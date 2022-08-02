Advanced Micro: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $447 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.05 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $6.55 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.52 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Advanced Micro said it expects revenue in the range of $6.5 billion to $6.9 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $6.84 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $26 billion to $26.6 billion.

Advanced Micro shares have decreased 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $99.29, a decrease of almost 9% in the last 12 months.

