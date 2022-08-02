ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale Friday 05 August 💑 It seems love is in the air 👨‍❤️‍👨

Good evening Emmerdalians We may all need a little something for the next 30 mins. Rhona is heartbroken when her mum Mary opens up to her. With Rhona's wedding to Marlon looming, love is at the forefront of her mind.She may have found her one-true love but her mum Mary, who recently revealed she is gay, hasn't been so lucky.
Karen Pirie - ITV

Karen Pirie - ITV

Another murder drama, this time a cold case. Karen Pirie is based on the acclaimed novel The Distant Echo by Val McDermid. And it comes from the producers of Line of Duty. Vigil actor Lauren Lyle will star as iconic character DI Karen Pirie. She’s billed as a ‘young and...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders a Disappointing Gig for Gwen Taylor?

Like Maggie Steed before her Eastenders has proved to be a disappointing Gig for Gwen Taylor. The 83 year old Actress is a far better Actor than what she has been given on EE but she hasn't been given a chance and is the latest in a long line of Older Actors have been wasted on the Show.
digitalspy.com

First look at Poldark and The Crown stars in new tennis drama series

Poldark may have finished and The Crown may be wrapping up soon enough, but some of the shows' stars are turning their attention to the tennis court for a brand new drama. From writer and creator Hania Elkington, Fifteen-Love will be arriving on Amazon Prime Video in the UK and Ireland next year, with Poldark's Aidan Turner and newcomer Ella Lily Hyland starring as the leads.
SheKnows

Nearly Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Returns to CBS

From daytime to primetime, this award-winning actor does it all. This is definitely going to be a weekend to celebrate for The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) — CBS has ordered a pilot for his new drama The Never Game! Our sister site Deadline reported the exclusive that Hartley would not only executively produce the project, based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, but he will also star as Colter Shaw.
Popculture

Soap Opera Actor and Girlfriend Break up, Delete All Photos of Each Other

Bobby Brazier and Liberty Love have called it quits. Just two months after they went public with their relationship, the 19-year-old model and actor, who recently landed a role on the popular British soap opera EastEnders, and his model girlfriend have broken up. The Sun was the first to report the news, citing insiders who confirmed their relationship was "over."
Us Weekly

Meet the New Residents of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19: Alexis Floyd, Adelaide Kane and More

New docs on the block! Grey’s Anatomy will feature a few fresh faces when season 19 premieres this fall — and the residents all have very different backstories. During the season 18 finale, which aired in May, viewers said goodbye to Grey Sloan’s surgical residents following the shutdown on the teaching program. The new season will see the return of the program, but the aspiring doctors who are learning from Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and her peers will be new.
geekspin

Where to watch Days of Our Lives

NBC’s Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running TV series in the world. Airing nearly every weekday since 1965, the soap opera has aired over 14,000 episodes and even given birth to a spinoff series and a holiday film. Now on its 57th season, the program doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, as it continues to entertain millions of audiences across the country every single day. Whether you’re a fan looking to catch up on past episodes or a casual viewer interested in checking out the series for the first time, here’s where to watch Days of Our Lives:
Outsider.com

‘Days of Our Lives’ Leaving NBC After 57 Years

For decades, cable and network television reigned supreme in the entertainment sphere. One channel became twenty seemingly overnight. And eventually, there were thousands of channels available to those willing to purchase a premium cable package. As time went on, however, regular TV became obsolete. Enter streaming services, which offered users...
Popculture

Soap Opera Veteran Actor Joining 'The Young and the Restless' in Mystery Role

Fans of The Young and the Restless will be excited to learn that a veteran soap opera actor is joining the show in a mystery role. According to Deadline, former One Life To Live star Trevor St. John has been cast in the beloved CBS daytime drama. At this time, the details of St. John's role are being kept quiet, but Deadline reported that he will begin taping this month, with his episodes set to air later this fall.
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks: Team Warren? Or Team Sienna?

Okay guys I know most if you hate this type of storyline but to me they're easliy the best two characters on the show. Warren did murder Brody but at the same time was Brody really the love of Sienna's life ? Giving shes cheated in him twice one of those times was with Warren let's not forget Sienna has had a hand in a good few murders herself.
