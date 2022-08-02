Dev Patel Stopped a ‘Violent’ Knife Fight in Australia: He ‘Acted on His Natural Instinct’

Read on www.sfgate.com
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Women fight barefoot in the street in shocking ‘Shameless-style’ brawl as even child joins in
THIS is the shocking moment barefoot women trade punches in a “Shameless-style” brawl in the street – and even a child joins in. Bystanders were horrified as tempers flared between the two women – one thought to be a young adult and the other one older – in Leeds, West Yorkshire.
Teenage killers grin as they are jailed for life after stabbing schoolboy, 14, to death with a sword hidden in a walking stick
Two teenagers grinned as they were sentenced to life in prison after they stabbed a schoolboy to death with a sword concealed inside a walking stick. Fares Maatou, 14, died after being confronted and stabbed by the two teenagers on Barking Road in Canning Town, east London, on Friday 23 April last year.
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Testimony has begun in the trial of a Texas taxicab driver, charged with murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008. Yaser Abdel Said had spent a dozen years on the run before his capture by the FBI in Justin, Texas, nearly two years ago. Said, 65, had spent six years...
Chilling update about hidden cameras that captured 21,000 secret videos of rental guests without consent over 20 years
A MAN has been charged with secretly filming tenants at his properties in a chilling voyeurism scandal. Accused voyeur Rhett Riviere, 66, allegedly produced “thousands” of images of unsuspecting guests spanning multiple decades. Shocking new information is now coming out about the South Carolina resident, who is currently...
'His leg was between my legs': BBC newsreader Jan Leeming, 80, details being 'rugby tackled' by masked man at ATM - and reveals she cooked for her friends hours after mugging
Ex-BBC newsreader Jan Leeming revealed she fought off a would-be bag snatcher who rugby-tackled her to the floor at an ATM in a French village over a week ago. And the veteran broadcaster, 80, told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday exactly what happened to her, noting her mugger was unsuccessful in his attempts.
Inside tragic six-year-old girl’s haunting final days before she ‘died of starvation’ in squalid ‘house of horrors’
THE haunting final days of a six-year-old girl who is said to have died of starvation while living in a squalid "house of horrors" have been revealed. Tragic Charlie was found unresponsive and "stone cold" at her family home in Adelaide, Australia, in the early hours of Friday morning. Her...
I came home from a night shift & realised my neighbour had let a random man hop over to paint my fence – I’m fuming
AN ANGRY woman has revealed how she returned home after a night shift, only to find a random man painting her fence at 7am. The anonymous 25-year-old woman vented her frustration on Mumsnet where she explained how she lived alone with two dogs in a terraced house. "All houses in...
Pennsylvania Cop Shoots Giant Snake as It Strangles Man
Update: The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office announced earlier today that the 27-year-old man died yesterday morning at LeHigh Valley Hospital. This was four days after a police officer shot the 18-foot boa constrictor that was wrapped around his neck. The cause of death was listed as anoxic brain injury due to asphyxiation by constriction, according to CBS News.
Desperate mum REFUSES to leave Australian tropical island where her son has been missing for 15 days - as sister issues SOS and his bizarre behaviour before disappearance is revealed
A desperate Australian mum has refused to leave the tropical island her son went missing on more than two weeks ago after he was behaving erratically. Jackie Burgess is remaining with her daughter Shiralee Rosario on Magnetic Island, in the hope that her son, Ben Chisholm, 22, will be found, even as police scaled back their search.
Man dies after downing entire Jagermeister bottle in two minutes in viral video
A South African man who drank an entire bottle of Jagermeister in under two minutes as part of a binge-drinking competition has died.Police in Waterval, outside Louis Trichardt in Limpopo, South Africa, have now opened an inquest into the death of the unidentified man, who they believe is around 25 or 30 years old.Jagermeister is a digestif liqueur that has an alcohol by volume of 35 per cent.A viral video showed him gulping down an entire bottle of Jagermeister in less than two minutes over the weekend, while people clap and cheer him on. But he soon collapsed.According to police...
Watch as angry car driver is flashed by a speed camera while squeezing past cyclist – everybody thinks the same thing
A CYCLIST has uploaded a video that shows the hilarious moment a car forces their way past. The video, uploaded to Twitter, shows a Toyota Yaris making a very close pass after becoming impatient. Twitter user @ohbee07 said in the tweet: "Cyclists of Twitter! Would you like something to warm...
Gang of killer monkeys 'throw baby off a roof'
A four-month-old baby has died after being thrown off the roof of a three-story house in Bareilly, India, according to reports. Nirdesh Upadhyay, a resident of Dunka village in Bareilly told NDTV that he and his wife were walking outside on their terrace with their infant son when a pack of monkeys suddenly jumped onto their roof on Friday.
Greek Officials Say Chopper Victim Was Not Taking Selfie When He Walked Into Spinning Rotor Blade
Officials in Greece have dismissed reports that a 22-year-old British tourist who was dismembered when he met with the blade of a private helicopter was trying to take a selfie when he died. Jack Fenton was killed immediately when the horrific accident occurred Monday evening at an airport near Athens,...
Check out video of a lion fighting a crocodile
As seen in the clip that has since gone viral, a lion takes on an crocodile and while some on the internet can’t watch, others can’t take their eyes off it.
Black Mamba Slithers Into Bedroom as Horrified Family Sat on Couch
Snake rescuer Nick Evans was called to remove a shedding black mamba from behind a wardrobe.
Man Bottle Feeds 'Exhausted and Weak' Baby Squirrel His Dog Found in Park
The baby squirrel, later named Casper, can be seen struggling to drink milk from a baby bottle.
James Norton: ‘My greatest fear? Rats. We had one swim up our loo recently. It was horrific’
Born in London, James Norton, 37, studied theology at Cambridge University. In 2015, he was Bafta-nominated for his performance in Happy Valley, the BBC drama that is returning for a third series. His other television work includes War & Peace, Grantchester, McMafia, The Trial of Christine Keeler and The Nevers. His recent movies are Little Women, Nowhere Special and Rogue Agent, which is out on Netflix. He lives in London and is engaged to the actor Imogen Poots.
Watch: Woman stops mistaken eviction attempt through her Ring camera
Through her Ring doorbell camera, a woman in Florida interrupted police who mistakenly began an eviction attempt that was meant for her neighbor.
Police officer accidentally shot and killed by retired lieutenant during training exercise at DC library
A retired Washington DC police officer has been charged with manslaughter after a city library police officer was shot and killed during a training session.Officials say that Jesse Porter, 58, was conducting the session on baton use for special police officers at the Anacostia Neighborhood Library when he fired a shot that killed Maurica Manyan.First responders were called to the scene and found the 25-year-old victim had been shot in a conference room and was “unconscious and not breathing”.Mr Porter, who retired as a Metro PD lieutenant in 2020, was working as a private contractor and leading a...
