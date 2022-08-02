ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Pompeo to headline fundraiser in early-voting South Carolina

By polishnews
polishnews.co.uk
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on polishnews.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday. Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
South Dakota State
State
South Carolina State
Black Enterprise

Georgia Republican Herschel Walker Flubs Fox News Interview

Georgia Republican Senate Candidate, Herschel Walker, conducted a pre-recorded interview with Fox News hoping to explain the controversies surrounding his campaign. Instead, Walker, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, continued his pattern of confusing statements and allegations. According to Raw Story, Fox News Host, Brian Kilmeade, noted the...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Haley
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Joni Ernst
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pompeo
People

Lawmaker Asks Pete Buttigieg 'Insulting' Question About Implementing 25th Amendment on President Biden

Pete Buttigieg defended the current administration after a Republican congressman questioned Joe Biden's ability to serve as president. On Tuesday, the Secretary of Transportation, 40, testified at a House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure committee hearing, during which Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) asked Buttigieg to "describe America in one single word," according to Yahoo! News.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump livid as Fox News turns on MAGA -- No Trump speech or interviews on air at Fox

The tug-of-war within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. Trump also has not even appeared for an interview on Fox since April 13, 2022. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump. Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson joins, adding: “Trump] sits in Mar-A-Lago and throws things at the walls every time he sees DeSantis on Fox, which is about every 35 seconds now. He is the guy Rupert [Murdoch] has picked…"Aug. 1, 2022.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Is Joe Biden a compromised president?

The knives came out for former President Donald Trump the day he launched his 2016 presidential run and continued to follow him throughout his presidency. First came the Russia hoax that, despite its ultimate failure, managed to inflict irreparable damage on his presidency. Demoralized that their efforts to prevent Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Republicans#White Home#The Related Press#U N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NPR

With the midterms in their sights, defending Trump isn't a Republican priority

Tomorrow night, the January 6 committee holds a public hearing. It is the final one scheduled at least for now. It's going to focus on what former President Donald Trump did and did not do as supporters of his attacked the Capitol. In previous hearings, many witnesses were Republicans. So are two of the members of the committee who criticized Trump's attempts to overturn the Democratic election. But other Republicans boycotted, so viewers have not seen a vigorous defense. NPR's Tamara Keith reports there is not much of an outside defense either.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy