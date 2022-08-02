ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

thefamilyvacationguide.com

19 of the Best Family Restaurants in Omaha

Eating out with the family is no easy feat – ask any parent, and they will say the same. When visiting a new location, it may be tempting to stick to drive-throughs and fast-food joints, but you are likely to be missing out on some amazing experiences. Omaha is...
OMAHA, NE
visitomaha.com

The Top 10 Places to Grab a Drink in Omaha, According to Yelp

It’s official: Omaha’s got great places for grabbing a beverage. We’ve teamed with Yelp to present ten amazing places to grab a drink in Omaha, as rated by a mix of average ratings and number of reviews on Yelp. Yelp’s Top 25 Places to Drink list is chock full of hidden gems, from breweries to coffee shops. But it’s also got the familiar tried-and-true places that everyone loves. Here’s a preview of that list.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo celebrates 1 millionth visitor of 2022

OMAHA, Neb. — A birthday trip to the Henry Doorly Zoo turns into a special surprise for one Omaha family. For the Hunt family, the zoo is a regular destination. "We come here a lot because I home-school both of them, and we just love coming here... In the wintertime especially, because it's quiet and empty," Jeanina Hunt said.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Autopsy: Omaha woman died of strangulation

Omaha nonprofits are working on the ground to increase voter engagement. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska panhandle. It's now 85% contained. Another hot air balloon hits power line in Iowa. Updated: 17 hours ago. A hot...
OMAHA, NE
Midlands Business Journal

Omaha Business Hall of Fame: Five New Honorees to be Inducted August 17

As part of its centennial celebration, in 1993 the Greater Omaha Chamber inducted six local legends — Nebraska Furniture Mart founder Rose Blumkin, investor and philanthropist Warren Buffett, pioneering businessman and university founder John A. Creighton, Valmont founder Robert Daugherty, construction and engineering leader Peter Kiewit, and attorney and Mutual of Omaha executive V.J. Skutt — into the newly established Omaha Business Hall of Fame. Every year since, a new group of civic and business honorees has been inducted, with this year’s class of five bringing the total number of individuals to more than 170.
OMAHA, NE
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Romantic Things To Do In Lincoln For Couples

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Lincoln for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Lincoln has plenty to offer if you’re looking for romantic activities. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Machine Gun Kelly’s tour bus vandalized in downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A bus on Machine Gun Kelly’s tour was vandalized in Omaha. An Omaha Police spokesman verified to 6 News on Thursday afternoon that authorities received a report that the bus had been vandalized with spray paint, which had since been removed with mineral water, leaving behind no visible damage.
OMAHA, NE
omahamagazine.com

Curt Hofer & Associates: FACES of Omaha 2022

High-end custom home builder Curt Hofer & Associates works with clients to create the ideal home for their needs, whether they’re young families envisioning playrooms and outdoor recreation or retirees who want aging-in-place features like wheelchair accessibility or caregiver apartments. The company’s experienced team can handle the details from permits to procurement.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Four found dead in Laurel, Nebraska after two house fires

New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Omaha nonprofits are working on the ground to increase voter engagement. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. Updated: 8 hours ago. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska...
LAUREL, NE
Kearney Hub

Lincoln hospital faces mess over 'messy bun' post

A mention of "messy buns" recently caused a bit of a mess for Bryan Health on social media. The health system said in a Monday Facebook post that a recent update in one of its nursing units used an image of a messy bun "to illustrate images of hair not secured adequately."
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha police arrest man for homicide

New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska panhandle. It's now 85% contained. ELECTION 2022: Issues could drive voter turnout. Updated: 5 hours...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Emily's Wednesday evening forecast

South Omaha has a bustling business district but an eyesore sits along its northern gateway and neighbors want a better look. 6 News follow up: Damaged tree in Council Bluffs removed. Updated: 7 hours ago. A stretch of Madison Avenue in Council Bluffs was closed much of Wednesday to remove...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Work Will Begin on Highway 2 Between Lincoln and Nebraska City

(KFOR NEWS August 4, 2022) (Lincoln, Neb.) — Weather permitting, work will begin August 8th on NE Highway-2 between Lincoln and Nebraska City. From reference post 468+65 to reference post 506+60 and on US-75 from reference post 46+46 to reference post 42+40 south of Nebraska City existing pavement markings will be replacement .
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Crop duster hits power line in Saunders County

New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska panhandle. It's now 85% contained. ELECTION 2022: Issues could drive voter turnout. Updated: 6 hours...
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE

