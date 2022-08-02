Investigation underway after Palmdale man shot dead in Tujunga

TUJUNGA (CNS) - A Palmdale man was found shot to death today in a vehicle in Tujunga, and authorities sought the public's help to solve the crime.

Officers sent to the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard around 12:45 a.m. found the man in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.

Photo credit KNX News 97.1 FM

The 51-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, Hernandez said. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

"Detectives were advised a witness was riding his bike and observed the victim in his vehicle unconscious and called 911," police said in a statement early Tuesday afternoon. "Detectives are in the process of viewing surveillance video from the area as well as canvassing the area for witnesses and additional evidence."

No arrests were reported, and no suspect information was immediately released. Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call the LAPD Valley Bureau homicide office at 818-374-9550, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222- TIPS.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok