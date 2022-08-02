ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yancey County, NC

Officials: 3 found dead in NC home, suspect killed

By The Associated Press
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29meRo_0h2GNRsz00

BURNSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Three people were found dead in a North Carolina home Monday and sheriff’s deputies shot and killed the suspect after shots were fired when they arrived, officials said.

Yancey County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home around 4:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired inside a residence, officials said in a social media post. As deputies headed to the home, dispatch advised them that there was a report of one person with a gunshot wound. More shots were fired when deputies arrived and officials said deputies shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

When deputies got inside the home, they found three people dead, officials said.

Sheriff Shane Hilliard asked the State Bureau of Investigation to assist in the investigation. No deputies were injured in the incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Officials: Explosive material improperly stored at NC plant

Hundreds of tons of a potentially explosive fertilizer ingredient was improperly stored at a North Carolina plant when it was destroyed by a fire that burned for days earlier this year, a state investigation found. The North Carolina Department of Labor levied $5,600 in fines on Winston Weaver Co. based on information from interviews with company employees, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

More NC counties turn orange on CDC’s COVID-19 map

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — People in two-thirds of North Carolina’s counties should wear masks indoors, according to the newest federal COVID-19 map. A total of 67 counties were colored orange with the highest level of COVID in those communities on the map updated Thursday night by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the second consecutive week, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

McDonald’s looking to hire over 14,000 people in North Carolina, Virginia

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A McDonald’s hiring day event is happening on August 9. Local franchises of McDonald’s are seeking to hire over 14,000 employees to join restaurants throughout North Carolina and Virginia this fall. These locations include Greenville, Greensboro/Winston-Salem, Raleigh/Durham, and Wilmington in North Carolina and Roanoke, Va. With this need to hire people, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Navy: North Carolina sailor dead after falling overboard

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Navy says that a North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer was lost overboard and presumed dead in the Baltic Sea. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman went overboard Monday from the USS Arleigh Burke, according to a news release. A search effort near Helsinki, Finland, was called […]
ETOWAH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Yancey County, NC
City
Burnsville, NC
Yancey County, NC
Crime & Safety
WNCT

Rare baby turtle with ‘genetic deviation’ found along NC beach

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WGHP) — A rare white turtle was found along a North Carolina beach last month, according to Cape Hatteras National Seashore National Parks Service workers. The first sea turtle nest along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore hatched on July 23, and several more nests have hatched since then. NPS officials excavating the […]
WILDLIFE
WNCT

Aug. 4: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled its latest list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to August 2, 2022. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

Mystery solved: Strange creatures found on NC beach identified

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina museum workers identified some strange creatures they found recently. Back in July, members of the turtle patrol team with the Cape Lookout National Seashore found the creatures on the coast next to a log covered in barnacles. Last week, researchers with the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences helped […]
WILDLIFE
WNCT

All Tar, Pamlico, Lower Neuse spots pass water-quality test

WASHINGTON, N.C. — All sites in the Tar-Pamlico and Lower Neuse watersheds passed the Swim Guide test this week, meaning local water quality is good. “The good results are probably a result of the little rain we’ve gotten over the past week or so,” said Sound Rivers’ Program Director Clay Barber. “That means pollution isn’t […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Yancey County Sheriff#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Hurricane forecast lowered – but don’t relax in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The people at Colorado State University who predict hurricanes and their severity are out with a new forecast that lowers the number of storms expected by Nov. 30 but doesn’t make coast residents in North Carolina feel much safer. CSU’s Tropical Weather & Climate Research team now forecasts 18 named storms […]
ENVIRONMENT
WNCT

High-earners are moving to our state in large numbers. Why?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Not many states had more high-earners move there in a year than North Carolina, a study claims. The study released Thursday by financial planning website Smartasset says North Carolina saw a net increase of more than 4,700 households earning at least $200,000 move there in 2020. Our state ranks fourth nationally […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

ENC places Guy Fieri should do ‘Triple D’ next

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You can always find good food in Eastern North Carolina, as there is a selection for everyone. With Guy Fieri being in Morehead City earlier this week, that got us thinking … where should Guy visit the next time he’s in town? We have so many incredible ‘diners, drive-ins and dives’ […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

NC AG defends recusal in 20-week abortion ban case

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein repudiated Republican General Assembly leaders’ allegations Wednesday that he neglected his duty to defend state law by refusing to seek enforcement of a blocked 20-week abortion ban after the fall of Roe v. Wade. Attorneys for Senate Leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore filed a […]
POLITICS
WNCT

Magnitude 2.1 earthquake reported near Blowing Rock

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A magnitude 2.1 earthquake was reported near Blowing Rock early Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The USGS said the quake happened around 12:22 a.m. around 5km north-northeast of Blowing Rock at a depth of 2.1 km. As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, there were no […]
BLOWING ROCK, NC
WNCT

Food, fun, family atmosphere mark National Night Out

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After a three-year absence, it was a nice return to normal. Tuesday’s National Night Out was the first chance many had to come together in a familiar setting to enjoy food, music, games and more with law enforcement in Eastern North Carolina. The coronavirus pandemic canceled many events while others had […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy