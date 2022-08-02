ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

Metro police searching for Murfreesboro Pike bank robber

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is searching for the suspect who robbed a Nashville bank Thursday afternoon. Metro police searching for Murfreesboro Pike bank …. Family hopes for justice after Cookeville man found …. Woman killed, three others injured in Nashville, …. 1 person shot at Nashville, TN auto repair...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Woman killed, three others injured in Nashville, TN shooting

A woman is dead and three of her relatives are injured after a shooting at a South Nashville apartment complex. Woman killed, three others injured in Nashville, …. 6 dead, 7 injured in fiery crash at Los Angeles gas …. Horse rescued from Williamson County pool. Murfreesboro police search for...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Anti-Semitic messages found in Nashville neighborhood

Anti-Semitic fliers were placed along drive ways in a West Nashville neighborhood. Anti-Semitic messages found in Nashville neighborhood. China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan …. South Nashville shooting suspect arrested. Man arrested after barricade situation. Metro police searching for Murfreesboro Pike bank …. Tennessee Election Results: August 4,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Shooting victim is home invasion suspect

Reports state that a shooting victim flown to a Nashville hospital is believed to be a home invasion suspect in Logan County, KY. Metro police searching for Murfreesboro Pike bank …. Tennessee Election Results: August 4, 2022. Family hopes for justice after Cookeville man found …. Woman killed, three others...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
WKRN

10 Hendersonville families displaced after fire

Ten families are without a home after a fire at an apartment in Hendersonville. Two firefighters were also treated for injuries. 4 Kentucky police officers charged in Breonna Taylor …. Savannah man wanted by US Marshals. Monkeypox cases in TN at 39. Russian judge sentences Brittney Griner to 9 years...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WKRN

Sumner County, TN Election Results: August 4, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Find up-to-the-minute election results for the races in Sumner County. You can also check out full results from the August 4 Tennessee primary election and county general elections from across Middle Tennessee. 📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WKRN

2 Gives Back with Sheriff Daron Hall

This week on News 2 Gives Back, we stopped by the Davidson County Sheriffs Headquarters to speak with Sheriff Daron Hall about the Behavioral Care Center Diversion Program. Hall developed the program to combat calls involving mental health crisis in the area.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRN

Newsmaker: Hendersonville home bound program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville Home Bound Meals is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year with their third annual motorcycle ride. Executive Director/CEO Bill Walker joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more on all the good the organization does for the community.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN

