How to quiet a noisy Denver neighborDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Suspect who tried to set pair on fire in hate-fueled Aurora attack still on the looseAurora, CO
Jury convicts Aurora man of killing, dumping ex-girlfriend’s bodyAurora, CO
Study: Hotels like Denver's keep homeless out of hospitalsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Get behind the wheel of first responder vehicles at free Castle Rock Touch-A-Truck eventCastle Rock, CO
These restaurants have top burgers in Denver
The Denver Burger Battle just wrapped up and there are two new champions for best burger of 2022.
Yelp names best chocolate chip cookie in Colorado
DENVER — Yelp has named the best chocolate chip cookie in every state in celebration of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Thursday. The crowd-sourced review company highlights BriDer Rotisserie & Kitchen in Denver as having the best chocolate chip cookie in Colorado. Yelp said to determine its rankings,...
denverite.com
Tom’s Diner on Colfax will reopen next month as a cocktail bar and lounge
There are signs of life at Tom’s Diner on Colfax for the first time in over two years. The plywood boards that covered the restaurant’s windows have come down, and a giant “Now Hiring” sign fills the front window. Now, it’s official: Opening day is set...
du.edu
DU Field Notes: Thrifting on South Broadway
If you believe the motto, “reduce, reuse, recycle,” then thrifting is for you. You can find great deals at a thrift store that won’t break the bank. Plus, by donating more and thrifting more often, you will help the environment by keeping perfectly good items out of landfills.
washparkprofile.com
Restaurant specializing in molcajetes opens in Bonnie Brae
A new Mexican restaurant specializing in an authentic dish called molcajetes has opened in Denver’s Bonnie Brae neighborhood. Ni Tuyo, 730 S. University Blvd., is the brainchild of Chef Silvia Andaya, founder of Denver’s Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina, 1294 S. Broadway; and La Doña Mezcaleria, 13 E. Louisiana Ave.
Local business owners are being priced out of Green Valley Ranch
DENVER — In one of Denver's most diverse areas, local business owners say they are continually priced out by chains. Green Valley Ranch is the fastest-growing area of the city. About 17 miles from downtown Denver, the area offers more affordable prices for families who want to buy homes.
A Sweet Celebrity Favorite Is Rumored to Be Opening in Colorado
If you've ever dreamed of devouring a sundae with 20 scoops of ice cream or chowing down on a burger made of 24k gold then that dream may become a reality in Colorado. Rumor has it that Lone Tree’s Park Meadows Mall is expecting to welcome Sugar Factory American Brasserie soon. The eatery and confectionary shop are listed on Park Meadow's coming soon page.
highlandsranchherald.net
Dawson Trails proposes 5,800 housing units, 3.2M square feet of commercial with Costco
Castle Rock officials will be considering an amended plan for the 2,000 acre Dawson Trails development this month, which would include funding for the Crystal Valley Interchange and the possible construction of a Costco. Developers for Dawson Trails, Westside Investment Partners Inc., will present the proposed development plan for the...
westernslopenow.com
Greyhound bus refuses passenger with heart pump device
For some people taking the bus is easier than flying, and it’s a whole lot cheaper. But, what happens when that bus doesn’t show up? Some travelers going from Grand Junction to Denver found out the hard way on Thursday morning after being directed to the wrong stop, and for one man missing the bus could mean life or death.
Food trucks no longer permitted in Lower Downtown Denver
Food trucks will no longer be permitted in the Lower Downtown area because of safety concerns “for all who visit and work in the LoDo area,” Denver police announced last week. A statement from police said they believe that having food trucks operate elsewhere will help “curb large...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Denver, CO — 20 Top Places!
A rich culture is what beckons many vacationers to Denver, be it for the city’s arts, sports, outdoors, or food. Indeed, the Mile High City is a sophisticated urban jungle littered with creative restaurants that make its food scene a heaven to explore for adventurous foodies. What’s more, you...
5280.com
Fun Things to Do in Denver, August 2 to August 8
Get some midweek stress relief at this recurring yoga series at the Catbird Hotel. Denver Yoga Social instructors will lead yogis through a vinyasa-style sunset class, soundtracked by beats spun by local DJs. Afterwards, guests can continue their relaxation session thanks to an extended happy hour at the Red Barber and free swag from Vibe Foods, Smart Water, and Natalie’s Orchid Juices. Aug. 3–31; Wed 6:30–7:30 p.m.; donation-based, recommended donation of $10–$15.
5280.com
Meet the Man Bringing Modern Honduran Food to Denver
Growing up in Honduras, Edwin Sandoval never saw men cooking. Luckily for visitors to his stall inside Greenwood Village’s Grange Hall, that changed when the chef moved to the United States at age 10 in 2002. “That’s one of the things that made me leap into the kitchen, because that cultural stigma of being a man and being in the kitchen [wasn’t there],” Sandoval says. After honing his skills at local spots such as Beatrice & Woodsley, Spuntino, and Brazen, Sandoval felt pulled back to the cuisine of Honduras and started hosting pop-up dinners at venues around the city before opening his first eatery, Xatrucho, this past January. Weekday diners can enjoy shredded brisket, mole-negro-braised chicken tacos, and gluten-free pastelitos (a corn-based Honduran specialty similar to an empanada), but we recommend brunching on Sandoval’s favorite childhood meal: a sweet and savory Honduran breakfast dish he used to eat with his grandmother.
Where the Cherry Creek Trail diverts - and why
DENVER — Cyclists and pedestrians who travel along Denver’s Cherry Creek trail are met with an odd permanent detour near Denver Country Club. While the bike path travels all along Cherry Creek from the confluence of the Platte River near downtown, the trail diverges from the creek near Downing Street.
Aurora water assessment program helps homeowners for free
Aurora residents can have their sprinkler system inspected by the pros for free as part of the water assessment program.
cpr.org
Family owned liquor stores face uncertain future as voters could decide key changes at the ballot
For almost six decades Joy Wine and Spirits in Denver has been serving the local community from the corner of 6th Avenue and Marion Street. The business has always been family run; first by Tony Joy and his wife Emily. They managed the business while raising six children before passing it onto their youngest child, Carolyn.
milehighcre.com
Two Multifamily Properties Within Minutes of Anschutz Medical Campus Sell to Investors
The separate sales of two apartment communities in Aurora were announced this week. Both properties are within minutes of The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, giving them significant rental upside. Park 16 Apartments, a 60-unit, 50,466-square-foot apartment community located at 11300 E. 16th Ave in Aurora, has sold...
Race on Ice Like You’re in Mario Kart in Denver This Fall
This fall, you can hit the track on a go-kart in Denver. This won't just be any regular go-kart track as you can be racing on ice. Riders and spectators are encouraged to dress up in costumes for the fun-filled, yet icy event. 10 go-karts will be racing and each ticket holder will get approximately 12 to 15 minutes of go-karting time on the ice track.
Residents in Westminster mobile home park block entrance to prevent towing
Neighbors in a Westminster mobile home park are so desperate to protect their vehicles from being towed, they are forming a blockade at night to keep tow trucks out of their community.
