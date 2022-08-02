Read on blockclubchicago.org
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Eli’s Cheesecake Expanding Its Northwest Side Bakery
DUNNING — An iconic Chicago company is expanding its footprint on the Far Northwest Side. Eli’s Cheesecake Company broke ground last week on a massive expansion to its facility at 6701 W. Forest Preserve Drive. The 62,000-square-foot building is getting additions to its west and south sides. The...
Mindy’s Bakery Opens In Wicker Park In Latest Chapter For Chef And Baker Mindy Segal: ‘This Is A Passion Project’
WICKER PARK — A bakery from a James Beard award-winning Chicago chef and baker is open near the center of Wicker Park. Mindy’s Bakery opened Saturday at 1623 N. Milwaukee Ave. The bakery is the latest project from Mindy Segal, who owned Mindy’s Hot Chocolate, 1747 N. Damen Ave., in Bucktown for 15 years before closing it in 2020.
The Rocking Horse Is Closed For Good After 12 Years In Logan Square
LOGAN SQUARE — A new bar is replacing The Rocking Horse, a popular Logan Square bar/restaurant that closed during the pandemic after a months-long dispute between the bar’s owner and the building’s landlord. Renovations are underway at 2535 N. Milwaukee Ave. to make way for the new...
Rogers Park Residents Raving About Burger Bite, A New Diner Connected To A Neighborhood Gas Station
ROGERS PARK — North Side resident Edgar Bonilla drove down Route 66 about five years ago, admiring the old school diners along the way. “One day, I want to have something like this,” he thought. Bonilla made that dream come true in May, opening Burger Bite at 1500...
Jeremy Allen White, Star of Chicago-Based ‘The Bear' Has Some Choice Words About Our Pizza
He may play a Chicago chef on television, but off-camera, he'd really just prefer a New York slice. In a profile for InStyle magazine, Jeremy Allen White, star of The Bear -- an FX show, set in Chicago about a chef who must leave his 5-star kitchen to take over his family's famed-but-failing Italian Beef shop -- did not hold back about his regional food preferences.
More Than 600 Women Will Do Double Dutch On The South Side This Weekend
PULLMAN — Hundreds of women from across the United States, ages 40 to nearly 90, will visit the South Side this weekend to relive recess at a national retreat for a double dutch club whose roots are in Chicago. The 40+ Double Dutch Club will hold its second National...
Get Outside, Chicago: These Inclusive Groups Are Bringing More People To The Great Outdoors
CHICAGO — Christine Meissner has always loved the water. Her father, a sailor, nurtured that interest and taught her to kayak as a kid. But as a Black woman growing up in the city, Meissner said many of her peers did not get the same opportunities to learn and enjoy those types of outdoor sports.
Windy City Smokeout: Country Music, BBQ, & Beer Festival
The Windy City Smokeout is Chicago’s country music, BBQ, and beer festival happening today through Sunday. Country artist Shelby Darrall joins us now with all the details.
Meet Kyriakos 'Carl' Damianides, proudly at the helm of the Sky-Ride Tap downtown for 50 years
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine working at a place 50 years and hoping for 50 more – all because of the people. The owner of the Sky-Ride Tap is the embodiment of that very spirit. The Sky-Ride Tap is little in size, and little known. But it's a Chicago staple. CBS 2's Brad Edwards dropped by and popped up a couple of Old Styles to learn about a legend. You'll find Sky-Ride Tap at 105 W. Van Buren St., on the ground level of a two-story building called the Bock Building. The Chicago Board of Trade is across the street, and...
Taste of Greektown, a celebration of Hellenic cuisine and culture, returns! OPA!
Greektown Chicago’s popular Taste of Greektown festival returns for its 32nd year this summer with one of the city’s largest celebrations of Hellenic cuisine and culture. The event will take place Friday, August 26 through Sunday, August 28, along Halsted Street from Adams to Van Buren. The neighborhood’s acclaimed Greek restaurants are the stars of the show, along with live music and entertainment, Greek dancing, unique shopping and retail, family friendly activities and more. Opa!
