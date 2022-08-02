National Night Out in Rochester area Tuesday, Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — To help foster community-police relations, the City of Rochester will be participating in National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2 at various locations throughout the city.

National Night Out is meant to bring together residents, city staff, and law enforcement to help build community and neighborhood camaraderie to make communities “safer, more caring places to live,” according to city officials.

Each quadrant will hold an event Tuesday evening, and the Town of Irondequoit will hold an event on Wednesday evening.

Northeast Neighborhoods/Clinton Section

All Northeast Neighborhoods and Block Clubs will hold events from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to meet at the International Plaza located at 828 North Clinton Avenue. Activities include performances, free food, music, “meet your neighbors,” and other recreational activities.

Northwest NSC/Lake Section

At 5:30 p.m. residents can meet to decorate cars at 1099 Jay Street for the car parade and cookout. The parade will start at approx. 6:00 p.m. and travel through the Northwest Neighborhoods. At 7:00 p.m. there will be a free hotdog roast at the Ontario Beach Park Shoreline Pavilion.

Southwest NSC/Genesee Section and Central Section

At 7:00 p.m. there will be an ice cream social in Corn Hill at the gazebo at Lunsford Park, located in 441 Frederick Douglass Street.

At 6:00 p.m. there will be an event at the Eastmoreland Park located on Eastmoreland Drive and Shelbourne Road

From 6:30-8:30 p.m. there will be a parade beginning at Bullshead Plaza that leads to 216 Thurston Road, where there will be a cookout.

Southeast NSC/Goodman Section and Central Section

From 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Harvard Street and Calumet will have hamburgers, hotdogs, and ice cream.

From 6:00 p.m. to 8:300 p.m. there will be an ice cream social at Sumner Park.

From 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. there will be a gathering at Linear Gardens on East Main Street.

Irondequoit

The Irondequoit Police Department will be participating in National Night Out on Wednesday, August 3 starting at 5:30 p.m.

Held on the West Lawn of the Irondequoit Town Campus (1280 Titus Avenue), there will be representatives from several community and law enforcement organizations, demonstrations, and crime-prevention materials available. Wegmans will be providing free food for attendees. A Netsins Ice Cream food truck will be available for those wishing to purchase dessert.

