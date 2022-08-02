ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

Metro police searching for Murfreesboro Pike bank robber

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is searching for the suspect who robbed a Nashville bank Thursday afternoon.
Deadly shooting suspect arrested in Cheatham County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 24-year-old was taken into custody following a fatal shooting in Nashville on Thursday. According to police, 24-year-old Shauavious Moore, was staying at the Stonebrook Apartment complex on Hickory Trace Drive with his 4-year-old nephew and the child's 22-year-old mother. The mother was moving out and had her family from Murfreesboro there to help. Moore arrived at the apartment to collect his things, leading to an altercation.
Interstate shooting investigation underway in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting on an interstate in North Nashville on Friday morning. According to police, two people fired at each other's cars while driving on I-65 North around 9:45 a.m. on Friday. The two men may know each other. Detectives closed Trinity Lane exit ramp for the investigation.
Shooting victim is home invasion suspect

Reports state that a shooting victim flown to a Nashville hospital is believed to be a home invasion suspect in Logan County, KY.
Anti-Semitic messages found in Nashville neighborhood

Anti-Semitic fliers were placed along drive ways in a West Nashville neighborhood.
Police: 1 dead, others injured in South Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating after one person was killed during a shooting in South Nashville Thursday afternoon. Police are at the scene of the fatal shooting at 371 Hickory Trace Drive. This is an apartment complex near the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Nolensville Pike.
MPD: Missing Person Last Seen in the Murfreesboro, TN Area

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. - Murfreesboro Police have issued a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) for a 22-year-old African American female. Authorities told WGNS NEWS that Mya Christine Fuller was last seen in Murfreesboro on July 29, 2022.
Police: Woman's passenger side tires stolen off car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a bizarre theft that left a woman without her car's passenger side tires. Josie Hardin said she came out of her house to leave for a family funeral on Sunday morning when her day suddenly worsened. Hardin said she first noticed her car was sitting lower than usual before seeing two of the wheels missing off her Chevy Camaro.
Man outsmarts robber in his home, fires gun to scare him away

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for breaking into an Antioch apartment and robbing someone at gunpoint. The victim was only able to get away by grabbing his own gun and firing back. The victim, Deon Middleton, said he had just gotten home to his apartment on...
