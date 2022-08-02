Read on foxsportstexarkana.com
Governor Abbott Said Texas Believes in FreedomTom HandyTexas State
"Globalists go to hell, I have come to Texas," says Hungarian PMAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Texas Gov Abbott speaks to half empty room at CPAC todayAsh JurbergTexas State
Opinion: CPAC in Texas will influence whether Trump runs in 2024Ash JurbergDallas, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Astros Announce Multiple Roster Moves on Deadline Day
The Houston Astros optioned Korey Lee, Taylor Jones and J.J. Matijevic with the activation of Trey Mancini, Christian Vázquez and Alex Bregman.
Dallas Keuchel Debuts in Rangers System
The former Cy Young winner faced the Triple-A Affiliate of his former team club as he tries to work his way back to the Majors
First-Round Pick to Make Rangers, MLB Debut
The injury to Jon Gray has opened up a spot in the rotation for a pitcher that has taken a long journey just to get to Arlington.
Milwaukee Brewers place Omar Narvaez on IL
Milwaukee placed catcher Omar Narvaez on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left quad strain. The Brewers recalled backstop
TRADE: Boston Red Sox And San Diego Padres Make A Deal For A Former All-Star
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Boston Red Sox are acquiring Eric Hosmer from the San Diego Padres.
Bubba Thompson Makes Rangers Debut
The Top 30 prospect managed one hit in his first MLB game in place of injured Kole Calhoun.
MLB Odds: White Sox vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 8/5/2022
The Chicago White Sox, clinging to playoff contention, square off with the Texas Rangers in a four-game series this weekend. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our White Sox-Rangers prediction and pick we have laid out below. Chicago, at...
Milwaukee Brewers designate Dinelson Lamet 2 days after acquiring him
The Milwaukee Brewers activated All-Star pitcher Freddy Peralta from the 60-day injured list and designated newly acquired right-hander Dinelson Lamet
numberfire.com
Rangers' Bubba Thompson batting ninth on Thursday
Texas Rangers outfielder Bubba Thompson is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Thompson will make his MLB debut in left field on Thursday and bat ninth versus right-hander Johnny Cueto and the White Sox. Josh Smith moves to the bench. The Rangers' implied team...
Phillies' Painter, De La Cruz Earn Minor League Players of the Month
These Philadelphia Phillies prospects earned minor league Player of the Month honors for July.
Yardbarker
White Sox Announce Plans for Luis Robert, Pitchers vs. Rangers
The Chicago White Sox will head down to The Lone Star State for a four-game series against the Texas Rangers this weekend. Manager Tony La Russa announced Wednesday how he plans to use Luis Robert and deploy his pitchers for the extended set. Luis Robert. The White Sox activated Robert,...
Cole Ragans Debuts in Rangers Victory
The rookie left-hander threw five solid innings as Texas snapped a three-game losing streak.
Rangers' top pitching prospect Cole Ragans to make MLB debut
The Rangers are going to be starting left-hander Cole Ragans on Thursday, reports Jeff Wilson of rangerstoday.com. The southpaw will be making his major league debut. He is not currently on the club’s 40-man roster, meaning a corresponding move will be required. It’s been quite the journey for Ragans,...
Astros' First-Round Pick Gilbert Homers in First Professional At-Bat
The Houston Astros assigned Drew Gilbert to the Florida Complex League today, and the first-round pick had an eye-catching first day.
