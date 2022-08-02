Read on www.darnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
Dodgers News: LA Trades Lefty Reliever for Tampa Bay Outfield Prospect
The Dodgers shipped left-handed reliever Garett Cleavinger to Tampa Bay for outfield prospect German Tapia.
Yardbarker
Royals trade Cam Gallagher to the Padres for outfielder Brent Rooker
The Royals get a power bat for depth. The Royals have acquired outfielder Brent Rooker from the San Diego Padres for catcher Cam Gallagher, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. The 27-year-old Rooker is a right-handed hitter who has appeared in just two games with the Padres this year, but hit .201/.291/.397 with 9 home runs in 58 games with the Twins last year. Rooker is a right-handed hitter who was originally a first-round pick in 2017 by the Twins out of Mississippi State. In 2018 he was ranked as the #98 prospect in baseball by Baseball America. He put up good power numbers in the minors but has a lot of swing-and-miss to his game, and has struck out in 32.7 percent of his MLB plate appearances. Cam Gallagher has appeared in parts of the last six seasons with the Royals as a backup catcher. The former second-round pick has hit .240/.302/.355 in 171 career MLB games, but has been reknowned for his defense and framing ability. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time this.
Colorado Rockies claim pitcher Dinelson Lamet off waivers
The Colorado Rockies claimed right-hander Dinelson Lamet off waivers Friday from the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers acquired Lamet in a
Milwaukee Brewers place Omar Narvaez on IL
Milwaukee placed catcher Omar Narvaez on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left quad strain. The Brewers recalled backstop
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee Brewers designate Dinelson Lamet 2 days after acquiring him
The Milwaukee Brewers activated All-Star pitcher Freddy Peralta from the 60-day injured list and designated newly acquired right-hander Dinelson Lamet
numberfire.com
Hanser Alberto sent to Los Angeles' bench on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto will rest in San Francisco after the Dodgers kept Max Muncy on the bench versus San Francisco's right-hander Alex Cobb. Per Baseball Savant on 85 batted balls this season, Alberto has accounted...
Dodgers Rumors: LA Made 'solid' Trade Offer for Juan Soto at the Deadline
According to one insider, the Dodgers were in on Juan Soto throughout the deadline, but fell short of trading for the Nationals star.
Yardbarker
Brandon Drury Made Serious Noise In His Padres Debut
The move by the San Diego Padres to acquire Brandon Drury from the Cincinnati Reds sort of gets lost in the fact that they also acquired Josh Hader, Josh Bell, and Juan Soto. But Drury has proven to be just as valuable for the Padres as Hader, Soto, and Bell ultimately will.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tyler Mahle delivers honest take on trade from Reds from Twins
The Minnesota Twins made some key moves to buff up their pitching at the trade deadline. In addition to adding high-leverage relievers in Michael Fulmer and Jorge Lopez, the Twins struck a deal with the Cincinnati Reds to bring Tyler Mahle to the Twin Cities. After arriving in Minnesota, Mahle got brutally honest about his emotions after the trade, admitting he was nervous at first. Via Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com, Mahle revealed that his opinion changed quickly after landing in Minnesota.
Padres strike again after Juan Soto MLB trade deadline deal by acquiring Brandon Drury from Reds
The San Diego Padres are at it again. Just a day after landing closer Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers and mere hours after dealing for Juan Soto, the Padres have acquired Brandon Drury from the Cincinnati Reds per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Victor Acosta is headed to the Reds. Robert Murray of FanSided […] The post Padres strike again after Juan Soto MLB trade deadline deal by acquiring Brandon Drury from Reds appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Comments / 0