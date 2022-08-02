There are a slew of significant primaries Tuesday. Here's what we're watching for

Read on www.wfae.org
Related
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
Former Attorney General Bill Barr says Jan. 6 grand jury activity suggests prosecutors "taking a hard look at the group at the top, including the president"
Former Attorney General Bill Barr called the newest federal grand jury subpoenas probing the Jan. 6, 202, Capitol riot "a significant event," one that suggests that government prosecutors are probing high-ranking Trump administration officials and allies, and even former President Donald Trump. "This suggests to me that they're taking a...
Indiana lawmakers approve first state abortion ban since Roe overturned
Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Republican-controlled Indiana Senate gave final legislative approval on Friday to a bill that would ban most abortions, six weeks after a U.S. Supreme Court decision erased a woman's constitutional right to terminate her pregnancy.
The Biden administration has declared monkeypox a public health emergency
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra made a big declaration on monkeypox today. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) XAVIER BECERRA: I want to make an announcement today that I will be declaring a public health emergency on monkeypox. CHANG: The announcement comes as U.S. monkeypox cases rise over 6,600. NPR's...
WFAE
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0