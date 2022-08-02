ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

National Night Out in Rochester area Tuesday, Wednesday

By Hailie Higgins
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qP9RD_0h2GNQ0G00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — To help foster community-police relations, the City of Rochester will be participating in National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2 at various locations throughout the city.

National Night Out is meant to bring together residents, city staff, and law enforcement to help build community and neighborhood camaraderie to make communities “safer, more caring places to live,” according to city officials.

Each quadrant will hold an event Tuesday evening, and the Town of Irondequoit will hold an event on Wednesday evening.

‘I will use everything we have’: Evans declares gun violence emergency order

Northeast Neighborhoods/Clinton Section

All Northeast Neighborhoods and Block Clubs will hold events from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to meet at the International Plaza located at 828 North Clinton Avenue. Activities include performances, free food, music, “meet your neighbors,” and other recreational activities.

Northwest NSC/Lake Section

At 5:30 p.m. residents can meet to decorate cars at 1099 Jay Street for the car parade and cookout. The parade will start at approx. 6:00 p.m. and travel through the Northwest Neighborhoods. At 7:00 p.m. there will be a free hotdog roast at the Ontario Beach Park Shoreline Pavilion.

Southwest NSC/Genesee Section and Central Section

  • At 7:00 p.m. there will be an ice cream social in Corn Hill at the gazebo at Lunsford Park, located in 441 Frederick Douglass Street.
  • At 6:00 p.m. there will be an event at the Eastmoreland Park located on Eastmoreland Drive and Shelbourne Road
  • From 6:30-8:30 p.m. there will be a parade beginning at Bullshead Plaza that leads to 216 Thurston Road, where there will be a cookout.

Southeast NSC/Goodman Section and Central Section

  • From 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Harvard Street and Calumet will have hamburgers, hotdogs, and ice cream.
  • From 6:00 p.m. to 8:300 p.m. there will be an ice cream social at Sumner Park.
  • From 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. there will be a gathering at Linear Gardens on East Main Street.

Irondequoit

The Irondequoit Police Department will be participating in National Night Out on Wednesday, August 3 starting at 5:30 p.m.

Held on the West Lawn of the Irondequoit Town Campus (1280 Titus Avenue), there will be representatives from several community and law enforcement organizations, demonstrations, and crime-prevention materials available. Wegmans will be providing free food for attendees. A Netsins Ice Cream food truck will be available for those wishing to purchase dessert.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Prioritizing safety at Rochester’s Puerto Rican Festival

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Puerto Rican Festival is underway for the first time in two years. The event was put on hold during the pandemic and over the years, there have been continued concerns of safety. Not with the festival itself, but with incidents that happen after the festival. The North East Safety […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Irondequoit, NY
Rochester, NY
Society
Rochester, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
News 8 WROC

Vertus Warrior Challenge held Thursday in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In yet another effort to address crime in Rochester, students at Vertus High School welcomed multiple law enforcement agencies Thursday for a day of connection. It’s called the Vertus Warrior Challenge, giving students a chance to play alongside police officers and sheriff’s deputies in a variety of competitions to gain trust […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: IS KILLING COPS GOOD OR BAD?

In Rochester, New York, there seems to be some disagreement on that issue. On Monday, Rochester buried a murdered cop. Three days later, on Thursday, Rochester celebrated a guy who murdered a cop. Two cops, actually. Maybe that’s just balance – providing both sides of the issue. Or...
wdkx.com

Puerto Rican Festival Information

The Puerto Rican Festival and Parade is this weekend so you can expect street closures In the City of Rochester. The parade kicks off on Saturday at 11 am outside of City Hall downtown Rochester. The parade route from City Hall proceeds to Frontier Field. Street closures that begin at...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Beach Park#Food Truck#Hamburgers#Parade#Dessert#Northeast Neighborhoods#Nsc
spectrumlocalnews.com

Batavia church prepares to host 'ReAwaken America Tour' despite backlash

BATAVIA, N.Y. — An event scheduled in Rochester and later canceled after criticism by city officials and others in the community continues to move forward in Genesee County. The "ReAwaken America Tour" will take place in Batavia. “This is just an assembly of conservative Christian believers that want to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
spectrumlocalnews.com

Former Rochester City Council President Gladys Santiago dies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city of Rochester is mourning the death of a woman who dedicated her life to serving the city. Gladys Santiago was a member of Rochester City Council from 1996-2009, working her way up to vice president and finally president. She pushed for projects like La...
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Monroe County’s oldest building to get a checkup

The Stone-Tolan Historic Site on East Avenue housed early settlers, barflys, travelers, and even a future king. Monroe County’s oldest standing structure, a former farmhouse and tavern in Brighton that once lodged a future king, is about to get a checkup. The Landmark Society of Western New York plans to use a $9,500 preservation grant from the New York State Council on the Arts and the Preservation League of NYS for...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Alert canceled for missing vulnerable adult

UPDATE: Police have recently canceled the alert for Frank Gugino on Friday morning. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police issued an alert Thursday evening for a missing vulnerable adult from Rochester. According to the Tonawanda City Police Department, Frank Gugino, 86, was last seen on Woody Lane in Rochester around 4:20 p.m. Thursday. They say he […]
wetheitalians.com

Rochester’s Little Italy Neighborhood to Celebrate National Recognition as Little Italy Festival Marks its Return to Downtown Rochester at Parcel 5 August 20th

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the "De Cecco Little Italy Festival of Rochester, NY," will mark its triumphant return to downtown Rochester on August 20th at Parcel 5, to celebrate the National Recognition recently awarded to Rochester’s historic Little Italy Neighborhood, located in the city's Jay Street and Lyell Avenue commercial corridors.
ROCHESTER, NY
longfellownokomismessenger.com

Community safety commissioner being considered by city council

On July 21, 2022, Mayor Jacob Frey’s nomination of Cedric Alexander for Community Safety Commissioner was formally received by the city council, who is expected to vote on the appointment on Aug. 4 following a public hearing on Aug. 2. The creation of this position was approved on June...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Local business celebrates 5 years and new headquarters

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A local business celebrated an anniversary Thursday with a ribbon cutting for its new headquarters. JK Executives has been in business for five years, and to celebrate they unveiled their new headquarters on University Avenue. The women-owned business specializes in executive and leadership search and...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy