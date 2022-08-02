Decatur man arrested on domestic violence charge after breaking into residence

Read on www.waff.com
Man arrested on murder charge in Jackson County
FLAT ROCK, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a 40-year-old man with murder after he allegedly stabbed his son on Friday morning. When deputies arrived at a residence on County Road 197, they found Damian Blaze Wade, 21, suffering from an apparent...
Decatur man arrested for theft of catalytic converters
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On June 28 the Decatur Police Department received a report from Cornerstone Baptist Church about the theft of two catalytic converters from a church vehicle at 3211 Spring Avenue SW. On July 24, DPD received a report from Shelton’s Funeral Home about the attempted theft of...
Decatur VICE arrests man for sale of narcotics
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department arrested a man who is accused of selling narcotics in the community. Throughout the month of July, the Decatur Police Department received multiple complaints regarding drug sales in the 100 block of 5th Ave. SW. According to the Decatur Police Department, Kendrick...
Phil Campbell man arrested after confessing to rape and incest
FRANKLIN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Raymond Matthew McKinney, 35, on two sex crime charges. The victims of the crimes told investigators that McKinney had forced sexual intercourse multiple times when the two were together. McKinney and the victim were living in the same house when the events took place.
Limestone County couple’s home left ‘unlivable’ by SWAT Team
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County couple is living in their car after a SWAT team tear-gassed their home during a reported barricade situation on Tuesday. Brenda Brown, the homeowner, said authorities were looking for her son, Toney Brown. She says her son was not home when the SWAT team arrived. She said she offered to take authorities through her home, but police still used force to search through it.
2 charged with drug trafficking, bond set at more than $1.5 million
Two people were arrested and charged with drug trafficking following an investigation involving both the Morgan County Sheriff's Office and the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
Three arrested in Albertville pawn shop ATF, Secret Serve raid
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday afternoon, several federal agents including Secret Service and ATF agents were at Joe’s Pawn Shop, located at 11411 HWY 431 South in Albertville, Alabama. Wanderine Campbell, 75, and Santo Andres, 21 were arrested at 3:08 p.m. Both are charged with buying/receiving stolen property....
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 3
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 3, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $109. August 2. theft of property-2nd degree; person; Olive St. S.W; medication. theft of property; Belk; Cullman Shopping Center;...
Priceville woman sentenced two years after the murder of her father
PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On March 26, 2020, the Priceville Police Department received a call of a shooting at 27 Old Somerville Road. Angela Joy Vest called Morgan County 911 and said that she had shot her father Kenneth Dewayne Vest. Once Priceville Police arrived on the scene they found...
Man arrested after escaping barricade situation Tuesday
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man that was involved in a barricade situation with law enforcement on Aug. 2 has been captured. According to a Facebook post by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Tony Brown is in custody as of 3 a.m. on Thursday morning. Around 5 p.m....
Joe’s Pawn raided by federal agents
The Secret Service told News 19 that the Marshall County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.
Prison officials respond to WAAY 31 reporting on rising violence at Limestone Correctional Facility
Alabama Department of Corrections officials are responding to WAAY 31's recent exclusive reporting on rising violence and critical staffing shortages inside the state's largest prison complex. On Wednesday night, in an email, the department's media liaison largely ignored this newsroom's questions and requests for access to interviews inside the facility...
Huntsville Police investigating death on Bonnell Drive
Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are working a death investigation in the 4,500 block of Bonnell Drive. Police said the call came in at 11 a.m. No other details have been released. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department said last month, someone was playing basketball at the courts on Kenwood Drive when he got his wallet stolen. Police believe this guy swiped the wallet – then used the stolen credit cards at a local clothing store and sporting goods store.
2 Limestone County Correctional Facility inmates injured in assaults
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Limestone County Correctional Facility inmates were injured in separate inmate-on-inmate assaults over the past few days. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Quinton Miller-Ivory, 47, was the victim of an inmate-on-inmate assault with a weapon on July 30. Miller-Ivory was taken to the health care unit for treatment and eventually transferred to an area hospital for further evaluation.
Decatur man faces $275,000 bond for drug charges
A Decatur man faces a $275,000 bond after deputies say more than two pounds of methamphetamine were found inside a home.
Robbery suspect arrested after barricading himself in home
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday evening, Huntsville Police officers noticed Mario Martez Dillard in the Eastbrook Drive area on a bicycle. Once Dillard saw the officers he ran into a residence on Eastbrook Drive. The officers were aware that Dillard had active felony warrants through the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Barricaded man escapes residence
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Around 5 p.m. Tuesday night, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the call of an individual barricaded in a residence on Holt Rd. Toney Brown is wanted for making threats toward law enforcement and family members along with domestic violence and stalking. The Limestone County...
