Space Force members will wear trackers instead of take fitness tests

Space Force announced that its members will no longer need to take a yearly physical fitness exam, NPR reported Tuesday .

In lieu of the exam required by other military arms, the branch will have its soldiers —called Guardians — don wearable trackers.

The smart rings or bracelets are meant to emphasize wellness over just physical fitness and track exercise and sleep.

“This program will promote not just physical fitness; it will pair fitness with robust education on diet, sleep hygiene and other physiological factors to promote social, mental and spiritual health as well,” Patricia Mulcahy, the Space Force deputy chief of space operations for personnel, wrote in a memo reviewed by NPR.

The change in the newest branch of the military won’t go into full effect until 2023. For the time being, members of the Force still need to be able to do one minute of pushups, one minute of sit-ups, and a timed 1.5-mile run.

Space Force officials think it will also encourage members to take care of their bodies throughout the year, not just in preparation for the exam.

Maj. Gen. Shawn Bratton said the trackers will entice Guardians to exercise frequently. spaceforce

The Space Force uniforms have been compared to Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica costumes. DoD/AFP via Getty Images

“There’s increased responsibility on me, not just once a year to take a fitness test, for example, but maybe to exercise 90 minutes a week,” Maj. Gen. Shawn Bratton, commander of Space Training and Readiness Command, told NPR. “

Space Force did not immediately return a request for comment from The Post.

The military branch was founded in December 2019 by former President Trump and currently has 8,400 members .

The unveiling of its official uniform for Guardians received some ridicule online after it was compared to Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica costumes.