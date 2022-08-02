Man charged for allegedly shooting at girlfriend

Read on www.wsmv.com
WBBJ
Body found in Henderson Thursday night, police confirm
HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Henderson Police Department confirms the discovery of human remains on Thursday night. According to a press release, on the evening of August 4, officers responded to a grassy area just off the street on Newsome Avenue where a body was laying. The release states that...
Former West Tennessee deputy charged with official misconduct, TBI says
MADISON COOUNTY, Tenn. — A former West Tennessee deputy was indicted for Official Misconduct, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced Wednesday. Edward James Vince assaulted an inmate while serving as a detention specialist at the Madison County Jail, TBI investigators said. In May 2021, at the request of...
WBBJ
Suspect arrested in connection to fatal April shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department says a man has been indicted and arrested in connection to a fatal April shooting. The department says that 19-year-old Christopher Hines has been arrested in the shooting of Charles Tyus, Jr., who was 19. Tyrus was found in his vehicle the...
thunderboltradio.com
Charges Issued After Lottery Tickets Taken From Business
Union City police are obtaining a warrant for an individual who took lottery tickets from a business. Police reports said officers were dispatched to the Beehive Convenience Store, on South Miles Street, were they spoke with clerk, Hailey Green. Ms. Green told officers that 21 year old Aziah Nunley, of...
KFVS12
Driver charged with DWI in connection with deadly crash in Malden
MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - A Malden woman was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly crash on Sunday, July 31. According to the Malden Department of Public Safety, 45-year-old Tawny Divietro was involved in a crash with a motorcyclist near State Highway J and Palo Verde Street in Malden.
WBBJ
Jackson man arrested in connection to mass overdose event on I-40
JACKSON, Tenn. — The US Marshals Service says a Jackson man has been indicted and arrested for second-degree murder. Marshals say that 30-year-old Antravious Thomas was indicted following an investigation into a mass overdose event on Interstate 40 in early March. Marshals say four victims were found at the...
MPD: Suspects buy $4K worth of guns with stolen credit cards
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Three people are behind bars after police say they used stolen credit cards to order guns online. Police say on July 29, a man reported that someone used his credit card to buy five guns online. The victim was charged $2,597. Another victim also told police that someone used her credit card to […]
actionnews5.com
Man indicted in 2021 murder case in Covington
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington police have indicted one of the suspects in a 2021 murder investigation. Anita Wilson and Darnisha McCleod were shot on Nov. 12 after leaving a football game. Investigators say after the two left the game a white Mercedes blocked an intersection and fired multiple shots...
Man indicted in woman’s fatal shooting in Covington; car linked to Young Dolph killing, police say
COVINGTON, Tenn. — A man has been indicted in the fatal shooting of a woman in Covington last year. The shooting happened in Nov. 12, 2021, at S. College and Church Street. According to Covington Police (CPD), officers discovered a vehicle with two people inside had been shot multiple times.
Clarksville man accused of shooting at girlfriend in Dyersburg
Dyersburg Police are investigating a domestic assault incident after hearing a woman scream outside a Days Inn.
thunderboltradio.com
Home Burglary Investigated in Union City
Union City police were called to investigate an aggravated burglary on North Division Street. Reports said the investigation began when officers were contacted about a break-in last Thursday night. The home owner, 67 year old Barney Newcomb, was away from the residence, when he was notified by a neighbor that...
WBBJ
Milan police respond to shooting near Rose Garden Apartments
MILAN, Tenn. — The Milan Police Department is addressing a shooting near a local apartment complex. According to Chief Bobby Sellers, officers responded to possible shots fired near Rose Garden Apartments on Ellis Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say at this time they believe shots were fired...
kbsi23.com
Morehouse man arrested after juvenile shot near bonfire in East Prairie horse pasture
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KBSI) – A Morehouse man faces charges after a juvenile was shot three times near a bonfire in a horse pasture on July 29. Grayson C. Shipman, 18, of Morehouse faces charges of assault 1st degree, a class A felony, unlawful use of a weapon, a class A felony, armed criminal action, an unclassified felony, and receiving stolen property, a class D felony.
fox5atlanta.com
South Fulton cops help mother, children found sleeping in park
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Officers in South Fulton are receiving praise for providing a family in need find a few days of shelter. The South Fulton Police Department said Wednesday, while searching for a missing person in Creel Park, officers came across a mother and her children, ages 10 and 14 years old, sleeping outside under a pavilion.
thunderboltradio.com
Fatal Vehicle Accident in Fulton County on Monday
A two vehicle accident in Fulton County on Monday evening resulted in one fatality. Thunderbolt News has learned that 47 year old Brad Ellingburg was killed in the accident, that occurred at the intersection of Highway 1129 and 2140, commonly known as Turney Davie Road. The accident site is outside...
Man indicted in deadly double shooting near Covington HS
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man has been indicted in a fatal double shooting involving two Covington women. In court documents recovered by WREG Monday, we learned that a grand jury indicted 23-year-old Treon Demarco Ingram last week for charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and two weapons charges. According to police, he shot and […]
Kait 8
Hostage situation ends “quietly”, suspect in custody
GOSNELL, Ark. (KAIT) - A suspect is in custody after a hostage situation Monday morning in Gosnell. Gosnell Assistant Police Chief Andrew Wyles said they got the call about the incident around 8:30 a.m. from the Quality Acres Trailer Park off West Gosnell Street. Wyles confirmed the suspect held the...
Was car used in Covington killing tied to Young Dolph murder?
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A white Mercedes used by a man indicted for a murder in Covington could also be connected to the death of rapper Young Dolph. Treon Ingram, 23, has been indicted in a fatal double shooting near Covington High School in November 2021. He is accused of killing 57-year-old Anita Wilson and injuring Darnisha McLeod. Police believe […]
CBS 46
AT&T vendor caught using ‘N-word’ directed at South Fulton teenager
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) - An unprovoked racial attack was caught on camera. A man soliciting for AT&T directed a racial slur at a South Fulton family’s teenage son. The man was going door-to-door soliciting customers on Concord Loop in South Fulton. A 16-year-old named Montrell Godley answered through...
Woman burned in Tennessee River boat explosion
25-year-old Chasity Thompson from Lakeland, Tennessee is recovering at home after a weekend boating trip on the Tennessee River turned into a tragedy when an explosion and fire consumed a boat.
