How to clean dryer vents without calling a pro
Clean Like You Mean It shows you how to tackle the trickiest spots in your home — whether they're just plain gross or need some elbow grease. You'll get the cleaning secrets we've learned from grandma, a guide to our handiest tools and helpers, and so much more.
How To Get Rid Of White Mold On Plants
White mold is a fungal disease that grows on the leaves and stems of plants because of overwatering or a humid environment. Here's how to get rid of white mold.
The Fastest Fix For A Clogged Sink
Clogged bathroom or kitchen sinks are very common, but thankfully there are some easy fixes to unclog them. Here is a fast way to fix a clogged sink.
The Fastest Fix For A Bowed Basement Wall
Bowing, tilting, or bulging exterior walls are usually a sign of decreased wall stability. Here is the fastest fix for a bowed basement wall.
Handheld steam cleaner can disinfect surfaces, eliminate odors, and de-wrinkle clothes with zero chemicals
Move over, Dyson. The SUMJet’s dry steam technology can do everything from sanitizing surfaces to removing wrinkles from clothes… and at $109, it won’t break the bank either. With the ability to shoot out steam at 320°F, the SUMJet promises to be the ultimate handheld appliance. Using...
Chilling words of pilot reveal what happened moments before flight instructor Charles Crooks, 23, plunged his death
THE heartbreaking last words of a pilot revealed in a phone recording have what happened in the moments before a 23-year-old flight instructor plunged to his death from their plane. Charles Crooks’ grief-stricken family has been left looking for answers after the 23-year-old mysteriously "jumped" out of a plane without...
Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Fast Food Meal You Need To Stop Ordering—It's So Dangerous!
This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 18, 2022. According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. While the best way to prevent heart disease is to eat a bal...
I live in a Home Depot shed – it’s saved me loads of money but everyone asks where my son sleeps
A popular children's game supposedly predicts if you'd end up living in a mansion, apartment, shack, or house. With the cost of living and housing prices constantly on the rise, a lot of people are considering the shack, or rather shed, option. TikTok user Nick Lucido shared his family's story...
One-man’s shanty home: Hobo builds a 16ft makeshift wooden house on the Manhattan Bridge cycle lane using plywood, cardboard, a bike lock and a pail for the toilet
An unidentified Chinese-born squatter has built his own corner of New York real estate on the Manhattan Bridge. The man in his 50s or 60s, reportedly named 'Joey', made the tiny house of out plywood and cardboard. His 16 sq ft home on the cycle thoroughfare has no running water...
10 Items You Should Continue To Stock Up On This Summer
Though the United States appears to be coming out of the worst of the pandemic, COVID-19 isn't going away any time soon. And there remains the continued risk of another surge as more states relax...
I went inside a hidden room where flight attendants sleep on long-haul flights. I was amazed by its small size and comfy beds.
On Air New Zealand's Boeing 777-300ER, flight attendants rest in a room hidden above economy class. Before my 12-hour flight, I explored the secret bedroom with the in-service flight manager. As I scaled the steps, I entered a cramped room with just enough space for eight beds and storage.
I’m a thrifty shopper – three items I no longer buy and what I now use saving me $100s a year on my grocery bill
MAKING changes to your shopping could not only help save the planet but save you money as well. Getting benefits from the government or cutting your weekly spending bill are some rewards you may get by changing your consumer habits. Eco-friendly savings pro Kathryn Kellogg, who is known as “goingzerowaste_”...
Yellow, crispy lawn got you down? Try this tuna can trick
MINNEAPOLIS -- If your lawn is looking a bit limp this year, you are not alone. Minnesota is known for its lush summer grass, but this year it's been pretty spotty. It's no secret the summer sun can be hard on grass, but Adam S. Pierre of Diamond Cut Lawn Care says this year is different.
After Losing Their House, Couple Moves Into Home Depot Shed And Makes A Profit
Homeownership means one big game of numbers. For couple Meghan and Nick Lucido, it was too many big numbers at one time, leading to financial hardship. Confronted with the loss of their home, the couple conjured up a surprising solution: they purchased and moved into a Home Depot shed. They...
How tin foil can keep your home cool during a heatwave
The UK could see its hottest day on record this week, with temperatures forecast to hit up to 41C (106F).The Met Office has issued a red extreme heat warning for Monday and Tuesday in much of England, including London, the southeast, and as far north as York and Manchester. As the mercury rises, many people are looking for unorthodox ways to keep cool amid the rising mercury. While fans and cooling devices may play a central role, an unlikely kitchen staple can also offer some respite from the oppressive heat. Aluminium foil is both pliable, cheap and highly resistant...
Sharks and Mermaids, oh my!
This is a scene that plays out all day long to the uninitiated beach-goers who spot congregations of sharks swirling around them. Along the California coastline, and especially in La Jolla, California near San Diego, the harmless leopard sharks congregate in such massive numbers that it is considered one of the largest gatherings of leopard sharks in the world.
I cut my energy bill by $330 per month with a simple trick that takes seconds before leaving my house for work
ENERGY bills continue to rise as record-setting heat hits all parts of the country. Millions of people are looking for ways to save money on their energy bills without sacrificing comfort. While some states have offered energy rebates and free air conditioning, most people are stuck paying more than they...
What Happens if You Mow Your Grass in the Same Direction?
Cutting the grass is simple. Just pull your mower out, crank it up, and cut away. Or it should be that easy, anyway. In reality, there’s a lot more to mowing the lawn, such as which direction you cut the grass, picking the right mower for your yard, and basic maintenance needs for your lawn mower.
Woman fires an employee for taking leftover food
108 billion pounds of food or 130 billion meals, which is worth more than $408 billion in food, is thrown away every year in the US. And around 40% of food is wasted in the country.
Unbelievable Video Shows Humpback Whale Scooping Two Women Into Its Mouth
Almost getting swallowed by a humpback whale is not how you would want to start your holiday. In 2020, Julie McSorley and Liz Cottriel’s holiday almost ended in tragedy when the two went kayaking in the San Luis Obispo Bay in California. The two were engulfed by a huge...
