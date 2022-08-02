ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Idaho Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:

6-1-6-0

(six, one, six, zero)

