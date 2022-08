Ryan Cameron Presents: Greek And Grown Festival 2022

RYAN CAMERON PRESENTS THE INAUGURAL GREEK AND GROWN FESTIVAL 2022!

COME AND GET YOUR STEP OR STROLL ON AT THE RIVERDALE AMPHITHEATER, SATURDAY, AUGUST 20TH

WE ARE CELEBRATING EVERYTHING DIVINE 9! WEAR YOUR PARAPHERNALIA AND COME PARTY WITH US! ENJOY MUSIC, FOOD, VENDORS AND FELLOWSHIP!

PLUS ENJOY MUSIC FROM DJ COLLIPARK AND DJ LV, GREEKKAOKE WITH DJ BOBBY FRENCH, AND SURPRISE PERFORMANCES!

DOORS OPEN AT 3 PM AND THE SHOW STARTS AT 4 PM.

TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE AT WWW.GREEKANDGROWN.EVENTBRITE.COM

IT’S THE GREEK AND GROWN FESTIVAL, SATURDAY, AUGUST 20TH AT THE RIVERDALE AMPHITHEATER!