last week, emergency personnel responded to a fire...
fox35orlando.com
Missing Florida woman found dead outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, deputies say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Catrina Ashley, a Central Florida woman who was reported missing after she left her job early in July, was found dead Wednesday outside a Red Lobster in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found the woman's body inside a vehicle in the...
spacecoastdaily.com
JULY 2022 DUI ARRESTS IN BREVARD COUNTY: Arrive Alive, Don’t Drink and Drive!
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – If you are wondering why your face is not on this poster, it’s because you didn’t put others’ lives at risk by drinking and driving in Brevard County. And, before anyone starts whining about this is unfair or humiliating remember this, they...
Police identify family of 5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide near Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police have identified the victims of an apparent murder-suicide inside a home in Orlando’s East Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. Investigators said the people killed were Stephanie Renee Ramirez, 39; Alyssa Berumen, 23; Sunny Ramirez, 11; and Shelby Rose Ramirez, 7. Police said Donovan Michael Ramirez,...
Police: Florida family of 5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police say a family of five were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside their Orlando, Florida, home Tuesday afternoon. Update 1:05 p.m. EDT Aug. 3: According to WFTV, investigators released the names and ages of the people who were killed as Stephanie Renee Ramirez, 39; Alyssa Berumen, 23; Sunny Ramirez, 11; and Shelby Rose Ramirez, 7. Police told WFTV that Donovan Michael Ramirez, 45, has been identified as the suspect in connection to the deaths. Investigators say that the deaths appear to be a result of “a domestic violence-related incident.”
“You feel touched by it”; Neighbors react after family found dead in apparent murder-suicide
ORLANDO, Fla. — The news that five people, including two little girls, were found dead inside a home in Orlando’s East Park neighborhood near Lake Nona has some residents on edge. “Being here in this neighborhood, you feel touched by it,” Jenny Conliffe said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
Shock, heartbreak on streets outside murder-suicide home
ORLANDO, Fla. — The helicopters circling overhead brought out curious neighbors around Lake Nona’s Lake District Lane, who approached the people gathered near the news cameras and crime scene tape to ask what was going on. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The news that five...
leesburg-news.com
Taco Bell general manager accused of stealing nightly deposits
The now-former general manager of the Leesburg Taco Bell was arrested after being accused of stealing more than $3,000 in nightly deposits over a one-week period last month. Jasmine Daree Heard, 28, of Ocala, was charged with larceny grand theft of between $300 and $5,000. She was fired from her job.
Man arrested for allegedly climbing through Orlando drive-thru window, stealing cash drawer
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly climbing into a Wendy’s drive-thru window and robbing a cash drawer at gunpoint. Randall T. Atwell is being charged with armed robbery with a firearm and robbery wearing a mask. WATCH: Man in straw hat climbs into Orlando...
WESH
7-year-old girl dies after Seminole County crash on I-4
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl died late Wednesday night following a serious crash on I-4 in Seminole County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 11 a.m. at mile marker 101, near SR-46. Officials say a driver "failed to observe traffic" and rear-ended a sedan. The...
