ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has provided the following trout fishing methods and fishing etiquette tips. When fishing for trout in streams, it’s best to work your way upstream (against the current) whenever possible. This is especially important when fishing for wild or spooky fish. Trout usually face into the current and will be less likely to see you approaching from behind.

