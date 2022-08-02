FEMA coordinator describes catastrophic flooding in Kentucky

Read on www.wfae.org
Eastern Kentucky is cleaning up after flash flooding that killed 37 people
In eastern Kentucky, a slow cleanup and recovery is underway after flash flooding at the end of July. More than three dozen people died and some are still missing. Laura Benshoff is a reporter covering energy and climate for NPR's National desk. Prior to this assignment, she spent eight years at WHYY, Philadelphia's NPR Member station. There, she most recently focused on the economy and immigration. She has reported on the causes of the Great Resignation, Afghans left behind after the U.S. troop withdrawal and how a government-backed rent-to-own housing program failed its tenants. Other highlights from her time at WHYY include exploring the dynamics of the 2020 presidential election cycle through changing communities in central Pennsylvania and covering comedian Bill Cosby's criminal trials.
Abortion rights supporters and opponents look for lessons from the Kansas vote
On Tuesday night as results rolled in for Kansas's consequential vote on abortion rights, advocates on both sides of the abortion debate were watching closely, looking for lessons as they prepare for similar votes on abortion rights measures this fall. The results in Kansas — the nation's first statewide vote...
Kansans voted overwhelmingly to protect abortion. Will other states follow?
Michigan is just one of the states where the courts are deciding the limits of abortion rights. Kansas left it up to voters. And on Tuesday, they voted against a constitutional amendment that would have let the state's mostly conservative lawmakers ban abortions. Here to discuss the wider implications of this decision, I'm joined now by Temple law professor Rachel Rebouche. Professor, what did you think of the decision by Kansas voters, and what do you think it tells us about the future ballot tests in other states, like the one in Michigan?
Michigan results stream in
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is running unopposed in Tuesday's primary, but there are five Republican candidates fighting for the chance to face her in November. Get more race results from Michigan. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Confusion roiled Michigan for days as abortion rights changed hour to hour
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When Dr. Audrey Lance, an OB-GYN at Northland Family Planning Centers in Metro Detroit, got to work Monday morning, abortion was legal in the state of Michigan. Then by 5 pm, it was legal again, with at least some certainty it would probably stay that...
Texas and Arizona are sending migrants to D.C. without formal support in place
At all hours a day, charter buses from the U.S.-Mexico border arrive at Washington D.C.'s Union Station, just a few blocks from the Capitol building. The states of Texas and Arizona are paying for them. The people aboard those buses are migrants and asylum-seekers. And when they disembark in D.C., they find neither the local nor federal government there to meet them. Amanda Michelle Gomez of WAMU joins us now. She's been reporting on the story. Amanda, when did these buses start arriving in front of D.C.'s Union Station?
Tudor Dixon will face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan race for governor
LANSING, Mich. — Tudor Dixon has won the Michigan Republican primary for governor, according to The Associated Press. Friday, Dixon received a late endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Previously, she also racked up endorsements from well-known names in Michigan politics, like the family of former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.
Voters in Kansas are the first to decide on abortion post-Roe
Voters in Kansas today will decide whether to add an amendment to the state constitution that says there is no right to an abortion in the state. A constitutional amendment would open the door for lawmakers to further restrict or ban abortion in the state. Get more race results from...
Abortion rights shockwave rocks the midterms and 3 other takeaways from primaries
Tuesday was the biggest primary day left on the 2022 midterm calendar —and there were some telling results that could have implications for this fall, from the state of abortion rights in this country to the risks to Republicans and Democrats posed by former President Trump's influence. Here are...
Michigan abortion providers scramble to figure out what a court ruling means
Here's what flip-flopping court rulings can be like for abortion providers. First thing Monday morning, abortion was legal in Michigan. Then it wasn't. By the end of the day, it was legal again. All this confusion and chaos is coming just as Michigan is seeing a surge in increasingly desperate patients seeking abortions from out of state. Michigan Radio's Kate Wells reports.
An animal tranquilizer is making street drugs even more dangerous
Approaching a van that distributes safe supplies for drug use in Greenfield, Mass., a man named Kyle noticed an alert about xylazine. "Xylazine?" he asked, sounding out the unfamiliar word. "Tell me more." A street-outreach team from Tapestry Health delivered what's becoming a routine warning. Xylazine is an animal tranquilizer....
Mudbug menace: How crayfish are taking over the world, and how to stop them
A lazy summer day is a perfect time to head out on the water with rod, reel, and a bait bucket full of crayfish. But not all crayfish are the same, and there’s decent odds that that bucket contains the ecological equivalent of a hand grenade – an invasive species that is quietly displacing native species and transforming ecosystems across the state.
Sinema says she will move forward with Senate Democrats' climate, health and tax bill
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced late Thursday she will "move forward" with Democrats' massive climate, prescription drug and spending bill, after Democrats appeared to reach an agreement about Sinema's concerns with the legislation. Sinema's announcement all but locks in the bill for Democrats, who need all 50 Democratic votes on...
Why conservative Kansas handed victory to abortion rights
The voters of Kansas have spoken, with nearly 59% of them voting to keep abortion legal in the state. Now, this issue was on yesterday's ballot and closely watched throughout the country, in part because Kansas is the first state to vote on abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this summer.
Former Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez is charged with bribery
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Former Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez was arrested Thursday on bribery charges related to the financing of her 2020 campaign, marking the first time that a former leader of the U.S. territory faces federal charges. Vázquez is accused of engaging in a bribery...
The candidates in Missouri's primary election
A competitive Republican primary highlights the open Senate contest in Missouri. One of the GOP candidates is causing some to worry that if he wins, it could put the Republican-held seat in jeopardy. Since entering the world of professional journalism in 2006, Jason Rosenbaum dove head first into the world...
Kansans vote to keep abortion legal in the state, reject constitutional amendment
The first major abortion-related ballot initiative since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade has failed in Kansas. The amendment would have greatly tightened abortion laws in the state. Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and...
Has the house you're buying ever flooded? Undisclosed risk may cost you
In North Carolina and many other states, sellers don't have to tell home buyers if a house has ever been damaged by flooding. A new study says that lack of disclosure can mean unexpected and costly future damages. The report for the Natural Resources Defense Council looked at undisclosed flood...
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski dies in a car crash
WASHINGTON — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car accident in her northern Indiana District, according to her office. "Jackie's husband, was just informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff's office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon. She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. We will have no further comment at this time," her office said in a statement.
The Biden administration has filed a lawsuit against Idaho for its abortion ban
James Dawson joined Boise State Public Radio as the organization's News Director in 2017. He oversees the station's award-winning news department. Most recently, he covered state politics and government for Delaware Public Media since the station first began broadcasting in 2012 as the country's newest NPR affiliate. Those reports spanned two governors, three sessions of the Delaware General Assembly, and three consequential elections. His work has been featured on All Things Considered and NPR's newscast division. An Idaho native from north of the time zone bridge, James previously served as the public affairs reporter and interim news director for the commercial radio network Inland Northwest Broadcasting. His reporting experience included state and local government, arts and culture, crime, and agriculture. He's a proud University of Idaho graduate with a bachelor's degree in Broadcasting and Digital Media. When he's not in the office, you can find James fly fishing, buffing up on his photography or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season.
