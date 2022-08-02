Dev Patel Stopped a ‘Violent’ Knife Fight in Australia: He ‘Acted on His Natural Instinct’

A South African man who drank an entire bottle of Jagermeister in under two minutes as part of a binge-drinking competition has died.Police in Waterval, outside Louis Trichardt in Limpopo, South Africa, have now opened an inquest into the death of the unidentified man, who they believe is around 25 or 30 years old.Jagermeister is a digestif liqueur that has an alcohol by volume of 35 per cent.A viral video showed him gulping down an entire bottle of Jagermeister in less than two minutes over the weekend, while people clap and cheer him on. But he soon collapsed.According to police...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 23 DAYS AGO