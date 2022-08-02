ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic Johnson Makes A Pitch To Adam Silver And The NBA

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson thinks that the NBA should retire Bill Russell's number for every team in the league. Russell passed away on Sunday, and he played his entire career for the Boston Celtics.

On Sunday, the NBA world mourned the loss of Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell.

Part of the Statement from Russell's Twitter account on Sunday: "Bill Russell, the most prolific winner in American sports history, passed away peacefully today at the age of 88, with his wife, Jeannine by his side. Arrangements for his memorial service will be announced soon."

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent out a tweet saying that Adam Silver should retire Russell's jersey number (6) for every team in the league.

Johnson: "Commissioner Adam Silver should retire number 6 across the @NBA in honor of Bill Russell’s legacy!"

The idea from Johnson is definitely a good one, and one that would probably be widely accepted by everyone in the NBA.

Russell is an 11-time NBA Champion and five-time MVP.

He spent his entire playing career for the Celtics, and after that he was also the coach of the Celtics.

In addition to coaching the Celtics, he also coached the Seattle SuperSonics and Sacramento Kings.

On the day that Russell passed away, Johnson sent out several heartfelt tweets (one of them can be seen below).

Johnson: "Bill Russell was my idol. I looked up to him on the court and off. His success on the court was undeniable; he was dominate and great, winning 11 NBA championships. Off the court, Bill Russell paved the way for guys like me."

Johnson is a five-time NBA Champion, and he spent his entire career playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Daily South

Charles Barkley Picked the Perfect Grandfather Name

Charles Barkley has held many titles in his lifetime. He's been an Auburn Tiger, an NBA superstar, and a broadcast analyst for TNT. But earlier this year, he gained one more: grandfather. Barkley's daughter Christiana. welcomed baby boy Henry, the first grand child for the Alabama native. Sir Charles couldn't be happier about the new addition.
NBA
