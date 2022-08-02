ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MTA stops tracking NYC mask-wearing as Kathy Hochul’s mandate remains

By David Meyer
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dBWsy_0h2GJRk900

The MTA quietly stopped keeping track of whether riders are wearing masks on the subways, even as Gov. Kathy Hochul doubled down on her mask mandate for public transit just a few weeks ago.

The agency hasn’t taken a straphanger mask survey since April, and after being asked about it by The Post on Tuesday, updated its site to say officials “are no longer maintaining recurring statistics on compliance.”

“The subways are a public space used by millions of people each day, any of whom can assess [the] level of compliance with the ongoing mask requirement,” MTA rep Tim Minton said in an email.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tysDi_0h2GJRk900
Gov. Kathy Hochul has maintained the April 2020 executive order mandating transit riders wear face-coverings.

While the federal government in April stopped enforcing the face-covering requirement for airports, planes and other modes of transportation, Hochul has opted to keep it for public transit in the Empire State.

Mask-wearing — which has been mandatory on MTA trains and buses since April 2020 — had plummeted by the time the agency stopped its surveys. In April 2021, some nine in 10 subway riders were found to be wearing masks correctly, but that number had dropped to 64% by the same month this year.

An official said the authority has reassigned its mask survey-takers “to help collect ridership data on buses and trains.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2apzlJ_0h2GJRk900
The MTA updated its site to say officials “are no longer maintaining recurring statistics on [mask-wearing] compliance.”
Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

“What this indicates is that the MTA has decided mask-wearing isn’t important,” said Joe Rappaport of the Brooklyn Center for the Independence of the Disabled.

“This kind of measurement makes sense. People can take a look at it and make judgement about whether they think it’s safe to ride the subways or buses,” he said. “There are a lot of immuno-compromised people in New York City who still have to get around town.”

Lisa Daglian, of the Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to the MTA, said that for those who feel strongly about mask-wearing, it could be “a determining factor in whether they get back on board.”

COVID concerns still remain a roadblock to some New Yorkers returning to transit, according to MTA customer surveys — but crime, safety and service quality rank higher.

Pressed on whether the drop in mask wearing concerned him, MTA CEO Janno Lieber in April said his team was focused on “other issues.” He insisted mask usage remained high during the busy commuting hours.

“It is not a huge drama on our mass transit system,” Lieber said at the time. “There are other issues, which are, I think, more important to New Yorkers right now as they use mass transit, resume coming to work.”

Other transit players have taken a harsher line against the mask rule.

The union that represents Metro-North Railroad conductors recently called on the MTA to scrap the requirement entirely, arguing that it is “unenforceable” and poses a safety risk to transit workers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vzKYL_0h2GJRk900
Joe Rappaport of the Brooklyn Center for the Independence of the Disabled said the mask leniency will affect immunocompromised people.
Brooklyn Center for Independence

Commuter rail advocates, meanwhile, have asked the Metro-North and the Long Island Railroad to create “mask required” cars similar to “quiet cars” on some routes.

Disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo instituted a $50 fine for mask non-compliance in Sept. 2020 — but few tickets have been issued, according to MTA stats.

Riders Alliance spokesman Danny Pearlstein said the MTA made a sensible decision to shift resources away from measuring compliance with mask mandates and recommendations. The issue of mask usage is not limited to transit, he noted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XY5TW_0h2GJRk900
Riders Alliance spokesman Danny Pearlstein noted that the issue of mask usage is not limited to transit.
Danny Pearlstein/ Twitter

“It’s not so much that the MTA doesn’t care, I don’t think, as that they recognize there’s only so much they can do,” Pearlstein said.

“Drawing attention to this when there’s so little impact they can have isn’t a good use of resources given all their other priorities.”

A federal judge voided the TSA’s mask mandate on April 19, finding the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dQd6p_0h2GJRk900
The MTA said it reassigned its mask survey-takers “to help collect ridership data on buses and trains.”
Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

Hochul, during a July 20 briefing on COVID-19 and the monkeypox outbreak, indicated she intends to keep New York’s transit face covering requirement for the time being.

“I think it does give people that sense of security. We are trying very hard to encourage people to come back to work, use the subways, but they have to feel safe and secure,” she said.

New York City, NY
