Bills' Jordan Poyer out 'few weeks' with elbow injury

By Nick Wojton
 2 days ago
The Buffalo Bills are set to miss safety Jordan Poyer for a few weeks after he was injured on the team’s eighth practice of 2022 training camp.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Poyer hyperextended his elbow during the workout.

However, there is a positive note added: He is expected to be back before the start of the regular season.

Late last week fellow starting safety Micah Hyde left a practice due to a hip injury. On Monday, he returned to full practice.

Without Poyer and when Hyde was out, depth safeties Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin have rotated with the first-team defense.

