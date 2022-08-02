Read on www.cbs7.com
A new development over in Midland for homeless people
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One organization in Midland is helping those without a roof over their head get back on their feet. Fields Edge is an organization that promotes human dignity by building homes for the homeless and empowering a lifestyle of service. Husband and wife John-Mark and Briana Echols...
Manor Park senior resident becomes Tik Tok famous
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A Manor Park senior resident has become Tik Tok famous for her storytelling videos. Torchy Swinson is growing in fame on the online platform… but she doesn’t want people to think she’s a big deal she just says telling her stories, gives her something to do.
20 Things To Do In Midland Tx
Set in the far reaches of rural west Texas, near the New Mexico border, Midland is a small city that most people have never heard of. Not only does it lack most of the attractions of major cities, but it is also far from any major airports, making it somewhat challenging to get to. However, just because it doesn’t attract visitors by the droves doesn’t mean that it is lacking in things to offer.
Odessa Lions Club pays for veteran’s funeral
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Downtown Odessa Lions Club is stepping up to make sure a local veteran gets a proper military funeral. The Lions Club was approached about a week ago and asked if they could help pay for a local veteran to be buried with full military honors.
Odessa Arts Grant Writing Workshop
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Odessa Arts will host a grant writing workshop for organizations interested in applying for the 2023 grant cycle on Aug. 8, 2022. The workshop will be at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center’s Wolfcamp Room (305 E. 5th Street, Odessa, TX 79761). It will go...
Midland Soup Kitchen holds free clothing giveaway
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Soup Kitchen has been holding its free clothing giveaway from Aug. 3-5. The event takes place each day from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on 1401 Orchard Lane in Midland. For more information about the event, people can go to the Midland Soup Kitchen...
Local bakery has become West Texas staple
A local bakery is putting a lot of love in its treats. L’Oven Expressions Bakery has been a staple in Odessa for years now. The bakery, located off of 42nd near Grandview, has provided custom cakes and cookies to West Texas for more than a decade. It specializes in weddings cakes, but can pretty much […]
2nd Annual Free Will Seminar: Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -August is National Make a Will Month. In recognition of Make a Will Month, the OEL Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. will host its annual free will seminar for the Permian Basin Community. Local probate attorneys will provide information discussing making wills, estate planning, and the probate process.
Senior Life Midland new kitchen
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A kitchen at Midland Memorial West Campus has sat unused for over five years. That is until this year when Meals on Wheels took over that kitchen in march while they waited for their new facility. The Meals on Wheels program feeds over 500 people every day,...
Free haircut event at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Parents had an opportunity to get their kids back to school haircuts today at holy redeemer catholic church. The event lasted from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and was free for kids from Pre-k to 8th grade. CBS7 spoke to a barber about the experience of donating their time...
Midland calling for animal shelter volunteers
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Animal Services is spreading the word about its new volunteer program- if you are looking for volunteer hours, or just want to spend some time with a few furry friends, you won’t want to miss this opportunity. The first volunteer orientation will take place from 10 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August […]
After years of work, The Field's Edge finally holds grand opening
MIDLAND, Texas — After over half a decade of work, The Field's Edge in Midland held its grand opening on August 4. John-Mark Echols, CEO of The Field's Edge, and his family say they were called to help after working with Church Under the Bridge Ministry back in 2016.
Dog abandoned in Odessa finds new purpose in Wisconsin
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa has seen an alarming increase in stray and abandoned pets in recent months and, as area shelters have remained full, area rescue groups are helping find new homes for those left behind. One such group, Permian Basin Animal Advocates, has taken to Facebook to help find new homes for these abandoned […]
West Texas gears up for a tax-free weekend
Odessa, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – It’s almost time for the Texas tax-free weekend, and local shoppers tell ABC Big 2 News there’s a big reason they’re especially excited to jump into those savings. “Inflation is really bad, and it’s a great way to save a little bit of money,” said local dad Gregory Lopez. With the […]
Midland College to host free back-to-school concert
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) -The Midland College Student Activities Department is hosting a free back-to-school concert to celebrate MC’s 50th Anniversary. The fun kicks off at 6 pm on August 26th at the Al G. Langford Chaparral Center featuring hit Latin artist AJ Castillo. In a recent news release, the opening performance of the concert will be […]
Midland family to hold mini-golf fundraiser for drowning victim
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland family, in partnership with the Midland Fire Department and COM Aquatics, is holding a mini-golf tournament fundraiser Tuesday evening to help raise money for 3-year-old Belle Cooper, a Midland girl who drowned in June of last year. The tiny tot and her twin brother were born prematurely, and the odds […]
Midland/Odessa, Remember When Channels 2 and 9 Switched Networks?
If you are new to Midland/Odessa, you do not know that 40 years ago next month, channel 9 and channel 2 switched networks. For those who have lived here all your life (and you are old enough to remember), you remember back in the 70s that NBC was on Channel 2 and ABC was on Channel 9.
The City of Odessa release the costs to repair the water breakage
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The city of Odessa released that the cost to repair the water line breakage from June, was over $600,000. That includes city workers and police doing overtime and outside contractors. Almost two months ago a 25 inch break in one of the water pipes and a faulty...
Graduate speaks out about wanting Midland College AMT program to stay
MIDLAND, Texas — When Midland College announced it had decided to close down its Aviation Maintenance Technology program, many members of the community were not happy. “I was shocked and very disappointed,” said Ed Anderson, who graduated from the program years ago. “Because they have a fabulous facility,...
ECISD addresses bus concerns
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Thousands of kids are getting ready to go back to school and many of them will be riding school buses once again. LaTonya Brooks is the new director of transportation for ECISD and says she is ready for the school year and Brooks and her staff have been preparing for foundational excellence on of the districts pillars.
