ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers, IN

Shots hit 2 homes, vehicle in Fishers subdivision; no one hurt

By Gregg Montgomery
WISH-TV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Man dies from injuries in Greenwood crash

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A man has died after being injured in a crash Wednesday in Greenwood. Police say a car crashed into the back of a semi on N. Graham Road in between County Line Road and Main Street on Wednesday afternoon and became wedged underneath. Witnesses told police the car was speeding. Greenwood Police […]
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Man charged with murder after fatal Muncie shooting at Walmart

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man in Muncie was charged Friday with murder, according to the Delaware County prosecutor. Tyler C. Abrams, 32, was also charged with criminal recklessness, obstruction of justice, and pointing a firearm. Police received a call just before 8:45 p.m. Saturday about a shooting that...
MUNCIE, IN
WLFI.com

One injured in rollover crash on Sagamore Parkway

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is injured from a crash in West Lafayette. At 7:24 p.m., authorities responded to a 2-vehicle crash on the intersection of Sagamore Parkway and Salisbury Street. According to West Lafayette Police, one of the vehicles ran through a red light, causing a...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fishers, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Fishers, IN
Crime & Safety
WISH-TV

Visitation on Friday for Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The community is invited to honor a hero Friday during visitation for Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz. Shahnavaz, 24, had been with the department for 11 months when he was shot and killed Sunday during a traffic stop. Services will be held at ITOWN Church...
ELWOOD, IN
FOX59

3 shot in 1 hour, including 13-year-old and woman who was sleeping

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot across Indianapolis in the span of approximately an hour, including a 13-year-old and a woman who was hit by a bullet while she was sleeping. IMPD was first called to Methodist Hospital around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a person who arrived seeking care for a gunshot wound. Officers believe […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Body found confirmed as missing Kokomo woman Karena McClerkin

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police Laboratory have confirmed Friday morning that the deceased body found on July. 18 is the body of the missing Kokomo woman, Karena McClerkin. Investigators arrested Flint V. Farmer, 57, on July. 18 in the 600 block of South Purdum Street. Police...
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

Pedestrian hurt in accident outside Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was taken to the hospital following an accident outside of the Indianapolis International Airport Friday. An Airport Authority spokesperson says the accident happened overnight on the lower level of the terminal in the passenger pickup area near the baggage claim. According to a statement from...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Subdivision#Violent Crime#Ridgefield#Fishers Police Department
FOX59

Scat spat: Argument over dog poop leads to Lebanon woman’s arrest

LEBANON, Ind. — What began as an argument over dog poop led to one neighbor allegedly pointing a loaded gun at another in Lebanon. The dispute involved several people on Ascot Drive, including 37-year-old Mackenzie Ray. On July 31, Ray called police on her neighbors at least three times. When police arrived at the home […]
LEBANON, IN
WTHR

Man hit, killed by semi-truck on central Indiana highway

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Indiana — A pedestrian was struck and killed on the highway in Montgomery County early Monday morning, Indiana State Police said. Just before 1 a.m., deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 near the 38-mile marker. When deputies arrived, they found a Pontiac G6 that hit the cable barrier, but weren't able to find the driver.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 3 people shot within 2 hours overnight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were shot late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning across the city, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 11 p.m., a man with a gunshot wound arrived at Methodist Hospital. Police believe he was shot earlier in the evening near the intersection of 29th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street. Investigators went to the scene and found several shell casings and a bullet fragment, according to a police report.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Half a pound of meth found during Carroll Co. traffic stop

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Delphi man and a Monticello woman were arrested after a traffic stop led to a half pound of meth being found in their vehicle. Zachary Pancake, 32, and Amanda Miller, 41, both face charges of possession of methamphetamine. Miller was also charged with a Level 2 felony charge of dealing […]
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

It’s 2022 & cameras are everywhere, but these two didn’t get the memo

At approximately 10:20 a.m. on July 30, the subjects pictured above entered a business in the 1000 block of West Main Street in Carmel and stole multiple credit/debit cards. The cards were stolen from the bags of multiple victims and were used shortly after at Walmart and Target in Westfield. If you have information on these individuals, please contact the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-47216.
CARMEL, IN
fishers.in.us

Fishers Police Investigate A Serious Crash on 126th Street

(Fishers, Indiana) – The Fishers Police Department is investigating a serious motor vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday morning. At approximately 1:00am on July 30, 2022, police officers responded to a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of 126th Street and Promise Road. Upon their arrival, emergency crews located two vehicles, an orange Chevrolet Trax, and a black Chevrolet Cruz. Both drivers and two passengers, in the Chevrolet Cruz, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
FISHERS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy