Read on www.wkrn.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Related
WKRN
Metro police searching for Murfreesboro Pike bank robber
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is searching for the suspect who robbed a Nashville bank Thursday afternoon. Metro police searching for Murfreesboro Pike bank …. Family hopes for justice after Cookeville man found …. Woman killed, three others injured in Nashville, …. 1 person shot at Nashville, TN auto repair...
WKRN
Woman killed, three others injured in Nashville, TN shooting
A woman is dead and three of her relatives are injured after a shooting at a South Nashville apartment complex. Woman killed, three others injured in Nashville, …. 6 dead, 7 injured in fiery crash at Los Angeles gas …. Horse rescued from Williamson County pool. Murfreesboro police search for...
WKRN
Anti-Semitic messages found in Nashville neighborhood
Anti-Semitic fliers were placed along drive ways in a West Nashville neighborhood. Anti-Semitic messages found in Nashville neighborhood. China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan …. South Nashville shooting suspect arrested. Man arrested after barricade situation. Metro police searching for Murfreesboro Pike bank …. Tennessee Election Results: August 4,...
WKRN
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted after attempted homicide in Clarksville
The Clarksville Police Department is searching for a pair of wanted suspects. ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted after attempted …. Metro police searching for Murfreesboro Pike bank …. Tennessee Election Results: August 4, 2022. Family hopes for justice after Cookeville man found …. Woman killed, three others injured in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRN
Shooting victim is home invasion suspect
Reports state that a shooting victim flown to a Nashville hospital is believed to be a home invasion suspect in Logan County, KY. Metro police searching for Murfreesboro Pike bank …. Tennessee Election Results: August 4, 2022. Family hopes for justice after Cookeville man found …. Woman killed, three others...
WKRN
Family and friends remember man gunned down outside of Antioch gas station
New crime statistics in Nashville show violent crime has spiked by nearly 10% in just the last year. One of the latest victims was a 23-year-old man, who was shot and killed in what Metro Police are calling a targeted shooting.
WKRN
Chase suspect denies shooting at officers
A man behind bars in Maury County told News 2 he did not shoot at Mt. Pleasant police officers. Investigators said the man did shoot at officers and that lead to a police chase and arrest last week.
WKRN
10 Hendersonville families displaced after fire
Ten families are without a home after a fire at an apartment in Hendersonville. Two firefighters were also treated for injuries. 4 Kentucky police officers charged in Breonna Taylor …. Savannah man wanted by US Marshals. Monkeypox cases in TN at 39. Russian judge sentences Brittney Griner to 9 years...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRN
Rutherford County student hit and killed
A Rutherford County student was hit and killed on their first day of school. It happened after the student got off the school bus. The student was hit by a pickup truck.
WKRN
5,000+ person convention heads back to Nashville, TN
5,000+ attendees expected at upcoming convention in Nashville. The Center for Association Leadership, known as ASAE, selected Nashville as the destination for its annual convention.
WKRN
Sumner County, TN Election Results: August 4, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Find up-to-the-minute election results for the races in Sumner County. You can also check out full results from the August 4 Tennessee primary election and county general elections from across Middle Tennessee. 📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
WKRN
2 Gives Back with Sheriff Daron Hall
This week on News 2 Gives Back, we stopped by the Davidson County Sheriffs Headquarters to speak with Sheriff Daron Hall about the Behavioral Care Center Diversion Program. Hall developed the program to combat calls involving mental health crisis in the area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRN
Newsmaker: Hendersonville home bound program
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville Home Bound Meals is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year with their third annual motorcycle ride. Executive Director/CEO Bill Walker joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more on all the good the organization does for the community.
WKRN
2022 Music City Grand Prix road closures
Roads will be closed in preparation for this weekend’s Music City Grand Prix race. Russian judge sentences Brittney Griner to 9 years …
WKRN
Reaction after Nashville votes against 2024 RNC Convention
Metro Council has once again voted against the 2024 Republican Convention being held in Nashville. Reaction after Nashville votes against 2024 RNC Convention.
Comments / 0