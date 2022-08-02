ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Manchin insists West Virginia pipeline deal with Biden will solve nation’s energy woes, won’t benefit him personally

By Mark Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NXgvk_0h2GJFOf00

Sen. Joe Manchin insisted Tuesday that a side deal he brokered with President Biden on a pipeline in his home state of West Virginia — that cleared the way for a deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on a $739 billion spending plan — will not benefit him personally.

Manchin (D-WV) told WOWK on Monday that he “secured a commitment” from Biden, Schumer (D-NY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) that they would allow completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline carrying West Virginian natural gas to Virginia in exchange for his signing on to the Inflation Reduction Act.

“Everyone thinks this is for West Virginia or it’s about me. It has nothing to do with me and it has everything to do not only with West Virginia but our country and the security and energy we need and that’s the bottom line,” Manchin said in an interview Tuesday on WV MetroNews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04F9Mn_0h2GJFOf00
Joe Manchin insisted that a side deal he brokered with President Biden on a pipeline in his home state of West Virginia will not personally benefit him.
REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tWcMY_0h2GJFOf00
The pipeline was approved on a $739 billion spending plan.
REUTERS

Manchin, the chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, claimed no other current infrastructure project in the US would be able to deliver the energy that the Mountain Valley Pipeline can.

“There’s nothing that we can go to [right now] that will bring 2 billion cubic feet back into the marketplace,” he said.

“With the high energy costs that we have, the high gas and natural gas prices, the high gasoline prices, the only way you can get those prices down is by manufacturing and competing more, producing more. And that’s what this is about,” Manchin added.

When Biden examined the Mountain Valley, according to the senator, he realized “we’ve got to have product in the market. And this is one way to do it.”

The commitment came just days after Manchin and Schumer announced they had come to an agreement on the spending package, which Democrats plan to push through the 50-50 Senate through reconciliation.

The procedural tactic will permit them to bypass the usual 60-vote threshold to approve legislation.

The deal Manchin worked out with Biden — separate from the spending plan — would allow the president to designate 25 energy infrastructure projects that he considers to be of national importance for fast-track permitting.

The 303-mile Mountain Valley Pipeline, which has come under a number of legal challenges, is among those permits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlTRK_0h2GJFOf00
The pipeline is reportedly 94% complete.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FBZ0U_0h2GJFOf00
The pipeline will take roughly five months to finish and create about 2,500 jobs.
Getty Images

Manchin said an additional $1.2 billion investment would be needed to finish the pipeline, which is about 94% complete.

It would take roughly five months to finish and create about 2,500 jobs, he estimated, while providing about $40 million annually in tax revenue for West Virginia.

Comments / 1

Related
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
State
Virginia State
State
West Virginia State
Local
Virginia Industry
Business Insider

Bernie Sanders says Joe Manchin is 'intentionally sabotaging the president's agenda,' believes Democrats erred in negotiating with him 'like he was serious'

Bernie Sanders says Joe Manchin is "intentionally sabotaging" President Biden's legislative agenda. While on ABC, Sanders said Manchin doesn't represent "working families in West Virginia or America." Manchin last week threw cold water on a climate and tax plan that Democrats spent weeks negotiating.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she ‘would be honoured’ to join Trump on 2024 presidential ticket

Republican Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has publicly come out in support of the notion that she could hitch a ride on Donald Trump’s potential bid for the presidency in 2024, stating that she’d be “honoured” to run alongside him as his vice-president.“I think if he asked me I would definitely give that some strong consideration,” she said when asked by hosts during an interview on America’s Real Voice last week whether she’d be interested in being the twice-impeached president’s running mate.“I love President Trump. I never hide that fact,” she added, emphasising how she has both a “great relationship”...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year

Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval — something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging inflation wipes out their annual cost-of-living increases. Discover: 4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Joe Manchin
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

A team of Republican lawyers, judges, and former senators reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the 2020 election and concluded there was none

A group of GOP lawyers, senators, and judges concluded there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. To make the determination, the team reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud. Trump and his supporters "failed to produce substantive evidence to make their case," their report says.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Manchin's mistake

Senate Democrats are considering funding their costly climate agenda by socking corporations with a $313 billion tax increase. Talk about bad timing — hitting businesses with a big tax hike just as the economy is sliding into recession. Lawmakers should be encouraging companies to hire and invest, not raining more taxes on them. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) are calling their bill the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. But the legislation would increase inflation by shrinking the economy’s supply side and intensifying the problem of too much money chasing too few goods.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia House#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Wv Metronews#Reuters
CNET

Marijuana Laws in Every State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?

Washington, DC, residents can now self-certify for medical marijuana without the need for a doctor's note. The DC Council approved a measure in early July, paving the way for adults to verify their medical need for cannabis starting July 7 through the city's Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration website. While city-issued...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Senate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Rolling Stone

In Exchange for a Climate Deal, Joe Manchin Demanded a Terrible Price

Click here to read the full article. Let’s start with the Golden Rule of the Climate crisis: the rich may take a hit on their investment portfolios, but it’s the poor and vulnerable who are truly fucked. It’s true in Bangladesh and Nigeria. It’s true on the Gulf Coast. And it’s definitely true in the coalfields of Appalachia. For most people who care about the future of human civilization, last week was a very good week. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin quit dicking around and announced that he would support a $369 billion climate/energy deal (AKA the Inflation Reduction Act) was...
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
41K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy