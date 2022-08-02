Read on www.distractify.com
Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person
TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After 23 Years Of Marriage
General Hospital star Steve Burton and Sheree Burton will now divorce, following a monthslong separation. According to TMZ, Steve, 52, officially filed papers to end the union of 23 years, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing March 1 as their official date of separation. The couple have had a tumultuous year. Fitness professional Sheree, 45, announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child — which Steve says isn’t his — in May, touching off their separation. And back in November, Steve was fired from the iconic ABC soap opera after failing to comply with vaccine mandates.
Where Is Jana Duggar? She Just Resurfaced on a Friend’s Instagram
Where has Jana Duggar been? She recently resurfaced on a friend's Instagram Stories after not posting much since Josh Duggar's trial.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage
Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RHOBH star Erika Jayne sparks concern as she’s spotted with bruises after being served $50M lawsuit for fraud scandal
REAL Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are worried about Erika Jayne after seeing the Bravo star covered in bruises amid a $50M lawsuit. The star appears to have taken an intense hobby amid the stress from her legal woes. The reality star was spotted out and about in Los Angeles,...
ETOnline.com
Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2
1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
The Hollywood Gossip
Why Do RHOBH Fans Think Dorit Kemsley and Mauricio Umansky Are Having an Affair?
Rumors about various Real Housewives can range from things that are true to things that are absurd. One rumor that has followed The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for years claims that there is an ongoing affair. Dorit Kemsley is already married to PK. Mauricio Umansky is happily married to...
urbanbellemag.com
Dennis McKinley Comes for Porsha Williams + Dates Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Member?
Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams’ problems played out on social media and television. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Porsha Williams had a nasty breakup with Dennis McKinley. Cracks began once Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant. It caused Porsha to take a pause from the relationship. And she was no longer sure that marrying Dennis was something she should do. However, they decided to give counseling a shot. There they hashed out their issues. For Porsha, it just seemed like she and Dennis were making real progress and moving forward on a romantic level. Dennis agreed. He proposed to Porsha a second time while the RHOA cast was in Canada filming. However, the good times didn’t last.
Tami Roman's Weight Loss Has Been Prompting Concerns About Her Health
The cast of reality show Basketball Wives is unique because they all have current or previous experience dating NBA players. In order to be part of the Basketball Wives cast, you have to be the wife, girlfriend, ex-wife, ex-girlfriend, or baby-mother of a professional basketball star. Article continues below advertisement.
Are ‘Bachelorette’ Alums Rachel Lindsay and Husband Bryan Abasolo Still Together? Inside Their Marriage
Going strong! Bachelorette alums Rachel Lindsay and husband Bryan Abasolo are one of the long-standing couples in Bachelor Nation. The pair are both busy with their bustling careers, making some fans wonder if they’re still together. Keep reading for an update!. Are Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Still Together?
Where Is Miss Lawrence Now After Leaving ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’?
When many The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans think of the hit Bravo show’s earlier seasons, some of the cast’s entourage comes to mind. Viewers met the ladies’ glam squads, including their hair and makeup teams, as the series progressed. In 2008, Lawrence “Miss Lawrence” Washington instantly...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?
Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
Josh Duggar's Release Date Has Been Set — and He Won't Be Serving His Full Sentence
In December 2021, former 19 Kids and Counting star Josh Duggar was convicted on two charges, one count of receiving and one count of possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM). These charges stemmed from Duggar downloading and viewing CSAM on a hidden part of his work computer in May 2019. Although the lesser charge (possession) was dismissed during the sentencing hearing in May 2022, the eldest son of TLC's Counting On family was sentenced to 151 months in prison.
Is Carly Being Recast on GENERAL HOSPITAL? — Laura Wright Speaks Out!
When news broke that Laura Wright had caught COVID, many viewers immediately wondered if Carly would be recast on GENERAL HOSPITAL, even if only temporarily while the actress was required to isolate as she recovered. While there has been no official announcement from the soap or ABC, Wright herself reassured her fans via social media not to worry.
‘Married at First Sight’ Couples Who Are Still Together Today
When it comes to reality TV couples, it’s not easy to make a relationship last – but many from Married at First Sight have proven that they could do just that! The Lifetime series follows multiple couples who are paired up by relationship experts and agree to tie the knot upon their first meeting. The […]
‘Married at First Sight’: Stacia Says She Doesn’t Want Her Marriage to Nate ‘Disrespected’ In Teaser for Next Episode
Nate's friendship with Megan could be an issue in his marriage to Stacia, a teaser for the next episode of 'Married at First Sight' hints.
Lauren Goodger shares heartbreaking post after revealing the death of her baby daughter Lorena
LAUREN Goodger has posted a heartbreaking song on Instagram after the death of her newborn daughter Lorena. The former Towie star said her baby was born "with no pregnancy or labour complications" before her death at two days old on Friday. Lauren, 35, told followers: "Words can't describe as a...
Are Bachelor Nation’s Nayte Olukoya and Deandra Kanu Dating After Michelle Young Split? See Clues
A new Bachelor Nation couple? The Bachelorette's Nayte Olukoya and The Bachelor's Deandra Kanu sparked romance rumors in July 2022 following Nayte's split from Season 18 Bachelorette Michelle Young. According to a Bachelor fan account on Instagram, the...
The Bachelorette Alum Kaitlyn Bristowe Says Michelle Young Was “Blindsided” By Nayte Olukoya Split
Even while admitting it’s not her story to tell, Kaitlyn Bristowe has thoughts on the breakup between Season 18 Bachelorette Michelle Young and her former fiancé Nayte Olukoya. “I don’t want to speak for Michelle because it’s her story and it’s his story and whatever, but I’ve obviously...
