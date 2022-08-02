Read on www.saratogian.com
Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor calling for entries for photo contest
WATERFORD, N.Y. — Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor is calling for entries for its 17th annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest. Images should convey people enjoying activities on the waterway and Canalway Trail or show the unique character of New York’s canals and canal communities. Images will be judged...
SNAPSHOT: Tedisco honors Clifton Park Girl Scouts
State Sen. Jim Tedisco (R,C-Glenville) recently honored and presented New York State Senate citations to Clifton Park Girl Scouts Nitya Bajaj, Emma Pomainville, and Sophie Cottrell on their outstanding Silver Award project — rain barrels to collect runoff water to stop flooding at the Clifton Park Senior Center. (Photo provided)
Town of Greenfield set to host its first-ever Summerfest this Saturday
GREENFIELD, N.Y. — The town of Greenfield is set to host its first-ever Summerfest, featuring live music, an outdoor movie and family fun. The all-ages festival is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Middle Grove Park in Greenfield. Local musical acts Happenstance, Elizabeth Conant, Out of...
State Police partner with State Park Police for BUNY event
MOREAU, N.Y. — New York State Police partnered with the New York State Park Police to hold a Buckle Up New York checkpoint on Old Saratoga Road in the area of the Moreau State Park entrance. State Police and State Park Police issued 46 tickets during the event. 18...
Trout fishing techniques and etiquette
ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has provided the following trout fishing methods and fishing etiquette tips. When fishing for trout in streams, it’s best to work your way upstream (against the current) whenever possible. This is especially important when fishing for wild or spooky fish. Trout usually face into the current and will be less likely to see you approaching from behind.
Hochul announces State Police continue to increase gun seizures statewide
NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that State Police are reporting a 104 percent increase in gun seizures this year, statistics boosted by a months-long investigation that resulted in the recovery of a large cache of firearms and the arrest of multiple suspects who were involved in a gun trafficking ring. The successful investigation was conducted by the State Police Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit.