Rev. Billy’s Chop Shop, A Rock ‘N’ Roll Salon And Art Gallery, Set For Grand Opening At New North Center Location
NORTH CENTER — The owners of a North Center hair salon and art gallery are christening their new location this weekend with their first in-person reception since the start of the pandemic. The Rev. Billy and Amanda Simmons, a married couple, opened Rev. Billy’s Chop Shop at 4314 N....
Back Alley Jazz Celebrates 5th Anniversary Saturday In South Shore: Jazz ‘Has Always Been Here’
SOUTH SHORE — A festival that’s sparked renewed interest in free, outdoor jazz on the South Side returns with a “mega-party” this weekend to celebrate its fifth anniversary. Back Alley Jazz takes place noon-7 p.m. Saturday in the 7200-7300 blocks of Paxton Avenue and in the...
Plazas Planned for Nine Chicago Neighborhoods
Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot today announced that 10 new public plazas will create spaces for recreation, performances, pop-up shops, gardening, and other neighborhood activities at strategic locations across the South, West, and North sides. These projects will be supported with funding from the Chicago Recovery Plan. “These transformational projects will...
Bronzeville Soul Restaurant Now Open On King Drive, Bringing ‘Great Soul Food With A Great Vibe’
GRAND BOULEVARD — Mario Coleman was looking for his next act when several close friends launched their first restaurants. Watching how they were able to generate income by creating a quality product and good food, Coleman was moved to try it on his own. With his new Bronzeville Soul...
Pilsen Food Pantry Struggles To Find Permanent Home After Archdiocese Meets Its Offer With ‘Radio Silence,’ Leader Says
PILSEN — The Pilsen Food Pantry, which has operated out of a former Catholic church for more than two years, is hitting a stumbling block as its organizers try to buy part of the church property to house it permanently. Evelyn Figueroa, founder of the Pilsen Food Pantry and...
Roseland’s Rose Cafe Hosting ‘Guns Down Books Up’ Peace Walk Sunday: ‘We’re Stronger In Numbers’
ROSELAND — Rose Cafe, a Roseland-based online bookstore, will host a community peace walk this weekend. Founder Iesha Malone is inviting the community to the second Guns Down Books Up Peace Walk 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Malone and community members will march to promote literacy, education and peace in Roseland, Malone said.
Polish Farm Market Opens In Former Portage Park Home Of Szymanski Deli
PORTAGE PARK — Polish meats, dishes and deli options are available at a new Far Northwest Side market where Szymanski Deli & Liquors stood for more than 30 years. Polish Farm Market opened two weeks ago at 6014-6016 W. Irving Park Road, the longtime home to Szymanski’s, which went out of business in October.
Cozy Corner’s Manager Lost Everything In A House Fire. Here’s How You Can Help
LOGAN SQUARE — The manager of Cozy Corner on Milwaukee Avenue is struggling after a fire last month destroyed her family’s home. Manager Sheryl Peals said the fire was caused by people setting off fireworks — which hit a power line — during the Fourth of July. The electrical surge initially led to a power outage on the street, and then Peals’ home caught fire, she said.
‘A Little Bit’ Of Portugal In McKinley Park: A Home Baker Sets Her Sights On A Brick-And-Mortar Shop
MCKINLEY PARK — Strong coffee, walks on the beach and wine that’s cheaper than water are just some of the reasons Maria Alejandra Rivera fell in love with Portugal. But it was the pastries that stuck with her when she moved back to Chicago. After living in Cascais,...
300 Apartments Near Obama Center Will Remain Affordable For Decades As Jackson Park Terrace Sells For $25 Million
WOODLAWN — A sprawling apartment complex next to the Obama Presidential Center will remain affordable through the middle of the century and get $4 million in needed renovations, its new owners said. The 318-unit Jackson Park Terrace Apartments, 6040 S. Harper Ave. in Woodlawn, were sold for $25 million...
