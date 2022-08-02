ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Investigation underway after Palmdale man shot dead in Tujunga

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=426Qj8_0h2GNjpB00

TUJUNGA (CNS) - A Palmdale man was found shot to death today in a vehicle in Tujunga, and authorities sought the public's help to solve the crime.

Officers sent to the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard around 12:45 a.m. found the man in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.

Photo credit KNX News 97.1 FM

The 51-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, Hernandez said. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

"Detectives were advised a witness was riding his bike and observed the victim in his vehicle unconscious and called 911," police said in a statement early Tuesday afternoon. "Detectives are in the process of viewing surveillance video from the area as well as canvassing the area for witnesses and additional evidence."

No arrests were reported, and no suspect information was immediately released. Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call the LAPD Valley Bureau homicide office at 818-374-9550, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222- TIPS.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Fruit vendor shot and killed during armed robbery attempt in Gardena

A fruit vendor in his 30s was fatally shot in Gardena on Thursday. The shooting took place at around 5 p.m. in an unincorporated part of Gardena located on Rosecrans Avenue, between Main Street and San Pedro Street. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies from the Compton Station were dispatched to the scene, where they located the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead after succumbing to his wounds. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. Authorities indicated that the shooting resulted from an armed robbery attempt....
GARDENA, CA
CBS LA

Escaped inmate prompts large scale manhunt in West Hollywood

The search is on for a man who escaped from custody early Friday morning. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the suspect, a man in his 30s, reportedly walked away from their transport area as they were preparing to escort him to court.The suspect, identified as Jeremiah Pike, is reportedly 6 feet, 4 inches tall and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. They did not disclose where they were taking him, or why he was in custody in the first place. He was originally arrested on Wednesday. A huge manhunt spanned around the area of San Vicente Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard, where the West Hollywood Sheriff's station is located. Surveillance footage from a nearby gym on N. Robertson Boulevard showed Pike using the black shirt to cover his hands — which were still handcuffed — and a blue towel or rag to cover his head and face. He was also barefoot. According to a witness inside a business in the area, Pike asked to use the phone, where he called and asked an unknown party for a ride.Additional video shows Pike entering the back of a vehicle This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sunland-tujunga, CA
Palmdale, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Palmdale, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally shot in Paramount

PARAMOUNT, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in Paramount. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 11:10 a.m. Monday to the 13800 block of Paramount Boulevard, near the Century (105) Freeway, on reports of a shooting and found the four victims down at the scene, according to the department’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Armed suspect jailed after pursuit

PALMDALE — Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station arrested an armed man, on Wednesday, following a chase across Palmdale that ended with the man crashing his car into a shopping center light pole. While on patrol at William J. McAdam Park, Partners Against Crime deputies saw a car...
PALMDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#City News Service#Knx News 97 1 Fm#The Lapd Valley Bureau
CBS LA

One shot during armed robbery attempt at Hustler Casino in Gardena

An armored truck security guard was shot and another guard was injured Thursday during a robbery at the Hustler Casino in Gardena. The shooting occurred a little after 10 a.m. at the Hustler Casino located on Redondo Beach Boulevard.During an afternoon press conference, Lt. Christopher Cuff said two guards immediately came under fire as soon as they exited the armored truck. Cuff described the attack as an "ambush." At least one of the guards managed to return fire, but it was unclear if any of the suspects were struck, Cuff said.The guard who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical...
GARDENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
theavtimes.com

Lancaster man arrested in attack on woman in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD – A Lancaster man was arrested in connection with the brutal attack of a woman in Hollywood last week that was captured on cell phone video and widely distributed on social media, authorities said. Dammion Jamarr Adkins, 33, was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, and booked...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Burglary Suspect Arrested in Palmdale

A man is in custody Wednesday after he tried to burglarize a fast food location in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 11:48 a.m. Tuesday to an alarm at a Wienerschnitzel’s restaurant in the 3000 block of East Avenue S, Lt. Jeffery Rhea of the Palmdale Station told City News Service.
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

Family, LAPD searching for man last seen at hospital

Los Angeles Police are asking for help locating a 47-year-old man who went missing Sunday. Family members say Alfredo Gonzalez was last seen at Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City, and they are concerned for his safety. No further information was provided. Anyone with information was asked to contact LAPD’s missing person’s unit at 213-996-1800. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Brutal crowbar attack caught on video in Lynwood

A man who allegedly attacked two people with a large metal object in Lynwood in late June is being sought by authorities. The incidents unfolded about 8:30 p.m. on June 30, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A man was walking in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with his […]
LYNWOOD, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy