Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
WKRN
Metro police searching for Murfreesboro Pike bank robber
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is searching for the suspect who robbed a Nashville bank Thursday afternoon. Metro police searching for Murfreesboro Pike bank …. Family hopes for justice after Cookeville man found …. Woman killed, three others injured in Nashville, …. 1 person shot at Nashville, TN auto repair...
News 2 viewer tip leads Berry Hill police to alleged trailer thief
Within 24 hours of putting out an APB for an alleged trailer thief, Berry Hill police slapped the cuffs on the alleged thief.
Woman killed, three others injured in South Nashville shooting
A woman is dead and three of her relatives are injured after a shooting at a South Nashville apartment complex.
WSMV
Deadly shooting suspect arrested in Cheatham County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 24-year-old was taken into custody following a fatal shooting in Nashville on Thursday. According to police, 24-year-old Shauavious Moore, was staying at the Stonebrook Apartment complex on Hickory Trace Drive with his 4-year-old nephew and the child’s 22-year-old mother. The mother was moving out and had her family from Murfreesboro there to help. Moore arrived at the apartment to collect his things, leading to an altercation.
WSMV
Interstate shooting investigation underway in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting on an interstate in North Nashville on Friday morning. According to police, two people fired at each other’s cars while driving on I-65 North around 9:45 a.m. on Friday. The two men may know each other. Detectives closed Trinity Lane exit ramp for the investigation.
Man charged with attempted rape of juvenile at Nashville laundry center
A 30-year-old man was charged with attempted rape of a juvenile after an incident at an apartment complex laundry center.
‘Demented, twisted, monstrous’: Shelbyville victim reacts to shooter’s apology
For the first time, we are hearing from a judge’s son accused of murdering a man in Nashville and then shooting a Shelbyville woman in the face.
WSMV
Stabbing victims’ family heartbroken after Tuesday double homicide
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man is heartbroken after his wife and mother were stabbed Tuesday within hours of each other. Metro Nashville Police Department said the man’s brother is the person who did it. Rashad Donaldson said he and his wife both grew up in Nashville. They...
Murfreesboro police search for missing woman
Murfreesboro Police are asking the public to help them find a missing 22-year-old, Mya Christine Fuller.
WKRN
Shooting victim is home invasion suspect
Reports state that a shooting victim flown to a Nashville hospital is believed to be a home invasion suspect in Logan County, KY. Metro police searching for Murfreesboro Pike bank …. Tennessee Election Results: August 4, 2022. Family hopes for justice after Cookeville man found …. Woman killed, three others...
WKRN
Anti-Semitic messages found in Nashville neighborhood
Anti-Semitic fliers were placed along drive ways in a West Nashville neighborhood. Anti-Semitic messages found in Nashville neighborhood. China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan …. South Nashville shooting suspect arrested. Man arrested after barricade situation. Metro police searching for Murfreesboro Pike bank …. Tennessee Election Results: August 4,...
WSMV
Police: 1 dead, others injured in South Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating after one person was killed during a shooting in South Nashville Thursday afternoon. Police are at the scene of the fatal shooting at 371 Hickory Trace Drive. This is an apartment complex near the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Nolensville Pike.
wgnsradio.com
MPD: Missing Person Last Seen in the Murfreesboro, TN Area
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. - Murfreesboro Police have issued a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) for a 22-year-old African American female. Authorities told WGNS NEWS that Mya Christine Fuller was last seen in Murfreesboro on July 29, 2022. MPD Public Information Officer Larry Flowers told said in an email, “Fuller's family...
Rutherford County Schools student killed in Murfreesboro crash
A student at Rutherford County Schools died Friday morning after being hit by a car.
Suspect accused of stabbing mother, sisters-in-law in Tennessee
Metro police said they have captured the suspect accused of stabbing to death two women and injuring a third in Nashville Thursday morning.
2 men dead after Robertson County crash
The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Union Hill Road near Highway 31 W.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted after attempted homicide in Clarksville
Ezekiel Mitchell, 23, and Charles Watson, 22, both of Clarksville, are wanted in connection with an attempted homicide case.
WSMV
Police: Woman’s passenger side tires stolen off car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a bizarre theft that left a woman without her car’s passenger side tires. Josie Hardin said she came out of her house to leave for a family funeral on Sunday morning when her day suddenly worsened. Hardin said she first noticed her car was sitting lower than usual before seeing two of the wheels missing off her Chevy Camaro.
WSMV
Man outsmarts robber in his home, fires gun to scare him away
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for breaking into an Antioch apartment and robbing someone at gunpoint. The victim was only able to get away by grabbing his own gun and firing back. The victim, Deon Middleton, said he had just gotten home to his apartment on...
WKRN
Chase suspect denies shooting at officers
A man behind bars in Maury County told News 2 he did not shoot at Mt. Pleasant police officers. Investigators said the man did shoot at officers and that lead to a police chase and arrest last week.
