Shots hit 2 homes, vehicle in Fishers subdivision; no one hurt

Man dies from injuries in Greenwood crash
GREENWOOD, Ind. — A man has died after being injured in a crash Wednesday in Greenwood. Police say a car crashed into the back of a semi on N. Graham Road in between County Line Road and Main Street on Wednesday afternoon and became wedged underneath. Witnesses told police the car was speeding. Greenwood Police […]
WISH-TV
Man charged with murder after fatal Muncie shooting at Walmart
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man in Muncie was charged Friday with murder, according to the Delaware County prosecutor. Tyler C. Abrams, 32, was also charged with criminal recklessness, obstruction of justice, and pointing a firearm. Police received a call just before 8:45 p.m. Saturday about a shooting that...
WLFI.com
One injured in rollover crash on Sagamore Parkway
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is injured from a crash in West Lafayette. At 7:24 p.m., authorities responded to a 2-vehicle crash on the intersection of Sagamore Parkway and Salisbury Street. According to West Lafayette Police, one of the vehicles ran through a red light, causing a...
Man dies, 3 teens taken to hospital after Greenwood crash involving semi
Greenwood Police say one man is dead and three 17-year-olds were taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday.
WISH-TV
Visitation on Friday for Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The community is invited to honor a hero Friday during visitation for Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz. Shahnavaz, 24, had been with the department for 11 months when he was shot and killed Sunday during a traffic stop. Services will be held at ITOWN Church...
3 shot in 1 hour, including 13-year-old and woman who was sleeping
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot across Indianapolis in the span of approximately an hour, including a 13-year-old and a woman who was hit by a bullet while she was sleeping. IMPD was first called to Methodist Hospital around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a person who arrived seeking care for a gunshot wound. Officers believe […]
WISH-TV
Body found confirmed as missing Kokomo woman Karena McClerkin
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police Laboratory have confirmed Friday morning that the deceased body found on July. 18 is the body of the missing Kokomo woman, Karena McClerkin. Investigators arrested Flint V. Farmer, 57, on July. 18 in the 600 block of South Purdum Street. Police...
cbs4indy.com
Pedestrian hurt in accident outside Indianapolis International Airport
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was taken to the hospital following an accident outside of the Indianapolis International Airport Friday. An Airport Authority spokesperson says the accident happened overnight on the lower level of the terminal in the passenger pickup area near the baggage claim. According to a statement from...
Scat spat: Argument over dog poop leads to Lebanon woman’s arrest
LEBANON, Ind. — What began as an argument over dog poop led to one neighbor allegedly pointing a loaded gun at another in Lebanon. The dispute involved several people on Ascot Drive, including 37-year-old Mackenzie Ray. On July 31, Ray called police on her neighbors at least three times. When police arrived at the home […]
Man hit, killed by semi-truck on central Indiana highway
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Indiana — A pedestrian was struck and killed on the highway in Montgomery County early Monday morning, Indiana State Police said. Just before 1 a.m., deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 near the 38-mile marker. When deputies arrived, they found a Pontiac G6 that hit the cable barrier, but weren't able to find the driver.
WISH-TV
IMPD: 3 people shot within 2 hours overnight
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were shot late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning across the city, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 11 p.m., a man with a gunshot wound arrived at Methodist Hospital. Police believe he was shot earlier in the evening near the intersection of 29th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street. Investigators went to the scene and found several shell casings and a bullet fragment, according to a police report.
3 people, including 2 juveniles, stabbed in Castleton Wednesday morning
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after three people were stabbed in Castleton Wednesday morning. Police responded to a report of a person stabbed in the 7600 block of Ivywood Drive, near East 75th Street and Binford Boulevard, shortly before 12:30 a.m. According to an IMPD spokesperson, police found three...
Fishers homeowner recounts moments gunshots hit cars, garage and front door
FISHERS, Ind. — Two homes, a minivan and car are damaged after shots were fired in an area close to Fishers High School late Monday evening. ”It’s completely destroyed my wife and I’s feeling of safety in our home,” said Jeremy Himmelright, the man who lives in one of the homes that was hit. Himmelright […]
Barber shop owner charged in murder of Indiana police officer during traffic stop
Investigators said the suspect had made a song about killing an officer.
Half a pound of meth found during Carroll Co. traffic stop
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Delphi man and a Monticello woman were arrested after a traffic stop led to a half pound of meth being found in their vehicle. Zachary Pancake, 32, and Amanda Miller, 41, both face charges of possession of methamphetamine. Miller was also charged with a Level 2 felony charge of dealing […]
readthereporter.com
It’s 2022 & cameras are everywhere, but these two didn’t get the memo
At approximately 10:20 a.m. on July 30, the subjects pictured above entered a business in the 1000 block of West Main Street in Carmel and stole multiple credit/debit cards. The cards were stolen from the bags of multiple victims and were used shortly after at Walmart and Target in Westfield. If you have information on these individuals, please contact the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-47216.
fishers.in.us
Fishers Police Investigate A Serious Crash on 126th Street
(Fishers, Indiana) – The Fishers Police Department is investigating a serious motor vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday morning. At approximately 1:00am on July 30, 2022, police officers responded to a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of 126th Street and Promise Road. Upon their arrival, emergency crews located two vehicles, an orange Chevrolet Trax, and a black Chevrolet Cruz. Both drivers and two passengers, in the Chevrolet Cruz, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
WISH-TV
Indy woman arrested after purchasing a gun for a minor to commit a crime
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman was arrested for lying to get a handgun to give it to a minor who planned to commit a “violent crime.” She’s been identified as Tyesha Clark, 38 of Indianapolis. Court documents say Clark purchased a Glock from a licensed...
Muncie man accused of killing own mother charged with murder
A man has been charged with murder after authorities alleged he killed his own mother and claimed Ryan Seacrest told him to do it.
Police looking for missing 13-year-old believed to be with 18-year-old
Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 13-year-old girl they believe may be in the company of an 18-year-old man.
